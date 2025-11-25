These Luxurious Cyklar Black Friday Deals Will Leave You Smelling So Expensive
'Marie Claire' editors are obsessed.
Though Cyklar has only been on the market for two short years—having first launched in 2023—the skincare brand has already had an insurmountable impact on the beauty industry as a whole. Its luxurious range of elixirs inspired Marie Claire editors who tested the range in full to abandon their trusted shower routines in droves, turning self-described "fragrance loyalists" into perfume nomads.
Outside Marie Claire's offices, the brand is just as popular, boasting a devoted following despite its young age. And if you were to take a scroll through their website, as I just did, you'll notice nearly every product has an immaculate four-star rating or above, with most ranking in at 4.7 stars (just below a perfect score).
Though customers seem willing to pay any price for Cyklar's products, the label will nevertheless participate in the upcoming markdown holiday. Beginning on Tuesday, November 25, the brand is offering shoppers a 20 percent-off discount on the entire site in honor of Black Friday—and every single product will be included (yes, including its viral perfume oils and in-shower body balms).
All you have to do is apply the code "BFCM20" at checkout. In addition to these markdowns, Cyklar is also offering a gift-with-purchase: a free Cedar Supreme Perfume Oil with every purchase over $80. All this is to say: Cyklar girlies, your time is now.
Shop Cyklar Black Friday Deals
This fragrant luxury body wash will turn your average shower into a whole sensory experience. Not only do shoppers report it smells amazing both during and after showering, but it also offers long-lasting hydration. One user said she "gifted it to my neighbor who has been undergoing chemo and had some intense dry skin as a side effect. [She] swears this body wash fixed her dry skin when nothing else helped."
In all my years as a shopping editor, I've rarely seen a product with such positive reviews. One happy customer called this body milk their "holy grail product," adding that "Cyklar should be so unbelievably proud of this product, the formulation is ingenious, gentle, and impactful." Truly a glowing rec.
Like most of their products, fans say this body oil is intensely hydrating and has an addictive scent. According to the brand, Naked Neroli is "delicate and sun-soaked," and "evokes a feeling of pure bliss." I'm sold.
To the girlies who have been on that Cyklar beat, I recommend shopping this three-piece set. It includes the Sensorial Body Wash, the Nutrient-Rich Body Cream, and a body gua sha in three of their signature scents, a warm vanilla option that doesn't feel sickly.
Cyklar's Vitamin C Body Oil had the Marie Claire group chat in a tizzy when it launched. Nearly a year later, the product has earned itself a respectable 4.6-star rating among fans. Clearly, it lived up to the hype.
Of this product, Marie Claire's associate commerce editor Brooke Knappenberger says: "I’m incredibly lazy when it comes to a bodycare routine, so it’s safe to say this in-shower balm changed the game for me. You don’t even have to step out of the shower or dry yourself off to use it—you apply it directly to wet skin, rub it in a little, then towel dry like normal. Like magic, skin is left feeling soft, smooth, and hydrated."
Cyklar's Original Body Cream boasts one of the highest ratings of their product offerings. It has a rock-solid 4.9-star rating, with wearers reporting it smells "absolutely incredible," and "layers so well with my perfumes. "Even on its own leaves me smelling so expensive," one reviewer wrote.
Julia Marzovilla, Marie Claire's fashion e-commerce editor, says Cyklar's Perfume Oil made her "ditch every other scent," calling the launch her "favorite fragrance launch of 2025." Marzovilla fell "head over heels in love" with the "Sacred Santal" scent, specifically.
Though I've tested hundreds of products over the years (if not thousands), this is the first time I've encountered an Exfoliating Body Spray. But shoppers say this smoothing spray works wonders against acne and hyperpigmentation. Marzovilla put it to the test before a recent black-tie wedding and found that it left her skin feeling instantly smoother. Easy!
Marzovilla also raved about the Nutrient-Rich Body Cream during Marie Claire's in-house trials. "I was never really a body lotion person, but that changed after I tried this version from Cyklar," she said. "The formula, which is enriched with niacinimide, sinks in quickly while locking in moisture."
When used with Cyklar's body oil, wash, or cream, this toning cup helps to "firm, tone, boost circulation and encourage lymphatic drainage," the website reads. Fans support the claim, saying: "I can definitely see and feel the difference it's made since I've started using it. Overall, I love it and would recommend it to everyone."
Aluminum-free hive, this one's for you. Cyklar's Mandelic Acid Brightening Deodorant Gel is designed to brighten discoloration and prevent ingrown hairs—without aluminum additives.
"If you want a traditional body scrub, Cyklar has you covered," says Marzovilla. "This one picks lactic acid to do the heavy lifting, which is a little gentler than glycolic but just as powerful. I struggle with discoloration and uneven tone, so this has been a godsend."
