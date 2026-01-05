Beauty routines are integral to getting In The Mood —not for any other person, but for you. Here, get a glimpse into the products, habits, and mantras that help powerhouse women slip into the sexiest version of themselves.

To say that the last year has been a whirlwind for Olivia Dean would be an understatement. The 26-year-old UK singer has spent the better part of a decade making music, but she soared to viral fame in 2025 with the release of her album, The Art of Loving, which included a few TikTok-beloved singles like "Man I Need," "A Couple Minutes," and "Nice to Each Other." But being a breakout star with a full plate (including an appearance on Saturday Night Live last fall and a stint opening for Sabrina Carpenter during her Short n' Sweet tour in New York City) doesn't mean she skimps on taking time to do the things that make her feel good.

When speaking to MC following the announcement of her partnership with Burberry Beauty last year, the singer opened up about everything from why washing her hair at least twice a week has become a beloved ritual to the fragrance that makes her feel particularly sexy. To get the details on all the products, mantras, and habits that help Dean feel alluring, powerful, and to get her In the Mood, keep reading.

(Image credit: Future)

Well, something I've been saying to myself for a while when I get ready in the morning is, "Every day can be a slay." And since I started doing that, every day I've felt amazing. I think sometimes you're like, "Oh, no. Today's a bit of a bummy day," but I think every day can be romantic and I like to really get myself ready for the day by keeping that in mind.

I think it's got to be deodorant. It's not the most fabulous product, no. But you need it. And without it, it's not a sexy day.

I don't love loads of makeup. I've always found that, for my face, less is more. And I really want people to just see my face if I'm trying to allure them. So maybe, in that case, I'd just wear some fab blush—I love blush at the moment. But apart from that, I'd probably keep it quite simple with just a natural look. No-makeup, makeup, really fluffy eyebrows, blush, and then a lip balm.

It really depends on how much time I have. If I don't have a lot of time, I love a slick back bun. I feel like that immediately just makes any outfit feel sexy. But I've recently discovered a [blow dry] brush and it's changed my life, so now I can do my own blowouts at home. That's my new favorite thing. I love a blowout! There's something so kind of '70s glam about it that I love. It's really important for me to keep the texture in my hair. I love my natural curls so much, but I think this in-between place where it's still kind of got that volume and texture but isn't falling dead straight makes me feel really beautiful.

I haven't got the time for that. I think if I'm tired or if it's been a long day, I'll just cleanse, use a serum, then moisturize—just a three-step routine. But if I've got a lot of time on the weekend, we can get into ten steps, really. We could get the gua sha out, we could start doing a bunch of other things, it just depends on the time.

I remember when I was quite young, my mom told me that my hair is my beauty, and my granny used to tell my mom that as well. But she would tell me to just look after it and treat it like a friend. So that means don't put too much damage on it, always use heat protectant, do masks, and just treat it like it's your friend and your beauty. I think hair holds a lot of power, so I really take a lot of care with mine. Wearing a bonnet, braiding it before bed, or brushing it out in the shower. I really love to wash my hair a lot. It's a ritual.

When I was first figuring out how to look after my hair, I would read online and it would be like, "You should only wash your hair once a week." And I was doing that for a while, but then I realized that I loved washing my hair and I was like, "I'm just going to wash it every other day because I love it."

It has to be Burberry Her Eau de Parfum. I think since I've had this fragrance—it's the perfect mix of bold, but fresh and flirty. It has a vanilla scent, but it's so fresh and I think it's the one for me. When I wear it, I usually go straight to the wrist, up the arm, and then dab a little bit behind my ears.