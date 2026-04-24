As a first-time mom-to-be, I've been thinking a lot about my approach to personal style. How will becoming a parent in a few short weeks change how I dress? Will status stroller bags replace my designer totes? Can any sneaker trend truly stand up to all the walks I plan to take with my baby in tow?

Lily Collins and her Adidas sneakers answered that last question for me on a recent outing. At the same time, she also proved elevated personal style doesn't have to be sacrificed once kids come into the picture.

Collins, who has a baby girl, Tove, was spotted out running errands in the Adidas Samba alternative I need for my upcoming mom-on-the-go wardrobe. She chose the Hardball Spezials: a style that has the same three stripes and low profile we all recognize, but a slightly more elevated (read: supportive) sole. They were the low-key base for a stack of relaxed-yet-chic daytime basics, including white jeans, an oversize leather jacket, and a slouchy Chanel 25 bag.

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Lily Collins styling Adidas sneakers with a Chanel bag and white jeans. (Image credit: Backgrid)

In one simple stroll through her neighborhood, the Emily in Paris star showed me the exact blueprint I'll need once my new family member arrives. These layers all play off an easy, neutral palette that starts from the ground up—literally. The rich textures of her jacket and handbag offer just enough cool-girl contrast for her easygoing jeans and Adidas sneakers. Best of all, these aren't all pieces that are impossible to track down.

While I can't say I'll be carrying Chanel for my diaper bag, I can at least tackle my mom errands in the same cooly understated (and not over-worn) Adidas sneakers. Expecting or not, anyone can find the same To-Do list tackling energy in the Adidas sneakers below.

Shop Adidas Sneakers Inspired by Lily Collins

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