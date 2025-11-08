My Mom and I Agree: These 15 Body Care Picks in Sephora's Sale Are Winter Skin Saviors

I regularly steal—I mean borrow—these from her apartment

Getty Images; Julia Marzovilla; First Aid Beauty; HigherDose
(Image credit: Getty Images; Julia Marzovilla; First Aid Beauty; HigherDose)
Jump to category:
Julia Marzovilla's avatar
By
published
in News

My mom is in her sixties, but I'm convinced she has the skin of someone nearly two decades younger. I chalk it up to her next-level body care routine, all of which is on sale at Sephora thanks to this year's Savings Event. So, instead of swiping these products from her shower on my next visit, I'm placing an order for myself.

Her routine is well-stocked with hydrating products, from body creams and lotions to glow-inducing body oils. She loves a self-care moment, too, so she's also up-to-date on splurgy tools like an LED light therapy mat and a NuFace toning device that she uses before special occasions. The best part? Everything on her list is currently on sale at Sephora, and I'm taking advantage of her Rouge status to snag 20 percent off.

If you're not a Rouge-level member, don't worry, you still get a discount! VIBs get 15 percent, and Insiders get 10 percent. Just make sure to use code "EVERYTHING" at checkout to score the deals until November 10.

The prices below reflect a 20 percent discount, so keep that in mind as you scroll. And if you were looking for a new haircare find, interested in trying out a buzzy new makeup product (hello, discounted Patrick Ta!), or revamping your skincare routine for winter, we've got you covered.

Why Trust Marie Claire

For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.

Julia Marzovilla
Julia Marzovilla
Fashion E-Commerce Editor

Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.

In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.

Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.