Rihanna's Blonde Lob Is All You Need to See Today

Happy birthday, Mr. President Emmanuel Macron. No, it's not the president of France's official birthday, but if I was the first person to see Rihanna rock a major new hairstyle I would consider the day a celebration.

On Thursday, January 25, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were spotted outside the Élysée Palace in Paris after meeting with President Macron. While their businesslike outfits (Rihanna wore a Saint Laurent coat and pencil skirt while her beau chose a brown sweater and black dress pants) certainly turned heads, most of the attention was on Rihanna's actual head. Yes, she has a lob.

According to photographic evidence, Rihanna's hair was recently cut to fall right at her shoulders. She styled the look with soft waves and a side part—a fairly breezy look for such a momentous occasion.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Less than a month ago, the Grammy winner wore her hair in extra-long braids as she vacationed in Aspen with Rocky and their sons, Riot and RZA. Since then, she's shown up across the world in Paris, where the braids were gone and her honey blonde locks were once again on full display, accessorized with a hat at the Christian Dior show. Hours later, she wore them in a sleek middle part while out to dinner.

While this isn't Rihanna's first time meeting the French leader (she also sat down with Macron in 2017 and 2018), this is the first time she's met him while blonde. Based on the photo above, the "FourFiveSeconds" singer's hair is even lighter than the hue she's been rocking. It could be the lighting, but we might have a blonder Rihanna on our hands.

Although I'm not sure when the cut (and potential dye job) came into play, I do know it was a good move. Rih, ç'est magnifique.