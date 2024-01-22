Of Course, Rihanna Can Pull Off Black Lip Liner

Rihanna's commitment to consistently killer makeup looks is far from lip service. Instead, she's made a point to continuously show off wild and wonderful pouts.

Her latest offering? An ombré'd to the high heavens black and pink color combo that she wore to the Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Monday, January 22. With a brocade puffer skirt suit, Lady Dior bag, and oversized hat—all in black—the 35-year-old took her rightful spot in the show's front row.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Obviously, the lip look was the work of Rihanna's regular makeup artist, Priscilla Ono, who joined the Grammy winner in France for the occasion. While the ombré pout was a scene stealer, another iconic aspect of the look was partially hidden under her hat—the longest, darkest lashes that fanned out above and below her hazel eyes. The look was reminiscent of yet another famous Priscilla: miss Presley herself.

Still, fans couldn't get over the lips: once again begging Ono to share product details.

"We need to know the lip combo you did here," commented a fan on Ono's Instagram post from the event, adding some crying face emojis to prove her need.

While Ono didn't share the exact combination, she did mention the look was entirely Fenty Beauty—which we could've guessed. Even though the founder has been loving a lined look as of late, the brand doesn't have a lip liner in their repertoire. Could this be a hint at products to come? I can only hope. But until I know for sure, I'm perfectly content staring longingly at each and every photo from PFW.