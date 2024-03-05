Finding the best shampoos and conditioners for your hair type is imperative to keeping your hair looking and feeling its best. Curly hair, natural hair, high porosity hair, low porosity, and colored hair all have their own needs and respond best to certain ingredients; so do specific hair colors. Blonde hair, for example, is strengthened and enhanced by purple shampoo, while brunettes benefit from the neutralizing effects of blue shampoo. But what about red hair?

The best shampoos and conditioners for red hair combine intense moisture with long-lasting color enhancement, treating the needs of natural and salon-created shades alike. "Red hair tends to be more porous than blonde or brunette, which means it may need extra moisture and hydration from haircare products," professional hairstylist Jennifer Korab tells Marie Claire. And for natural redheads, sun protection is also a critical detail to seek out in shampoos and conditioners. Korab notes that they run "a higher risk of sun damage to both hair and scalp, due to the fact that most red heads have fair skin."

Like blondes and brunettes, redheads also need hair products that prioritize the integrity of their color. "Red hair can have a tendency to turn brassy or orange tones," Korab explains, "so a color balancing shampoo can help."

Ahead, shop the 10 best shampoos and conditioners for vibrant red hair—whether it's all-natural or a fresh dye job like Dua Lipa's or Keke Palmer's. Each product was chosen based on its nourishing ingredients, expert approval, and satisfied shopper reviews.

Best Shampoos and Conditioners for Red Hair

Best Strengthening Shampoo for Red Hair Vegamour Hydr-8 Hydrate and Repair Shampoo for Dry, Damaged Hair $38 at Sephora For starters, Korab says Vegamour's Hydra-8 Shampoo is "great for red hair." "Its vegan formula makes hair eight times more hydrated and three times stronger after one use," the expert explains. This shampoo also provides 72 hours of hydration—perfect for users with curly hair who may not wash their hair every single day. Pros: Vegan; Clean; Free of sulfates; Expert-approved; Editor-approved Cons: Some users with sensitive skin reported irritation Customer Review: "I have been searching for a good shampoo and conditioner for a long time. I have coarse, curly hair in this product is by far the best I’ve ever used." -Sephora

Best Strengthening Conditioner for Red Hair Vegamour Hydr-8 Hydrate and Repair Conditioner for Dry, Damaged Hair $38 at Sephora If you're choosing the Vegamour shampoo, why not add the coordinating conditioner to your routine while you're at it? This conditioner does wonders for defining curl patterns and making hair feel soft and hydrated. Ingredients like moringa seed oil and marula also keep frizz at bay, leaving hair shinier after each wash. (Trust me, I've tried it.) Pros: Editor-approved; Expert-approved; Vegan; Clean; Free of sulfates Cons: Some users dislike the scent Customer Review: "Perfect for dry haired girlies, or those with damaged hair. I’ve been bottled blonde for years and needed something moving into dry winter weather for my semi-damaged hair. This is absolutely perfect!" -Sephora

Best Hydrating Shampoo for Red Hair Kérastase Chroma Absolu Chroma Respect Shampoo $42 at Sephora Kérastase's Chroma Absolu also earns Korab's expert endorsement. "This formula protects color, strengthens hair and is infused with amino acids, which helps moisturize the hair," she explains. It's also color-safe, so you won't have to worry about it stripping your highlights. Pros: Works on all hair types; Hydrating; Color-safe Cons: Scented, so not necessarily for everyone Customer Review: "Absolutely LOVE this shampoo/conditioner! I have noticed a huge difference in the way my hair feels since I started using this at the end of last year. It smells amazing (not too strong but lasting, more of a spicy scent) and has really helped to strengthen and volumize my fine, thin, color-treated hair. It foams up nicely and washes out well. My hairdresser even commented on how much healthier my hair looks/feels!" -Sephora

Best Hydrating Conditioner for Red Hair Kérastase Chroma Absolu Cica Chroma Strengthening Conditioner $48 at Sephora According to reviewers, a little goes a long way with this hydrating conditioner. Its formula offers a triple threat, strengthening hair, preventing damage, and reducing breakage all at once. One of its standout ingredients is centella asiatica, a popular ingredient in Korean skincare that's known for its nourishing, protective capabilities. Pros: Works on all hair types; Shine-enhancing; Hydrating; Color-safe Cons: Scented; Contains silicones Customer Review: "I love this conditioner. My hair feels healthier & fuller since using both the shampoo & conditioner. I don’t need to use nearly as much product as I do with drugstore brands. And it feels like it really absorbs into the hair. the the hair." -Sephora

