Sarah Jessica Parker Dusts Her Lids With Frosty Y2K Eyeshadow at the New York City Ballet Gala
Leave it to the 'Sex and The City' star to revitalize a long-lost 2000s makeup trend.
Sarah Jessica Parker looked like a sugar plum fairy straight out of The Nutcracker at the New York City Ballet’s fall fashion gala on Wednesday, Oct. 9. An ardent supporter of the ballet, Parker has been a red carpet mainstay at the annual event for two decades now. She usually wears something elaborate and theatrical, but the Sex and The City star somehow managed to outdo herself this year with a look that screams winter snowflake princess.
I'm particularly mesmerized by her glam, which breathes new life into the frosty eyeshadow trends of the '90s and early aughts. The secret seems to lie in the way makeup artist Mariel Barrera added structure with a matte brown eyeshadow in the crease and a gunmetal shadow along the lash line, before strategically placing a wash of silver glitter across the inner corner and mobile lid. With a dusting of rosy blush and a pinky-nude lip for good measure, the result is dimensional, but grounded—a truly modern take on the Y2K beauty trend beloved by Britney Spears and Paris Hilton. To keep the focus on Parker's face, hairstylist Serge Normant pulled her long blonde hair into a sleek side ponytail.
Parker kept the drama going with an off-the-shoulder tea-length dress from Oscar de la Renta covered in silver flowers and layers upon layers of white tulle. She accessorized the flouncy frock with a pair of silver ankle-strap sandals, a coordinating chrome chain purse, a diamond necklace, and diamond stud earrings.
Having personally influenced so many of the trends that defined the 2000s, it's only fitting to see the And Just Like That actor bravely bring frosty eyeshadow back to the red carpet twenty years later. Thankfully, formulas have improved significantly since then, so you can dive right back into the trend with zero fallout this time around. My recommendation? Add Victoria Beckham Beauty's Mirror Lid Lustre to your cart before holiday party season kicks off. It's even better than tinsel.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy long-form feature stories.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies from the University of Tennessee, where she was mainly taught to love and revere Dolly Parton. When she’s not at work, Hanna can likely be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
