Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Whether she’s starring in a period piece or modern coming of age story, Saiorse Ronan always has enviable hair. Take, for example, Jo March’s perfectly messy (like, probably just playfully ruffled by Laurie ) locks. Lady Bird’s signature pink waves? I’d try them, too. Nevertheless, there’s one style the Irish actress rocks above the rest: her very own .

While attending Paris Fashion Week on Monday, October 2, Ronan showed off a very short and very blonde new hairdo. Featuring blunt ends that hit right at Ronan’s jawline, the style is just different enough from her signature wavy bob that it feels fresh and new. That’s all we’re ever looking for in a change-of-season haircut, right? Something a little bit different that still feels like home.

A post shared by Nina Park 박니나 A photo posted by ninapark on

Color-wise, Ronan matched the slowly-but-surely chilling weather with a cool blonde hue and shadow root—the perfect combination to make her brilliant blue eyes sparkle.

In almost-matching Instagram posts shared by her makeup artist Nina Park (her clientele also includes Greta Lee, Olivia Rodrigo, and Brie Larson) and hairstylist Adir Abergel (you’ve seen his work on Charlize Theron, Marion Cotillard, and Riley Keough) the fresh-faced actress gazes into the camera to show off her glam. Abergel’s post (which features multiple angles of the look) even showcases a snap act of the actual haircutting session, which happened just for the show.

A post shared by Adir Abergel A photo posted by hairbyadir on

After the chop, Abergel styled his muse with a slight wave, while Park made sure her freckles (and great brows) were popping. “So stunning as always,” commented Emily in Paris actress Lily Collins.

Making an appearance at the Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2024 runway show later in the day, Ronan kept rocking the look, trading her getting-ready towel for a glittery, art-deco inspired dress. From the outfit to the glam, and, most notably, the new hair, Ronan undoubtably had one of the best looks in the front row.