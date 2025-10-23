Charlotte Tilbury's 2025 Beauty Advent Calendar Is The Real Must-Buy Gift of the Season
It's back!
The holiday season starts earlier and earlier as I get older. This year, I’m using Charlotte Tilbury’s new beauty advent calendar as the sign I need to get in the festive mood. It’s really, truly, back—and it just might top the 2024 edition.
There's no denying that Charlotte Tilbury has become an icon in the makeup world, amassing millions of fans who obsess over her namesake brand and the glowy looks its range produces. Every new launch has a knack for going viral, and the all-time best-sellers have become staples in the routines of It girls everywhere (I'm looking at you, Hollywood Flawless Filter highlighter).
Longtime fans and newbies alike get to explore Tilbury's world with this new gift set. The 12-day edition is chock-full of the brand's staples, five of which are full-sized. However, you'll just have to open each little door and see which ones those are—I hate spoilers. Each must-have find is housed in a stunning gold box perfect for gifting to your friend or keeping for yourself.
I personally have my eye on products like the Pillow Talk Collagen Lip Bath—the perfect lip gloss—and the Rock 'N' Kohl eyeliner, which I rely on for wearing in my waterline. You'll also find the perfect hydrating base for your makeup in the iconic Magic Cream and the coordinating Magic Serum. Both products promise plenty of moisture and a show-stopping glow (obviously) to set up the rest of your routine.
Last year's calendar sold out in record time, so shop 2025's version before you miss out. And if you're not in the mood to splurge, don't worry. Ahead, I've dropped every product that you can find inside. Consider this as your chance to re-stock your regimen ahead of the holidays. I've also dropped a few of the other giftable finds that Charlotte Tilbury is offering this year.
Shop the 2025 Beauty Advent Calendar
Every great makeup routine includes a good cleanser.
This has quickly become my go-to everyday lipstick.
Shop Charlotte Tilbury's Other Beauty Gift Sets
