Selena Gomez had quite a memorable 2024 Golden Globes, complete with a nomination for her series Only Murders in The Building, a gossip sesh gone viral with Taylor Swift, and a killer red carpet look, to boot. While Gomez's multiple runs around the awards season circuit have been filled with priceless jewels and designer accouterments, the multi-hyphenate celebrity decided to take a high-low approach last night's ceremony—and we couldn't be more thrilled. At the 2024 Golden Globes, Gomez carried JW PEI's Gabbi Bag, which is an affordable style adored (and we really mean adored) by a slew of celebrities.

The Only Murders In The Building star graced the red carpet wearing a custom Armani Privé red asymmetrical gown, but off the carpet, she completed the couture moment with an under-$130 handbag that we can get our hands on ourselves. Yes, you read that right. Gomez's go-to stylist, Erin Walsh, seamlessly paired the JW PEI Gabbi Artificial Crystal Medium Ruched Hobo Handbag in red ($129) with the Rare Beauty founder's lustrous ruby-red gown and matching metallic red heels.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's not often we see a red carpet accessory that's attainable or affordable, so having the possibility of carrying the same handbag as Selena Gomez is a budget-friendly win in our books. While we won't be pairing it with custom Armani, we can dream, right? The Golden Globes look also featured a popular trend on last night's carpet: the color red. Fashion's current fixation on fiery red was co-signed by Ayo Edebiri, Florence Pugh, Julianne Moore, Barry Keoghan, and plenty of others, in addition to Selena.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Now, back to Gomez's trendy handbag. The affordable vegan bag brand happens to be a fan-favorite amongst celebrities, specifically the signature Gabbi model, so the handbag choice isn't completely out of left field. Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Irina Shayk, and Emily Ratajkowski have all been spotted carrying different iterations of the JW PEI Gabbi handbag, making it a budget-friendly "It" bag. While the 2024 Golden Globes was its first red-carpet debut, the luxe, faux crystal handbag fits right in amongst a sea of designer clutches.

So, will Gomez carry (no pun intended) high-low fashion into her future award show looks? With the Grammys and Emmys coming up in just a matter of weeks, we won't have to wait long to see. In the meantime, we will be adding the JW PEI Gabbi bag to our carts (and actually hitting the checkout button).