For most of my life, my hair was all one length. No bangs, no angles, just straight across. It wasn't until recently that I got the itch to be a little more adventurous with my hair. Enter: the butterfly haircut, an uber-layered style (see: Hannah Montana's OG wig) that's designed to mimic the flutter of a butterfly's wings.

"The butterfly cut is all about creating the illusion of shorter hair around the face while maintaining length through the back. It’s built with soft, airy layers that mimic the effect of a blowout, almost like your hair is always in motion," explains Franck Izquierdo, co-founder of IGK Hair Care.

According to the artist, the cut originally leaned on the heavier side with dramatic layering in the early 2000s. (That's where that wig comes in.) "But the modern version is much more refined, softer, blended, and customized to enhance natural texture rather than fight it," he adds. "Today, it’s less about obvious layers and more about movement, volume, and effortlessness."

Thinking about joining the cool girl hair club for spring? Ahead, discover 16 gorgeous butterfly cut ideas to bring to the salon, plus celebrity stylist insight on how to make sure your look takes flight.

The Classic Butterfly Cut

Behold: a classic butterfly cut. This one, by Atlanta-based stylist @hairstylistrocky is complete with long layers and a multitude of gorgeous colors (like a real butterfly wing). One of the best parts of a butterfly cut is that it offers all the flattering face-framing benefits of a bob without sacrificing any length. "Best of both worlds" indeed.

Boho Butterfly Cut

(Image credit: Spotlight/Launchmetrics)

Although a classic bouncy blowout is probably the best way to show off a butterfly cut, you can absolutely make the look work with soft, boho waves. Those with their air-dry routine down to a science are bound to have plenty of fun here.

Butterfly Cut Clip-Ins

Lacy Gadegaard-West, founder of Laced, has seen this look come and go in her 24 years as a hairstylist. She says the version we're seeing these days is something special, though. It can work on anyone. "If you want layers, you need to have length and thickness. That’s where extensions come in," she explains. "Most of those Instagram layered haircuts have extensions! They make the look so much more accessible."

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C-Curl Butterfly Cut

The C-Curl, beautifully crafted on Gigi Hadid by celebrity stylist Dimitris Giannetos, is another great styling technique for the butterflies out there. He describes this look as "a soft blowout with a C-shape bend at the ends and a feathery mid-length blunt cut." Ask your stylist to go a little harder on the layers to really emulate the cut.

Feathered Butterfly Cut

Instead of going in for the "C" curl, celebrity stylist Keshaun Williamson played with a feathery look. "Instantly, what comes to mind is ‘80s—but not the permed, teased up '80s," Gadegaard-West told Marie Claire. "I love that portion of it, because it’s undone—not curled, but flowy. I think that’s a perfect way to show there are layers bouncing everywhere. This can be achieved by brushing out some of the bounce from the curling iron."

Cherry Butterfly Haircut

When styling your new butterfly cut, Izquierdo says the key is to enhance the natural lift of those layers. "Start with a volumizing product at the roots, then use a round brush or a large-barrel tool to create soft bends always away from the face to open everything up. The goal is not the curls but a 'blown-out' effect with bounce," he explains. "Finish with a lightweight texture spray to break it up and keep it from looking too done."

Mid-Length Butterfly Haircut

Though extensions are a helpful tool for volume and bounce, you can absolutely keep your hair a shorter length and enjoy a butterfly cut. This mid-length style by the brilliant Nicolas Flores of Flore Salon in LA is a perfect example.

Curly Butterfly Haircut

(Image credit: Spotlight/Launchmetrics)

And of course curly girls can get butterfly cuts as well. It's a great way to let that gorgeous texture shine. "I always tell clients to touch your hair," says Izquierdo. "The more you move it, the better it looks. That’s the essence of the butterfly cut."

Softly Sectioned Butterfly Haircut

(Image credit: Spotlight/Launchmetrics)

The sleek and straight styling here really lets you see the face-framing work in all its glory. Though bounciness is always a good time, I highly recommend seeing what happens when you bring out a flat iron and shine spray and have some fun with your new cut.

Butterfly Haircut with Bangs

Adding a cute fringe is another great way to make the butterfly cut your own. Though...who could focus on the bangs when the ends are curled so beautifully?

'90s Butterfly Haircut

Gadegaard-West traces our passion for the butterfly cut back to another famous style: The Rachel, which was inspired by Jennifer Aniston's haircut on Friends. And really, there are lots of similarities. This cut proves long layers defy the decades—and work at any length.

Platinum Butterfly Haircut

As long as you know how to properly style it, the butterfly cut is great for all face shapes and hair textures. As for hair colors? Let Victoria Monet's platinum version (and that gorgeous cherry red setup above) be all the proof you need.

Soft Butterfly Haircut

Are gentle, soft waves more your vibe than the styling equivalent of gigantic, bouncy breakers? That's more than fine. A little twist with an expertly wielded hot tool (these waves came courtesy of bicoastal stylist Jacob Sirriano!) will offer all the texture you desire to make that cut long-layered butterfly cut shine.

Lengthy Butterfly Haircut

Speaking of length...I love a short butterfly cut, but there's something to be said for inches and density. "You can have all the lengths the world. But if you don’t have thickness you can’t add layers. It’ll look like a mullet," explains Gadegaard-West. A long, thick butterfly cut, though? Marvelous.

Gradual Butterfly Haircut

(Image credit: Spotlight/Launchmetrics)

Once again, you can really get your eye on the expert gradation here. “It’s designed to give the appearance of shorter hair, without sacrificing length,” celebrity hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimmons previously told Marie Claire about the cut. “It features soft, wispy layers that combine shorter, face-framing pieces with longer layers within the hair to create movement and airy volume.”

Accessorized Butterfly Haircut

(Image credit: Spotlight/Launchmetrics)

And for days when all you're in the mood for is an air dry? A hat will always save you if you don't like the outcome. "If you want the volume and the curls and bouncy pieces going every way, you’re going to have to style it that way," says Gadegaard-West. "And it’s going to take you more time to style it!"

Who Should Get a Butterfly Cut?

While butterfly cuts are super versatile, Izquierdo says they may not be ideal for someone who prefers very low-maintenance, one-length hair or tends to avoid styling.

"Because of the layering, it really comes to life with a bit of movement," he explains. "Also, if the hair is extremely fine, too many layers can make it feel thinner. So, in that case I’d adjust the technique to keep more density while still framing the face."

Butterfly Cut Upkeep

Izquierdo adds that part of the beauty of the butterfly cut is how it grows out. Yet another perk of living a soft life. "I recommend a trim every 8 to 12 weeks to maintain the shape and keep the layers fresh, especially around the face," he says. "If you’re styling regularly, you’ll want to keep those front pieces polished so the cut keeps its signature movement."

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Meet the Experts

Franck Izquierdo Social Links Navigation Co-Founder of IGK Hair Care Franck Izquierdo’s blend of masterful cutting skills, Avant-garde vision and savoir-faire has made him the go-to stylist for celebrities across the globe. His grandfather, who owned a salon in Paris, mentioned Franckfound his own style at a very young age. He later developed his techniques in Paris and London at some ofthe most prestigious salons including Toni & Guy on Faubourg Saint-Honoré where he served as part ownerand international creative director.Today, he co-runs the IGK Salon in Miami’s Design District with his brother Leo. His expertise lies in workingwith geometry of the hair, symmetry of the layers that complement the client’s face shape, and the naturalfall of the style.