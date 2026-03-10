I don’t think I’m the only one who’s been experiencing extremely temperamental skin this winter. While my typically calm complexion tends to get super dry from December to March, I don’t usually see a whole lot of other activity. That’s not the case this year. I’ve had my eczema patches jump from my hands to my cheekbones, and a constellation of baby breakouts has taken up permanent residence on my right jawline and cheek. It’s taken weeks of tinkering with prescription creams and targeted treatments (along with several calming facials) to get my skin back to a neutral-ish point, and while we still have a few small pimple clusters and rough patches to address, I’m now left with the remnants of my very reactive winter skin. That means hyperpigmentation, and lots of it, which is where my lineup of brightening serums comes into play.

In case you’re not familiar, post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation is a certain type of discoloration that happens after skin injury like acne, eczema, or trauma (like picking at said breakouts). Essentially, it’s a deposit of extra melanin, the pigment responsible for your skin’s color, wherever your skin is freaking out. And while the mechanism between skin damage and your melanocytes going into overdrive is complex and a little long-winded, all you really need to know is that making those dark marks disappear (at least faster than they will naturally) takes some key ingredients and a whole lot of patience. In other words, nothing will happen overnight, but my vetted lineup of brightening products will help to lessen unwanted pigment and leave your complexion clear, glowy, and ready for spring.

“C” the Light

Vitamin C has a ton of data to support its brightening capabilities, and it’s beloved by dermatologists to minimize photo damage (a.k.a. dark spots from UV rays) and uneven skin tone. Overall, it’s generally considered the gold standard for fading hyperpigmentation.

Skinfix Brighten + Firm 15% Vitamin C Serum $69 at Skinfix I adore this serum, as you know, and the impressive clinical results are just the start. I flew through a bottle over the summer and now I’m adding a fresh batch to my routine to clear up lingering dark patches from the winter inflammation. Obagi Professional-C Serum 15% $130 at Dermstore (US) Although you can snag this formula in an impressive 20 percent option, I try not to overload my skin with actives when it’s already stressed. Not only will your derm recommend this to fade dark spots, but it also boosts collagen production for extra bouncy, youthful skin.

Needing Niacinamide

For a gentle yet effective brightening superstar, you can’t go wrong with niacinamide. These serums are some of my favorites for calming inflammation and smoothing and strengthening the skin barrier, in addition to tackling dark spots over time.

Dieux Deliverance 3-In-1 Repair Serum $69 at Sephora My go-to niacinamide serum anytime my skin is under siege from inflammation, it swiftly calms and illuminates my complexion for a healthy, even glow. Celimax Pore+Dark Spot Brightening Serum $24 at Ulta Beauty K-beauty fans, this one is for you—a niacinamide- and tranexamic acid-rich formula that lightens, brightens, and banishes breakouts before they leave any type of dark mark.

Totally Tranexamic

I’ve predicted this acid’s rise in the skincare space, and I’m thrilled to see so many more options hit the market in the last few months. Bonus? Tranexamic acid also helps to prevent excess pigment triggers in your skin in the first place.

Magic Mandelic

A highly underrated AHA, mandelic acid exfoliates pigmented and rough skin gently and slowly, so the risk of irritation is minimal. But don’t get it twisted—you’ll still see impressive results with consistent use.

Sofie Pavitt Face Mandelic Acid Exfoliating & Clearing Serum $54 at Sephora When the breakouts are still sticking around, I reach for this exfoliating serum to fight back against zits while also brightening and treating old dark marks. Facile Brighten 5% Niacinamide Serum $38 at Sephora An affordable serum that brightens, hydrates, *and* combines two of my favorite skincare ingredients (mandelic and tranexamic acid) into one? Please and thank you.

Retinol Relief

When it comes to skin renewal, you don’t get much more powerful than a retinoid product. Any of the various forms of vitamin A (from retinol to prescription tretinoin) are going to speed up cell turnover and fade pigmentation as fast as possible.

Medik8 Crystal Retinal 1 Serum $55 at Dermstore (US) This is a retinaldehyde serum, a.k.a. retinal, which is one step further along the conversion process to reach retinoic acid, the retinoid form that can bind to cell receptors in your skin. Translation? It’s more powerful and more effective at fading dark marks, smoothing skin, and leaving you looking more radiant. Innbeauty Project Retinol Remix 1% Retinol Treatment $56 at Sephora Notice a theme here? All of these brightening ingredients tend to play well together (although vitamin C and retinol are generally best left to separate morning and one evening product). This formula tackles everything from dark marks to large pores for healthy, youthful-looking skin with each use.

