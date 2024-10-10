Sarah Jessica Parker looked like a sugar plum fairy straight out of The Nutcracker at the New York City Ballet’s fall fashion gala on Wednesday, Oct. 9. An ardent supporter of the ballet, Parker has been a red carpet mainstay at the annual event for two decades now. She usually wears something elaborate and theatrical, but the Sex and The City star somehow managed to outdo herself this year with a look that screams winter snowflake princess.

I'm particularly mesmerized by her glam, which breathes new life into the frosty eyeshadow trends of the '90s and early aughts. The secret seems to lie in the way makeup artist Mariel Barrera added structure with a matte brown eyeshadow in the crease and a gunmetal shadow along the lash line, before strategically placing a wash of silver glitter across the inner corner and mobile lid. With a dusting of rosy blush and a pinky-nude lip for good measure, the result is dimensional, but grounded—a truly modern take on the Y2K beauty trend beloved by Britney Spears and Paris Hilton. To keep the focus on Parker's face, hairstylist Serge Normant pulled her long blonde hair into a sleek side ponytail.

Sarah Jessica Parker smiles to the cameras in frosty silver glitter eyeshadow at the New York City Ballet’s 2024 Fall Fashion Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Parker kept the drama going with an off-the-shoulder tea-length dress from Oscar de la Renta covered in silver flowers and layers upon layers of white tulle. She accessorized the flouncy frock with a pair of silver ankle-strap sandals, a coordinating chrome chain purse, a diamond necklace, and diamond stud earrings.

Sarah Jessica Parker poses in a silver floral tulle dress from Oscar de la Renta and matching silver ankle-strap sandals. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Having personally influenced so many of the trends that defined the 2000s, it's only fitting to see the And Just Like That actor bravely bring frosty eyeshadow back to the red carpet twenty years later. Thankfully, formulas have improved significantly since then, so you can dive right back into the trend with zero fallout this time around. My recommendation? Add Victoria Beckham Beauty's Mirror Lid Lustre to your cart before holiday party season kicks off. It's even better than tinsel.

Victoria Beckham Beauty Lid Lustre in Mirror $36 at Victoria Beckham Beauty