Best Shampoo for Red Hair with UV Protection Pureology Hydrate Shampoo $37 at Ulta $36 at Target $37 at Amazon Another option backed by haircare expert Korab, Pureology's shampoo formula is vegan, sulfate free, and paraben free. Other benefits? An anti-fade complex that protects against UV rays, and ingredients that can soothe an irritated scalp while nourishing color-treated hair: "It contains green tea, which has soothing, nourishing properties." Pros: Expert-approved; Vegan; Free of sulfates and parabens; Good for scalp health Cons: Contains silicones Customer Review: "I have fine thin hair and love this shampoo & conditioner. It has a minty scent, I feel so clean after using it. My hair does not get oily at all! It is pricey, but well worth it as I have had it for 3 months and have half a bottle left. It is super saturated!" -Ulta

Best Conditioner for Red Hair with UV Protection Pureology Hydrate Conditioner $37 at Ulta Like its shampoo counterpart, this conditioner contains hydrating, calming ingredients like green tea, jojoba oil, and sage, the latter of which supports the development of healthy hair follicles. Customers with dry hair love this conditioner for its ability to keep hair looking and feeling hydrated on wash day and beyond. Pros: Expert-approved; Vegan; Clean Cons: Contains silicones Customer Review: "Great for keeping dry hair moisturized. You only have to us it a few times a week for results." –Ulta

Best Blue Shampoo and Conditioner for Red Hair Bondi Boost Brunette Booster Duo $43 at Bondi Boost Check out this blue shampoo if your red hair is on the darker side and you want to prevent (or diminish the appearance of) brassiness—at least until your next salon appointment. The formula is meant to enhance your color so that it looks fresher and more vibrant, and it eradicates brassiness and discoloration, including any caused by environmental factors. Pros: Large bottles; Two for one; Enhances color; Reverses environmental damage Cons: Some users find it causes buildup Customer Review: "My hair turns brassy very quickly normally but this duo has kept my color looking great!! I forgot to reorder before my bottles ran out, and I noticed a huge difference in my color once I stopped using this for a couple weeks. I tried another blue shampoo before this one and it completely dried my hair out. This duo made my hair feel very soft!" -Bondi Boost

Best Purple Shampoo and Conditioner for Red Hair Redken Blondage Shampoo and Conditioner Visit Site This shampoo and conditioner duo is more than perfectly suited for those with light red hair. It's also a transformative treatment for anyone with red or orange undertones. This set's deep purple hue brings out your best shade of red, all while eradicating brassiness or dullness from environmental factors, chlorine, or time since your last salon visit. It also promises to gently detangle, so you won't need to pull or yank on your brush post-wash. Pros: Color-enhancing; Two bottles in one set; Detangling Cons: Messy; Drying Customer Review: "In just one wash it took away all the yellow and brass!" -Redken

Best Hair Growth Shampoo for Red Hair Grow Gorgeous Intense Thickening Shampoo $18 at Dermstore $18 at Amazon $18 at dermstore Since red hair is so delicate and prone to dryness, redheads may want a shampoo and conditioner packed with protein. (Hair is made of keratin protein, after all, so adding more to the mix prevents breakage and split ends.) Grow Gorgeous' shampoo supports strong, healthy hair with a protein-infused formulation. It also pulls double duty as an ideal hair growth shampoo, with ingredients that support scalp health and longer, more hydrated hair. Bottom line: Work this shampoo into your routine, and all-around more luscious red hair will follow. Pros: Protein-infused; Supports hair growth; Supports scalp health Cons: Strong smell Customer Review: "I shower every day, and really notice the difference in having fuller, more hydrated hair after using this amazing product. I pair it with Grow Gorgeous' thickening conditioner, and love the results when used together." -Grow Gorgeous

Best Hair Growth Conditioner for Red Hair Grow Gorgeous Intense Thickening Conditioner 8.4 Fl. Oz. $20 at Dermstore Conditioners are among the best hair growth products around. By moisturizing and softening the hair, they decrease the rate of breakage and split ends, meaning fewer haircuts and hair strong enough to grow to your shoulders, bust, or waist. Grow Gorgeous' conditioner is packed with rice protein (to dramatically increase volume) and omega-3 rich amla oil, to nourish the scalp. The final outcome? Soft, shiny, full hair. Pros: Supports hair growth; prevents breakage and split ends; Shine-enhancing Cons: Strong smell Customer Review: "I live in Utah at 6700 feet where it's extremely dry which was making my hair very brittle. I also had a baby and felt like a lot of my hair falling out. Once I started using this product, my hair started to grow in thicker and longer and healthier." -Dermstore

What to Look for

Moisture and sun protection are two major qualities found in the best shampoos and conditioners for healthy red hair.

"I recommend looking for sulfate-free formulas and moisturizing agents like argan oil and coconut oil," Korab says. "You should also keep an eye out for color-safe ingredients and UV protection, like Benzophenone-r."

Purple and blue shampoos, which are made for blondes and brunettes, respectively, can also work well for redheads concerned about brassiness or uber-orange hues. Purple shampoo is best for those with light red hair, Korab explains, while blue shampoo works for dark red hair.

And what should redheads avoid? If moisture is the end goal, Korab suggests steering clear of potentially drying agents like sulfates, parabens, and silicones.

Meet the Expert