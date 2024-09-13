Surprise, Revolve's 2024 Advent Calendar Is Already Here
The gift that keeps giving is back for $150.
The most wonderful time of the year is arriving early. Fall has barely started, but one of the best beauty advent calendars—my annual expert hack for holiday gift-giving—is already available to shop. For beauty fans in my life who want to try every new launch or cult-favorite product, Revolve's 2024 Advent Calendar is truly the gift that keeps giving.
Revolve’s advent calendars have been sellout successes over the years. The retailer is known for having its finger on the pulse of all things trending in fashion, and its beauty selection is no different. This year’s iteration is a testament to this fact—the 24-day calendar includes buzzy products from editor- and internet-approved skincare and makeup brands. Highlights include a highlighter from Charlotte Tilbury, a face serum and moisturizer duo from Dr. Barbara Sturm a top-rated sunscreen from Supergoop, a best-selling mascara from Too Faced, and more.
Six full-size products are hidden behind the tiny doors, alongside 18 other mini and travel-sized goodies. I won’t tell you which ones are the largest—that would ruin the surprise, and I hate spoilers. All of this—a $539 value!—is going for a fraction of the price, at $150. Everything is neatly tucked away within an adorable pink suitcase-shaped box that you can (and should) use for makeup storage once you open all the little gifts at the end of the season.
So yes, it’s safe to say that this calendar is going to sell out quickly. It may be the middle of September, but this is the best way to buy a great gift now and keep it on-hand for when the very hectic holiday season eventually rolls around. Or, use this as a way to treat yourself after the (very sad) end of summer. You deserve it.
Even if you don’t want to shop the calendar, keep scrolling—I’ve included a few of the products included inside for you to browse. Maybe you need a restock of your favorite luxury fall beauty products. Happy shopping, and happy (almost) holidays.
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.
