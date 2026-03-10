My Dark Spots Didn’t Stand a Chance Against These Brightening Serums

My skin is spring-ready.

Jump to category:

I don’t think I’m the only one who’s been experiencing extremely temperamental skin this winter. While my typically calm complexion tends to get super dry from December to March, I don’t usually see a whole lot of other activity. That’s not the case this year. I’ve had my eczema patches jump from my hands to my cheekbones, and a constellation of baby breakouts has taken up permanent residence on my right jawline and cheek. It’s taken weeks of tinkering with prescription creams and targeted treatments (along with several calming facials) to get my skin back to a neutral-ish point, and while we still have a few small pimple clusters and rough patches to address, I’m now left with the remnants of my very reactive winter skin. That means hyperpigmentation, and lots of it, which is where my lineup of brightening serums comes into play.

In case you’re not familiar, post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation is a certain type of discoloration that happens after skin injury like acne, eczema, or trauma (like picking at said breakouts). Essentially, it’s a deposit of extra melanin, the pigment responsible for your skin’s color, wherever your skin is freaking out. And while the mechanism between skin damage and your melanocytes going into overdrive is complex and a little long-winded, all you really need to know is that making those dark marks disappear (at least faster than they will naturally) takes some key ingredients and a whole lot of patience. In other words, nothing will happen overnight, but my vetted lineup of brightening products will help to lessen unwanted pigment and leave your complexion clear, glowy, and ready for spring.

“C” the Light

Vitamin C has a ton of data to support its brightening capabilities, and it’s beloved by dermatologists to minimize photo damage (a.k.a. dark spots from UV rays) and uneven skin tone. Overall, it’s generally considered the gold standard for fading hyperpigmentation.

Needing Niacinamide

For a gentle yet effective brightening superstar, you can’t go wrong with niacinamide. These serums are some of my favorites for calming inflammation and smoothing and strengthening the skin barrier, in addition to tackling dark spots over time.

Totally Tranexamic

I’ve predicted this acid’s rise in the skincare space, and I’m thrilled to see so many more options hit the market in the last few months. Bonus? Tranexamic acid also helps to prevent excess pigment triggers in your skin in the first place.

Magic Mandelic

A highly underrated AHA, mandelic acid exfoliates pigmented and rough skin gently and slowly, so the risk of irritation is minimal. But don’t get it twisted—you’ll still see impressive results with consistent use.

Retinol Relief

When it comes to skin renewal, you don’t get much more powerful than a retinoid product. Any of the various forms of vitamin A (from retinol to prescription tretinoin) are going to speed up cell turnover and fade pigmentation as fast as possible.

She is also the founder of Anxiety Beer, a weekly newsletter about the intersection of culture and mental health. In her spare time you can catch her reading too many overdue library books, thrifting, or hanging with her hairless cat, Norman. You can find her on Instagram and TikTok @hannahbaxward.