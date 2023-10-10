Some of the Year's Best Sneakers Are On Sale at Amazon for Two Days Only

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Sneakers are, in my opinion, an all-season shoe. Trendy sneakers can take you through just about any situation, from the office to a night out. However, you can often spend a pretty penny when shopping for an in-demand option. So you can imagine my excitement when I found out that this week's Prime Big Deal Days sale includes a ton of sneakers from the biggest brands around.

So, whether or not your go-to white sneakers are in need of a refresh, you’re looking for a great pair of work sneakers, or if you’re in the mood for a pair of black sneakers to take you from day to night, this is the sale for you to shop before the Black Friday deals hit. Shop for yourself now and everyone else later—on-sale brands include Ralph Lauren, New Balance, Keds, and Vince Camuto.

What Are Prime Big Deal Days?

The Prime Big Deal Days sale is a members-only sale for those who have an Amazon Prime account. Though this sale is similar to the Prime Day sale from over the summer, the discount amount will vary and there will be hundreds (upon hundreds) of daily deals that will take place across a variety of categories, ranging from sneakers to hair dryers to home decor.

When Are Prime Big Deal Days?

Prime Big Deal Days will take place on October 10 and 11 2023. This is similar to Prime’s Black Friday Early Access sale from last year, which occurred on October 11 and 12.

Best On-Sale Sneakers

New Balance Women's 997H V1 Sneakers (Were $90) $60 at Amazon These New Balance sneakers have racked up over 2,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. They come in tons of colors (over 20!) and are adored for how comfortable they are. This butter-yellow color is so easy to style because they're basically just like your usual white sneakers, only elevated. Customer Review: "I’m SUPER picky about my shoes and honestly had no complaint about this pair. Comfortable, light, and there is no pain from the shoes. The color is exactly like how I expected." — Amazon

Keds Alley Sneakers (Were $65) $45 at Amazon Suede sneakers can be tricky to keep clean, but these affordable sneakers from Keds are a great bet. Priced under $65 before the discounts, they're the definition of a luxe-looking and affordable piece. Comfortable and lightweight, they're a true diamond-in-the-rough in this sale. Customer Review: "So comfortable! I have a wide foot so ordered up one size, fit perfectly! Love the look." — Amazon

Lucky Brand Darleena Sneakers (Were $89) $79 at Amazon There are few things that are better than sneakers with memory foam insoles. They're like slippers that you can wear out and around. According to the dozens of reviews, this all-white leather pair from Lucky Brand is now on sale for less than $70, comes in half-sizes, and requires no breaking-in. Customer Review: "These are the most comfortable and cute sneakers I’ve ever bought in this style. The leather is soft and you don’t have to break these in, if you know what I mean. Comfort right out of the box. 5 STARS!" — Amazon

Steve Madden Women's Rezume Sneakers (Were $80) $59 at Amazon Just because you bought another pair of white sneakers doesn't mean it has to be boring. This pair from Steve Madden is just different *enough* from the rest of the ones in your collection courtesy of the star print on the side. However, they're still suitable for everyday wear because they're not adorned with eye-catching glitter or wild prints—and they're well-priced at under $100. Customer Review: "Love these sneakers!!! They are well made and very comfortable. They are true to size. They compliment several types of outfits.Very happy with my purchase." — Amazon

Lauren Ralph Lauren Women's Janson Sneakers (Were $100) $70 at Amazon Available in two colorways, this is the pair of sneakers for you if you're on the hunt for a designer buy on a budget. Originally priced at $100, these are going for way less thanks to the massive sale. This orange-and-red combination is great for the fall because it will match your autumnal-themed outfits.

Michael Kors Allie Stride Trainers (Were $145) $87 at Amazon These champagne-hued kicks from Michael Kors don't come with any Champagne problems. Regularly $145, they're on sale now for less than $100 in certain colorways. You can shop them in shades like black and rose-and-white, all on sale.

Superga womens 2790 Acotw Platform Sneakers (Were $80) $59 at Amazon These platform Supergas are somehow lightweight enough to wear all day. Made from a sturdy canvas material that doesn't rub, the chunky sole adds a serious punch. Score them now for less than $75 depending on your size. Customer Review: "Love superga and how comfy these are. I can wear these all day and be comfortable.just be sure to size down and 1/2 size." — Amazon

Reebok Women's Club MEMT Sneakers (Were $65) $39 at Amazon Available in a whopping 27 colors, these Reebok shoes are on sale for less than $50 right now, making them one of the best deals to score during the sale. I prefer this pale pink version, but you can also shop them in all white or black, among others. Customer Review: "These are the best sneakers i own. So comfortable, i was able to walk 7 miles in the city and my feet didn't hurt or have blisters. and they're super CUTE. Side note, they clean well too! i stopped in mud and it washed right off." — Amazon

adidas Women's NMD_r1 Sneakers (Were $160) $55 at Amazon If you're lookikng for a great pair of workout shoes that you can wear outside of the gym, consider this pair from Adidas. With over 11,000 five-star reviews and ratings, they're beloved for their versatility and comfort. " wear these shoes everyday!," wrote one reviewer. "So comfortable and have held up beautifully even with being used for the gym many times a week." Customer Review: "I wear these shoes to work where I am walking around 99% of the time. They are very comfortable and my feet never hurt while working. I like how there are no shoe laces. It is easy to put on and I never have to worry about retying them." — Amazon

adidas Women's VL Court 2.0 Skate Shoes (Were $70) $30 at Amazon Don't let the title fool you—these are way more than just skate shoes. The all-white colorway is ideal for daily wear, and the leather fabrication make them a dream to keep clean.

adidas by Stella McCartney Women's Ultraboost 23 Sneakers (Were $250) $114 at Amazon A designer pair of sneakers on sale for more than half-off? Yes please. These from Adidas's ongoing collection with Stella McCartney are perfect if you want a luxe pair of sneakers for less. I personally have owned these in the past and can attest to their supreme comfort.