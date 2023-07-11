Fashion is going back to the basics. And after seasons of microtrend-this, microtrend-that, it's a breath of fresh air to focus solely on the essentials, like a trusty pair of blue jeans or minimal, no-fuss white sneakers. Tune out the TikTok chatter and forget about all of those "cores." Instead, focus on building your capsule wardrobe with hard-working staple pieces. And best of all: thanks to Amazon Prime Day, you can shop the best wardrobe basics at just a fraction of their original prices.

The annual sale, which is happening on July 11 and 12, gives you a chance to stock up on timeless classics you'll always reach for, no matter what the trend cycle says: The best white T-shirts that feel like a second skin. Little black dresses to streamline getting dressed in the morning (nothing yields an effortlessly elegant effect quite like an LBD). Ballet flats that achieve the quiet luxury look without the "Oh, wow—those shoes cost more than one month's rent" price tag. In short, these basics are the backbone of any wardrobe—and Amazon's yearly sale is the opportune chance to fill in any gaps you may have in your collection.

Keep scrolling to find a curated list of the best wardrobe basics Amazon Prime Day offers, broken down into easy-to-shop categories.

White T-Shirts

Hanes Women's Nano T-Shirt (Was $9) $7 at Amazon It doesn't get more classic than a white tee by Hanes. And with over 45,000 reviews (yup, you read that number correctly) and an average four-point-two out of five stars, the essentials brand's Nano T-Shirt is a no-brainer buy. "Very soft and perfect for wearing under something or alone," writes one particulalrly enthused Amazon shopper.

Amazon Essentials Women's 2-Pack Tees (Was $19) $15 on Amazon What's better than one trusty white tee? Two trusty white tees! Amazon Essentials is known for it—duh!—essentials and this two-pack of T-shirts is a super smart buy. "Love these. The sleeves are not too open, not too tight [and I] can't address enough how soft they are," writes one Amazon shopper.

Amazon Essentials Women's Jersey Standard-Fit Short-Sleeve V-Neck T-Shirt (Was $14) $11 at Amazon If you like the classic V-neck silhouette, try this tee made from an ultra-soft jersey-like fabric. Take it from this overjoyed Amazon shopper: "This is one of the best t shirts I’ve ever owned! Drapes perfectly. Nice and soft. Not to see through and perfect V. Will be buying more immediately! I’m thrilled," they write.

Button-Down Shirts

Goodthreads Women's Washed Cotton Long-Sleeve Boyfriend Shirt (Was $28) $26 at Amazon Another must-own piece: A white button-down shirt. This slightly baggy, boyfriend style is made of 100-percent cotton and is a great buy—especially since it's currently on sale. "True to fit, quality fabric, and a great value," writes an Amazon reviewer. "These shirts has become a go to classic for me. I don’t put them in the dryer—just shake it out and hang to dry— to ensure that they don’t shrink. If I need a crisp finish, I do a quick press with the iron and I’m good to go."

Solid & Striped Women's Cotton Oxford Tunic (Was $178) $134 at Amazon Surprise, surprise: striped clothing is a leading trend for summer 2023. Tap into the graphic moment with this long button-down tunic from beach brand Solid & Striped. One Amazon reviewer says it's a "nice, heavy quality shirt" that's "not see-through"—which is a must if you're not yet ready to test drive the sheer trend.

Hotouch Women Button Down Shirt (Was $38) $28 at Amazon Of course, we love a quality button-down shirt in white—like this style from Hotouch. Snag this one, and then if you're ready to take on the other colors in the rainbow, try any of its 15 other colorways. One satisfied Amazon shopper writes, "This is the cute casual white button-up that everyone needs," while another says they "highly recommend [and] will be buying a few more in different colors."

Black Dresses

Poupette St Barth Women's Soledad Dress (Was $400) $300 at Amazon An easy-breezy summer dress is a flat-out essential for your seasonal wardrobe. This flowing style by Poupette St Barth is one of our favorites available on Amazon, particularly because smocked dresses are incredibly on-trend at the moment.

Norma Kamali Women's Diana Dress (Was $205) $150 at Amazon ICYMI: With the advent of the draped clothing trend, it's a Greek goddess summer. And if you're hoping to master the ethereal look, Norma Kamali's iconic Diana is a great place to start. Yes, it taps into the draping trend but we love it because it's a timeless silhouette that has remained a fan favorite since it's 1970s debut.

LIKELY Women's Natasha Dress (Was $278) $222 at Amazon Life is unpredictable. You could think you have no plans for the weekend, leaving you completely free to lounge around as you like. But then a last-minute invite pops up, and suddenly, you have a social event that requires a fancy-ish look. In times like these, it's excellent to have a formal-adjacent dress standing by, like LIKELY puff-sleeved Natasha mini dress.

