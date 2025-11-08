My Mom and I Agree: These 15 Body Care Picks in Sephora's Sale Are Winter Skin Saviors
I regularly steal—I mean borrow—these from her apartment
My mom is in her sixties, but I'm convinced she has the skin of someone nearly two decades younger. I chalk it up to her next-level body care routine, all of which is on sale at Sephora thanks to this year's Savings Event. So, instead of swiping these products from her shower on my next visit, I'm placing an order for myself.
Her routine is well-stocked with hydrating products, from body creams and lotions to glow-inducing body oils. She loves a self-care moment, too, so she's also up-to-date on splurgy tools like an LED light therapy mat and a NuFace toning device that she uses before special occasions. The best part? Everything on her list is currently on sale at Sephora, and I'm taking advantage of her Rouge status to snag 20 percent off.
If you're not a Rouge-level member, don't worry, you still get a discount! VIBs get 15 percent, and Insiders get 10 percent. Just make sure to use code "EVERYTHING" at checkout to score the deals until November 10.
The prices below reflect a 20 percent discount, so keep that in mind as you scroll. And if you were looking for a new haircare find, interested in trying out a buzzy new makeup product (hello, discounted Patrick Ta!), or revamping your skincare routine for winter, we've got you covered.
Do away with summer's dark spots and discoloration with this cleansing bar. It's full of lactic acid for a gentle buff.
Soft Services is a cult-favorite brand that she loves, and this pack makes the perfect under-$50 gift for the skincare obsessive in your life.
Having a luxury body wash is the perfect "treat yourself" moment in the shower, and this is my mom's favorite.
My mom splurged on this LED light therapy mat during last year's Sephora Savings Event, and it's quickly become her go-to tool after long days. She works on her feet and relies on this mat to soothe her tired muscles after a long day. Think of it as an LED light therapy mask, but for your whole body.
She keeps one of these Touchland hand sanitizers in every bag she carries.
My mom has started using more vitamins in her routine, and this Nutrafol supplement is on her list. It helps keep your hair from thinning as you age, which means that I should probably starts taking it, too.
I used to get keratosis pilaris bumps all over my legs and arms, but my mom recommended this body scrub and honestly, it changed my life. I'm buying several now that it's on sale.
