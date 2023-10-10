Some of the Year's Best Sneakers Are On Sale at Amazon for Two Days Only

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Sneakers are, in my opinion, an all-season shoe. Trendy sneakers can take you through just about any situation, from the office to a night out. However, you can often spend a pretty penny when shopping for an in-demand option. So you can imagine my excitement when I found out that this week's Prime Big Deal Days sale includes a ton of sneakers from the biggest brands around.
So, whether or not your go-to white sneakers are in need of a refresh, you’re looking for a great pair of work sneakers, or if you’re in the mood for a pair of black sneakers to take you from day to night, this is the sale for you to shop before the Black Friday deals hit. Shop for yourself now and everyone else later—on-sale brands include Ralph Lauren, New Balance, Keds, and Vince Camuto.
What Are Prime Big Deal Days?
The Prime Big Deal Days sale is a members-only sale for those who have an Amazon Prime account. Though this sale is similar to the Prime Day sale from over the summer, the discount amount will vary and there will be hundreds (upon hundreds) of daily deals that will take place across a variety of categories, ranging from sneakers to hair dryers to home decor.
When Are Prime Big Deal Days?
Prime Big Deal Days will take place on October 10 and 11 2023. This is similar to Prime’s Black Friday Early Access sale from last year, which occurred on October 11 and 12.
Best On-Sale Sneakers
High-top sneakers are a great option to have in your collection because they make any look feel instantly cooler—and save you from the awkward amount of ankle that shows when you wear cropped pants or a midi skirt. Not showing any skin between your foot and the rest of your outfit can actually make you look taller, so check out this unisex pair from PF Flyers that are on sale for 25 percent off.
Customer Review: "Comfy and super easy to break in. Work in them everyday, held up very well so far." — Amazon
These New Balance sneakers have racked up over 2,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. They come in tons of colors (over 20!) and are adored for how comfortable they are. This butter-yellow color is so easy to style because they're basically just like your usual white sneakers, only elevated.
Customer Review: "I’m SUPER picky about my shoes and honestly had no complaint about this pair. Comfortable, light, and there is no pain from the shoes. The color is exactly like how I expected." — Amazon
Suede sneakers can be tricky to keep clean, but these affordable sneakers from Keds are a great bet. Priced under $65 before the discounts, they're the definition of a luxe-looking and affordable piece. Comfortable and lightweight, they're a true diamond-in-the-rough in this sale.
Customer Review: "So comfortable! I have a wide foot so ordered up one size, fit perfectly! Love the look." — Amazon
There are few things that are better than sneakers with memory foam insoles. They're like slippers that you can wear out and around. According to the dozens of reviews, this all-white leather pair from Lucky Brand is now on sale for less than $70, comes in half-sizes, and requires no breaking-in.
Customer Review: "These are the most comfortable and cute sneakers I’ve ever bought in this style. The leather is soft and you don’t have to break these in, if you know what I mean. Comfort right out of the box. 5 STARS!" — Amazon
Just because you bought another pair of white sneakers doesn't mean it has to be boring. This pair from Steve Madden is just different *enough* from the rest of the ones in your collection courtesy of the star print on the side. However, they're still suitable for everyday wear because they're not adorned with eye-catching glitter or wild prints—and they're well-priced at under $100.
Customer Review: "Love these sneakers!!! They are well made and very comfortable. They are true to size. They compliment several types of outfits.Very happy with my purchase." — Amazon
Available in two colorways, this is the pair of sneakers for you if you're on the hunt for a designer buy on a budget. Originally priced at $100, these are going for way less thanks to the massive sale. This orange-and-red combination is great for the fall because it will match your autumnal-themed outfits.
