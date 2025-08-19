Wrinkles are a normal part of aging, but I’d be lying if I said I was about to embrace fine lines with open arms. In fact, my reality is quite the opposite. I’ve literally made a career out of applying retinol religiously, trying out collagen-boosting lasers, and dabbing on eye creams like my life depends on it. But perhaps my best beauty editor secret to keep my skin looking as young as possible is my anti-aging hand routine.

The skin on my hands will inevitably be one of the first to age (the skin is thin and sees a lot of sun exposure), so giving the area the TLC it deserves has been top of my priority list for years. Call me extra, but my hands have their very own skincare routine and I’m confident that 80-year-old me is going to be super grateful for it. It takes all of five minutes to accomplish, leaves my hands silky soft, and (not to be weird) gives me the smoothest skin my hands have ever had the pleasure of touching. My full anti-aging hand care routine, ahead.

Samantha Holender takes great care of her hands. (Image credit: Samantha Holender)

Luxe Hand Soaps

As a self-proclaimed germaphobe, I wash my hands 20 times a day. Hand sanitizer, despite being convenient, can be incredibly drying due to the alcohol content. Instead, I keep my kitchen and bathroom stocked with hand soaps that have hydrating ingredients like ceramides and peptides.

Loewe Tomato Leaves Liquid Soap $85 at Neiman Marcus I’m a big proponent of little luxuries like fancy hand soap that induce tremendous joy into mundane activities. Case in point: washing my hands with this delightful tomato-scented soap. With an ingredient profile that includes jojoba oil and aloe vera, my hands are so soft post-wash. Grown Alchemist Invigorate Hand Wash $39 at Revolve I make sure to exfoliate the dead skin off my face—so why wouldn’t I do the same when it comes to my hands? I keep this wash in my bathroom, and the gritty texture leaves my hands glowing and baby-butt soft.

Stock Up on Serums

Every single time I wash my hands, I make sure to follow up with a hand serum to replenish moisture immediately. (Dry hands make for older-looking skin.) These picks are fast-absorbing and lightweight so they won’t interfere with your day-to-day tasks.

SIDIA The Hand Serum: Nirvana $36 at Nordstrom I reserve thick creams and heavy lotions for before bed. When I’m out and about, though, I whip this amber-scented serum-meets-lotion out of my bag for a nourishing pick-me-up. Nécessaire The Hand Retinol $38 at Sephora Retinol—the ultimate anti-aging ingredient—has been a part of my skincare routine since I was 12 years old (I started it to help with hormonal acne). But courtesy of this genius invention, my hands look smoother, more even, and less crepey.

Don't Shortcut Your Cuticles

Crusty fingers are a no-go. While dry cuticles don’t actually contribute to wrinkles or fine lines, they certainly don’t exude a youthful energy. Every night before bed, I take a dropper-full of cuticle oil and rub it into my nail beds. Bonus: my manicures last so much longer when I do this.

L'Occitane Strengthening Shea Nail and Cuticle Oil $22 at Sephora This is a newer addition to my routine, and I swear I’m never going back. Infused with nourishing oils (like shea, apricot, and almond) hard and stiff cuticles are pretty much non-existent now. The pen-like dispenser makes it so easy to apply and totally mess-free. Essie On a Roll Apricot Cuticle Oil $15 at Ulta Beauty My nail tech all throughout high school would use this after every manicure. Now? I keep the roll-on version tucked in my nightstand. It’s a three-second pre-bed ritual that’s made my nails so much stronger.

Be a Little Extra

Perhaps the most extra part of my hand care routine is a treatment. I try and do one a week—either a collagen-boosting mask that promises to plump up fine lines or use a laser device (because yes, they make those).

FOREO Faq 221 Hand Led Anti-Aging Mask $299 at Revolve I very much understand that is excessive and maybe a bit ridiculous, but you do what you have to do. Clinically proven to reduce hand wrinkles by 32 percent in just two weeks, incorporating this contraption is a game-changer. It improves age spots, firmness, and elasticity with regular use. Think of it like an investment in your hands’ future. Orveda Intensive & Anti-Aging 2-Step Hand Care Treatment $210 at Nordstrom Think of this like a sheet mask for your hands. I pull it out right before a big event. The three-step system (two products, plus one set of silicone gloves) instantly plumps up fine lines and deeply hydrates skin.

Hand Sunscreens

The best possible thing you can do for your hands? Apply SPF to ‘em. Hands see more sun than almost anywhere on the body and are, therefore, going to be the unlucky recipients of UVA rays that contribute to signs of aging. After I use my daily sunscreen on my face, I like to rub the excess onto my hands.

Supergoop! Handscreen SPF 40 $38 at Dermstore (US) Candidly, you can use whatever face or body sunscreen you want on your hands, but if you want to be extra: opt for Supergoop!’s Handscreen. In addition to SPF 40, it boasts a particularly non-greasy texture that makes it easy to scroll on my phone directly after application. Ultra Violette Vibrant Screen SPF 50 Water Resistant Face and Body Sunscreen $30 at Sephora Australians know sunscreen. Since Ultra Violette landed stateside earlier this year, it’s quickly become my go-to. This little guy is perfect for my face, body, and of course, my hands. Pro tip: if you’re getting a gel manicure, apply a heavy layer before sticking your hand under the UV light.