Jeans

HUDSON Women's Barbara High Rise Bootcut Jean (Was $215) $183 at Amazon If you don't already own a good old pair of reliable jeans, let's remedy that. HUDSON'S Barbara jeans in a high-rise bootcut and light blue wash silhouette are a great place to start.

Joe's Jeans Women's Lara Fashion (Was $198) $130 at Amazon With a small percentage of stretch woven into the fabric, these Lara bottoms by Joe's Jeans offer guaranteed comfort. Plus, they come with a pre-worn-in, vintage wash that's great for those who love a retro look. Take it from this thrilled Amazon shopper: "I’m really happy with these jeans! The fit is perfect and I absolutely love the vintage feel of them. Exactly what I was looking for."

7 For All Mankind Women's Ankle Skinny High Waist Jeans (Was $198) $168 at Amazon Denim trends change every season. One month you're reading about how high-waisted are all the rage but a few weeks later, you're hearing lots of buzz about low-rise. Skinny jeans have maintained a similar hot-then-cold presence within the trend cycle but guess what? A pair of slim, form-fitting denim is actually a closet essential. We particularly love this timeless, blue-grey take by 7 For All Mankind.

Leggings

CRZ YOGA Naked Feeling High Waist Yoga Tights (Were $30) $26 at Amazon CRZ YOGA's high-waisted leggings tout a 'naked'-like feeling with their comfortable and barley-there feel. They come in 17 different colors (!) but if you're looking to keep it simple, opt for the basic black. One Amazon reviewer writes that these leggings "are very comfortable, don't sag, and are super stretchy, while still hugging my curves well. I suppose the best testament I can give about them is that I have 22 pairs!"

AUROLA Dream Collection Workout Leggings (Were $72) $37 at Amazon The best leggings are those that you can live in and not have to worry about when you wear them to exercise. AUROLA's Dream Collection Workout Leggings are exactly those. "I got these leggings because I wanted to know if I should keep dropping huge amounts of money on more expensive brands or if these would be a sufficient dupe from now on," writes one Amazon shopper. "Now let me say I was so pleasantly shocked by how soft and smooth these leggings were when they came out of the package. I will definitely wear these leggings into the ground because I undoubtedly love them."

Satina High Waisted Leggings (Were $19) $15 at Amazon Satina's High-Waisted Leggings have over 96,000 reviewers (insert the eye-bulge emoji here) and an average rating of four-point-three out of five stars. In short: they're a crowd-pleasing favorite that thousands of Amazon shoppers have already tried and tested before you. "These leggings are the softest most comfortable leggings I have ever bought and I have dozens," gushes one happy reviewer.

Flats

Amazon Essentials Women’s Belice Ballet Flats (Were $25) $19 at Amazon Your shoe collection is incomplete if it doesn't include a pair of neutral, easy-to-style flats. With over 66,000 reviews on Amazon, this style in camel brown is a particular stand out. Plus, they're currently discounted to an even lower price than their already-accessible price tag. "These are more comfortable than the $150 flats I bought last year," writes one Amazon shopper. "I wish I had known about these last year!"

Arromic Black Flats Shoes for Women (Were $60) $46 at Amazon If you're on the hunt for comfortable shoe brands, Arromic should be on your list, especially for its black ballet flats. This pair is made of stretchy elastic knitting an features a squishy rubber outsole and a thickened EVA insole for maximum comfort.

Amazon Essentials Women's Square-Toe Ballet Flat (Were $25) $19 at Amazon Found: Your new go-to work shoe. This olive green suede flats by Amazon Essentials endlessly versatile and would pair perfectly with both a tailored shirt dress or breezy pair of trousers. They're a great alternative to heels in that they create a professional feel but without the discomfort of lofty pumps. "I don't do heels anymore, not since quarantine," describes one Amazon shopper. "However, I wanted something a bit more unique to wear to work, and I think these fit the bill. They sort of look like pointe shoes with the square toe, which I think is more stylish than the regular round-toed flats."

Sneakers

Tommy Hilfiger Women's Alessy Sneaker (Was $65) $46 at Amazon No-frills white lace-up sneakers are a necessary closet essential. Tommy Hilfiger's pair, in particular, is one of our favorites. Of course, we like its current discounted price (only $46), but we mostly appreciate its neutral look, sleek design, and overall undeniably timeless feel.

Cole Haan Women's Grand Crosscourt Ii Sneaker (Was $150) $81 at Amazon If you wavers about wearing sneakers to work, here's a pro tip: look for luxe materials like leather. Cole Haan's Gran Crosscourt pair is a perfect example of how leather fabrications deliver a more polished look and feel to a lace-up tennis sneaker. Plus, their white color means they're limitlessly versatile: "I have purchased many types of sneakers and none have felt so lightweight and comfortable as these," writes one Amazon shopper. "I'm now on my second pair of these cute sneakers! They go with every type of outfit and add that "classic" look to your wardrobe!"