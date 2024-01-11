Once Again, Selena Gomez Is Finding Comfort In Dark Hair

It's back to brunette for Selena Gomez. After joining the honey blonde hair brigade that took late fall by storm (when Gomez, Rihanna, and Kim Kardashian are all involved, you know something big is happening) the 31-year-old has officially come home to her classic dark hue—with a shorter cut to boot.

After showing up at the Golden Globe Awards over the weekend with a slicked-back hairstyle that didn't exactly scream highlights, the Rare Beauty owner confirmed the gold streaks were gone when she appeared at a Rare Beauty event on Wednesday, January 10. Promoting her beauty brand's new Find Comfort Body Collection in Los Angeles, Gomez stepped out in a entirely white ensemble that let her newly cut-and-colored locks shine.

In photos taken from the outdoor event, you can see the full scope of Gomez's hair color: a warm, deep brown that almost shows an auburn tint in the sunlight. Compared to her recent long locks, her new cut is a classic lob, grazing just past her shoulders with some subtle face framing layers.

“People are embracing their natural hair color—we’re going back to basics,” shared Mara Roszak, owner of RŌZ Haircare, while discussing 2024 color trends with Marie Claire last month. "I believe that 2024 is going to be the year of the hair health journey, giving your hair the foundation it needs to thrive."

Obviously, this concept falls right in line with Gomez and Rare Beauty's mission—especially regarding the new body collection. Find Comfort was created to offer a foundation for discovering comfort anywhere, so you can feel it everywhere. If that includes less trips to the salon for highlight upkeep, so be it.