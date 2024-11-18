Olivia Rodrigo was a beauty icon in the making long before Lancôme tapped her to become their latest global brand ambassador. When she rocketed to fame in 2021 with her chart-topping single "Driver's License," the Gen Z It girl had already found her signature beat: winged black eyeliner and a glossy red lip. It's a failsafe makeup look she's continued to wear through two album cycles and accompanying sold-out tours. So, in a sense, little has changed.

With the Nov. 18 announcement of Rodrigo as the French beauty empire's freshest face, however, we're finally going to see what happens when a former Glossier girl grows up. In her first campaign for the luxury brand, the pop star's minimalist makeup routine gets a sophisticated upgrade mirroring the more mature direction of her newest album.

Olivia Rodrigo wears red lipstick and her signature cat-eye winged liner for her first campaign as the newest face of Lancôme. (Image credit: Lancôme)

In lieu of the Pro Tip liquid eyeliner and dusty rose Ultralip she generally favored during her Glossier brand ambassador days, Rodrigo has discovered new favorites in Lancôme's glossy black Lash Idôle Liner and L'absolu Rouge Cream Lipstick in Caprice De Rouge, a luminous cool red color. She's wearing a saturated swipe of both in the campaign imagery that dropped today, along with a dusting of Blush Subtil Powder Blush in a matte berry pink hue called Rose Fresque, and an even layer of Teint Idôle Ultra Wear Foundation in shade 345N.

Other key products for the campaign include a generous coat of Lancôme's jet-black lengthening mascara layered atop their nourishing lash primer—a necessary step to stop mascara from smudging, whether you're belting rock anthems on stage or simply spending a long day at the office.

Apparently, the Grammy winner's relationship with Lancôme goes much further back than her freshly inked deal. “I remember rifling through my mom's makeup bag and seeing Lancôme skincare in there,” Rodrigo told Vogue in an interview about her ambassadorship. “The serum was one of the first things I put on my face, before I really was doing skincare.”

With Lancôme's expert team of makeup artists and developers at her disposal, it will be interesting to see whether Rodrigo begins to experiment more with her look, much the way she has with fashion in recent years. For instance, I would have loved to see the Grammy winner match her vintage Gucci thong and pencil skirt to a Y2K-inspired pop of icy blue eyeshadow at the Billboard Live Music Summit last week. Or perhaps the partnership will see her approach to beauty transform in other categories, such as with skincare or luxury perfume.

Needless to say, wherever their collaboration leads next, our shopping carts will be sure to follow.

