North West may only be 9-years-old, but she has serious skills in the makeup department—and we’re not exaggerating. Northie has mastered the art of blending, can expertly flick a liquid eyeliner, and knows the importance of priming. Case in point? She turned mom Kim Kardashian into a “mommy minion” on their joint TikTok account. The 15-second clip kicks off with a pan of products: North has multiple neon eyeshadow palettes at her disposal.

But, like any good makeup artist, North made sure to prep the skin before going in with color cosmetics. She seemingly covered the Skims founder’s face with a heavy duty concealer before applying yellow eyeshadow. Even then, her skills were top notch. She played with varying yellow tones to give Kimmie the most realistic minion face. When it came to recreating the minion glasses, North worked some magic with liquid liner. Last, but certainly not least, she proved just how resourceful she can be when she used blue eyeshadow as lipstick. The end result was honestly so good.

North has been practicing her makeup chops for quite some time. In fact, she might just have a future in special effects makeup. In December 2021, the mother-daughter duo took to TikTok to show off some gory FX glam (fake blood included). While the clip had comments turned off, it didn’t stop fans from taking to Twitter to share their love for North’s creation, with some predicting that North is sure to launch a makeup line in the future.

The elementary schooler’s talent isn’t lost on Kim. In April of last year, the SKKN by Kim founder took to Instagram to show off her daughter’s work with prosthetics. “My creative baby! North was testing out some makeup looks she thinks I should do for some shoots. She also was testing out special effects makeup tricks and used tissue on her cheek and covered it in foundation to look like a scar. I love seeing the looks she created,” she wrote at the time.

A knack for beauty runs in the family, so here’s to hoping North follows in her mom’s footsteps!