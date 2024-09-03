Serena Williams Recreates Her Iconic 2004 Denim Tennis Outfit at the U.S. Open

The tennis star wore another denim mini skirt set 20 years later.

Serena Williams recreates her 2004 US Open denim tennis outfit
Serena Williams is known for her fashion on and off the court. And following her retirement from tennis two years ago, the legendary athlete has been pivoting to a more buttoned-up style with tailored suit sets and elegant gowns. But this year's U.S. Open has given her a reason to return to her roots.

The star was photographed cheering from the crowd over the weekend in a few sporty looks. One day, she wore a preppy white collared tennis dress with lime green Gucci logos. The next, she recreated an iconic tennis outfit she wore on the court during her prime.

Serena Williams of USA attends 2024 US Open Tennis Championships

Serena Williams returns to her tennis roots in a sporty Gucci mini.

Williams's boundary-pushing tennis match uniforms were already a topic of conversation, but 20 years ago during the 2004 U.S. Open, the then-22-year-old made headlines for wearing a Nike micro-mini denim tennis skirt and a black stud-embellished tank top on the court. She designed the outfit herself. This past Saturday, she called back to that look and made headlines all over again.

The Wyn beauty founder wore a denim-on-denim set, a cropped short sleeve jacket with a white collared shirt underneath, and a pleated mini skirt with a belted waist. Williams completed the outfit with a pair of pink-laced white sneakers and simple silver jewelry, including a thin body chain. The pleated skirt paid homage to the one she created two decades ago—but otherwise, her styling was very 2024.

Serena Williams of USA attends day six of the 2024 US Open Tennis Championships

Serena Williams recreates her iconic 2004 denim-on-denim tennis look in 2024.

Serena Williams models a tennis outfit she designed that includes a denim skirt at a press conference in 2004

Serena Williams pushes boundaries in a denim tennis skirt circa 2004.

Not only is Williams reflecting on the past, but she's also future trends with her jean outfit. Fall 2024 denim trends are leaning toward more feminine silhouettes in the vein of Williams's mini skirt. We saw denim fabrics meet cinched waists and pleated skirts on the runway for this season. Schiaparelli, Christian Dior, and Carolina Herrera showed denim midi skirts, denim wrap dresses, corseted denim jackets, and more. There's also the unending rise of tennis-core, where designers at every point on the style spectrum are embracing on-court codes from pleats to tennis-ball neons. Serena Williams's skirt is the best of both rising fashion moments; you can shop them both below.

