17 Trendy On-Sale Shoes to Get You in The Fall Spirit
I found picks from top brands like Stuart Weitzman, Tory Burch, Nike, and more.
Every year, around the end of August, I find myself itching to pull out my trendy fall pieces. The only problem? It's still 80 degrees outside so I can't wear them. I've found a solution to get my fall fashion fix in early—by changing up my footwear. Because I know I'm not the only one looking to get ahead, I'm sharing my favorite pairs from across the web, all of which are on sale, of course.
During this transitional season, I like to take stock of emerging fall shoe trends before I make any buying decisions. I'm shopping for fall styles right now to get into the spirit of the season before the colder weather kicks in. Plenty of retailers are throwing end-of-season sales, so I did the hard work for you and found everything you need ahead of the fall season for less.
Ahead I rounded up 17 trendy on-sale fall shoes to wear now and well into the fall. On this list, you'll find every kind of fall boot you'll need, from classic ankle boots and knee-high options to cowboy boots and thigh-highs. I also found a few pairs of new trendy sneakers, ballet flats, and mules, plus some forward heels to round out your fall shoe collection.
Slingback heels may be trending right now, but I'd argue this black pair can be a forever purchase. They're simple, elegant, and versatile enough for plenty of occasions. Save even more with one of our Nordstrom promo codes.
Kaia Gerber recently stepped out in these Nike sneakers, so now I want a pair. The street style star wore hers with leggings and crew socks, and it made the casual look cooler. Save even more with one of our ASOS promo codes.
Thigh-high boots are set for a major comeback this season. You might as well shop the brand that celebs wore on repeat in the 2010s if you're going to try the style out. Save even more with one of our The Outnet promo codes.
Despite what you may think, you can wear sandals in the fall—just make sure you're wearing a fisherman sandal like these ones from Pilcro. Everyone from Katie Holmes to Gwyneth Paltrow has already approved the trend, so it's only a matter of time before it really takes off. Save even more with one of our Anthropologie promo codes.
These black boots transcend all trends. They feature Aldo's signature Pillow Walk sole, so rest assured these are comfortable despite being over 3 inches tall. Save even more with one of our Aldo promo codes.
This season, loafers are getting an added boost of height. This Taylor Swift-approved heeled loafer style feels like a modern, elevated version of the shoes that the Tumblr girls had in 2014. Save even more with one of our Tory Burch promo codes.
Prepare to see this boot style everywhere come fall. Get ahead of the trend with this forward on-sale style. Save even more with one of our Ssense promo codes.
A fall trend I'm particularly excited about is the resurgence of all things cheetah print. I find the print works as a chic neutral, so I'm eyeing these heels to amp up all of my fall outfits. Save even more with one of our Tony Bianco promo codes.
If you want to get in on the mule shoe trend, this pair is your perfect match. The smooth woven leather gives these shoes a luxury feel without the luxury price tag. Save even more with one of our Saks Fifth Avenue promo codes.
After Bella Hadid pulled off an urban cowboy outfit and Blake Lively wore chaps while doing It Ends With Us press, I'm convinced the Western fashion trend isn't dying down any time soon. Grab these suede cowboy boots to go with your favorite jeans this fall. Save even more with one of our Mango promo codes.
Mules of all styles are trending for fall, so get your hands on this luxurious pair while it's nearly $100 off. The sensible block heel and soft leather ensure comfort, plus they get extra style points for their of-the-moment buttery yellow shade. Save even more with one of our Banana Republic promo codes.
Furry shoes aren't for everyone, but if you dare to try them, these flats could work beautifully in your cold-weather wardrobe. They also feature a Mary Jane strap, making them a trendy heavy-hitter. Save even more with one of our Free People promo codes.
Adidas is a celebrity-favorite sneaker brand that's been everywhere lately. If you've been trying to get your hands on the viral Sambas or Gazelles, check out these court shoes instead. They have a similar slim style and plenty of colors to choose from. Save even more with one of our Adidas promo codes.
Somehow, these designer boots are 75 percent off and still in stock. In true Isabel Marant style, these combine classic French girl style with a relaxed bohemian twist. Save even more with one of our Moda Operandi promo codes.
There's no doubt ballet flats are trending right now. For a fresher take on the trend, opt for this pair with a cool exaggerated square toe, almost like what you would see with classic pointe shoes. Save even more with one of our Net-a-Porter promo codes.
These Nike chunky sneakers are neutral enough to wear with your gym outfits. With their extra-tall soles and sporty lines, they are far from boring, though. Save even more with one of our Nike promo codes.
Burgundy is going to be a major fall color trend. The easiest way to incorporate the shade into your wardrobe is through a chic pair of shoes like these. Save even more with one of our Zappos promo codes.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Speak Spanish While Visiting Kindergarten Students in Colombia
“You’re the same age as my son, Archie!” the Duchess of Sussex told one child.
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Christina Aguilera Says She’s “Not Going to Take On” Body Critics After Ozempic Rumors
"Other people’s opinions of me are not my business.”
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Meghan Markle's Second Day Tour Look Couldn't Be More Classic
She went the simple, straightforward route for a school visit.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
17 Last-Minute Summer Finds Secretly on Sale
Brands like Madewell, Abercrombie, J.Crew, and more are discounted right now.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
17 Chic Pieces for Transitional Dressing Made Easy
Including a Katie Holmes-approved jacket for $400 off.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
19 Trending Shoes On Sale at Nordstrom, Saks, Nike, and More
Including chunky sneakers, ballet flats, and summer wedges.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
17 Under-$250 Summer Finds That Feel So Luxurious
From Isabel Marant, Ganni, JW Anderson, and more.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
20 Chic Vacation Pieces for Your Summer Packing List
Sundresses, swimsuits, and sandals galore!
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
18 Elevated Pieces to Complete Your Summer Workwear Wardrobe
They'll seamlessly transition into warm weekends.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
18 Chic Warm-Weather Finds to Float Into Summer In
Hotter weather means a hotter closet.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
18 Spring Travel Essentials I'm Scooping Up for My European Vacation
Sunglasses, sneakers, and sundresses.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published