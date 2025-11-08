My mom is in her sixties, but I'm convinced she has the skin of someone nearly two decades younger. I chalk it up to her next-level body care routine, all of which is on sale at Sephora thanks to this year's Savings Event. So, instead of swiping these products from her shower on my next visit, I'm placing an order for myself.

Her routine is well-stocked with hydrating products, from body creams and lotions to glow-inducing body oils. She loves a self-care moment, too, so she's also up-to-date on splurgy tools like an LED light therapy mat and a NuFace toning device that she uses before special occasions. The best part? Everything on her list is currently on sale at Sephora, and I'm taking advantage of her Rouge status to snag 20 percent off.

If you're not a Rouge-level member, don't worry, you still get a discount! VIBs get 15 percent, and Insiders get 10 percent. Just make sure to use code "EVERYTHING" at checkout to score the deals until November 10.

The prices below reflect a 20 percent discount, so keep that in mind as you scroll. And if you were looking for a new haircare find, interested in trying out a buzzy new makeup product (hello, discounted Patrick Ta!), or revamping your skincare routine for winter, we've got you covered.

