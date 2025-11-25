These Luxurious Cyklar Black Friday Deals Will Leave You Smelling So Expensive

'Marie Claire' editors are obsessed.

Cyklar Black Friday 2025
(Image credit: Cyklar)
Though Cyklar has only been on the market for two short years—having first launched in 2023—the skincare brand has already had an insurmountable impact on the beauty industry as a whole. Its luxurious range of elixirs inspired Marie Claire editors who tested the range in full to abandon their trusted shower routines in droves, turning self-described "fragrance loyalists" into perfume nomads.

Outside Marie Claire's offices, the brand is just as popular, boasting a devoted following despite its young age. And if you were to take a scroll through their website, as I just did, you'll notice nearly every product has an immaculate four-star rating or above, with most ranking in at 4.7 stars (just below a perfect score).

Though customers seem willing to pay any price for Cyklar's products, the label will nevertheless participate in the upcoming markdown holiday. Beginning on Tuesday, November 25, the brand is offering shoppers a 20 percent-off discount on the entire site in honor of Black Friday—and every single product will be included (yes, including its viral perfume oils and in-shower body balms).

All you have to do is apply the code "BFCM20" at checkout. In addition to these markdowns, Cyklar is also offering a gift-with-purchase: a free Cedar Supreme Perfume Oil with every purchase over $80. All this is to say: Cyklar girlies, your time is now.

