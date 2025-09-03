The beauty world has seen some interesting partnerships recently. Case in point: there’s a Malin + Goetz candle that smells like Carbone tomato sauce. Nails Inc. now offers a Velveeta-scented yellow nail polish. Snif has a perfume that’s nearly identical to a Levain cookie. But the beauty collab that makes the most sense to me is, and will always be, the Victoria Beckham Beauty and Augustinus Bader crossover.

This partnership has been behind some of my personal products in the skincare space: The Cell Rejuvenating Illuminator (one of the best highlighters, hands down), The Makeup Concealer Pen (goodbye dark circles), and as of today, September 3, The Foundation Drops. Available in 19 “flexible” shades that morph to your skin tone, the light to medium coverage formula blends Augustinus Bader’s signature TFC8 Complex with VBB’s makeup expertise. The result is a skincare-first formula with luxe pigment payoff and a second-skin finish.

Naturally, the MC Beauty team got a sneak preview and had to put it to the test. Read our honest reviews (and shop the product), below.

The Formula

TFC8: If you’ve ever picked up an Augustinus Bader bottle, you’re familiar with this ingredient. It was whipped up by Professor Bader himself 30 years ago. The TL:DR is that it’s a mix of vitamins, hydrating ingredients, and compounds that help skin renew itself, minimize signs of aging like fine lines, and give a general youthful glow to the skin.

If you’ve ever picked up an Augustinus Bader bottle, you’re familiar with this ingredient. It was whipped up by Professor Bader himself 30 years ago. The TL:DR is that it’s a mix of vitamins, hydrating ingredients, and compounds that help skin renew itself, minimize signs of aging like fine lines, and give a general youthful glow to the skin. Spilanthese Acmella Flower Extract: A flowering herb that is used in eastern medicine (it’s often used to treat toothaches), it also has skincare benefits that help your complexion feel and look smoother and firmer.

A flowering herb that is used in eastern medicine (it’s often used to treat toothaches), it also has skincare benefits that help your complexion feel and look smoother and firmer. Olive Leaf Extract: This is pretty much a do-it-all ingredient. It helps with skin rejuvenation, hydration, and plumping , so the pigment lies down smoother on the skin.

The Application

The MC beauty team has played around with this foundation quite a bit, and our conclusion: the results depend heavily on the application. For the least streaky, most natural, my-skin-but-better finish, this foundation needs a little bit of warmth. If you want more coverage, start by using a brush to stipple on the pigment. Then, you’ll need to either pat it in with your fingers (a little tap-tap-tap will suffice) or use a damp, warm beauty blender. Personally, I just applied it with my finger right away and was left with a finish that made it impossible to tell where my skin stopped and the foundation started.

The Wear

It’s technically a natural finish foundation, but the end result really depends on the skincare you have on. If you go for glowy moisturizers, a hydrating primer, and mix in a bit of The Rejuvenating Illuminator, you’ll be left with a pretty radiant finish. But if your skin feels drier and your prep is hyper-focused on mattifying, you’ll be left with a more velvet finish.

Marie Claire Editors' Honest Review

Samantha Holender, Senior Beauty Editor

Samantha Holender wearing shade Fair 2 Light. (Image credit: Samantha Holender)

This past year, I’ve been having a bit of a foundation crisis. My usual go-to decided to stop agreeing with my skin and cause breakouts (it happens!), so I’ve been on the hunt for a few new go-tos. I’ve found success with Charlotte Tilbury’s Airbrush Flawless Foundation, but it’s admittedly more of a night out/going out to dinner foundation, given the fuller coverage.

All that to say, this Victoria Beckham launch couldn’t have come at a better time. It’s super lightweight, which is perfect for everyday office wear, and the coverage straddles that ideal balance of looking like my skin (but better) and actually having enough pigment to camouflage my breakouts and rosacea. I use around five drops of shade Fair 2 Light for my whole face and then build up coverage where needed with the concealer pen. It can be a little matte-ish for my preference, so I always top it off with The Illuminator on my cheeks.

Hannah Baxter, Beauty Director

Hannah Baxter wearing shade Light 3. (Image credit: Hannah Baxter)

I'll admit that I rarely wear foundation on the day-to-day, but at the end of summer, when my hyperpigmentation and melasma are on overdrive, I like to reincorporate it into my beauty routine to even out my skin tone. Like Sam, I'm already a massive fan of the VBB x Augustinus Bader Concealer Pen, so I was eager to get my hands on this new formula. I used about three drops on each cheek, two on my forehead, and one on my chin and started with a dense fluffy foundation brush to blend (I also had on a rich moisturizer and a primer, which I had let dry for five minutes before going in with the drops).

On the drier areas of my face I saw that the formula wasn't sinking into my skin as well, but as soon as I switched to tapping it in with my hands (the heat helps the product melt into the skin), the drops settled smoothly for a more seamless finish. In general, I hate the feeling of a full face of foundation but by the end of the day I had more or less forgotten I was wearing base makeup. My complexion definitely looked more even, my skin could breath, and there wasn't any creasing around my nose or mouth—the spots that require a bit more color correction. It's safe to say, this new launch will remain in my regular makeup rotation from here on out.

