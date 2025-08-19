Hand Aging Is a Real Thing—These 10 Products Keep Mine Looking Young

No premature wrinkles or dark spots, please and thanks.

Wrinkles are a normal part of aging, but I’d be lying if I said I was about to embrace fine lines with open arms. In fact, my reality is quite the opposite. I’ve literally made a career out of applying retinol religiously, trying out collagen-boosting lasers, and dabbing on eye creams like my life depends on it. But perhaps my best beauty editor secret to keep my skin looking as young as possible is my anti-aging hand routine.

The skin on my hands will inevitably be one of the first to age (the skin is thin and sees a lot of sun exposure), so giving the area the TLC it deserves has been top of my priority list for years. Call me extra, but my hands have their very own skincare routine and I’m confident that 80-year-old me is going to be super grateful for it. It takes all of five minutes to accomplish, leaves my hands silky soft, and (not to be weird) gives me the smoothest skin my hands have ever had the pleasure of touching. My full anti-aging hand care routine, ahead.

Luxe Hand Soaps

As a self-proclaimed germaphobe, I wash my hands 20 times a day. Hand sanitizer, despite being convenient, can be incredibly drying due to the alcohol content. Instead, I keep my kitchen and bathroom stocked with hand soaps that have hydrating ingredients like ceramides and peptides.

Stock Up on Serums

Every single time I wash my hands, I make sure to follow up with a hand serum to replenish moisture immediately. (Dry hands make for older-looking skin.) These picks are fast-absorbing and lightweight so they won’t interfere with your day-to-day tasks.

Don't Shortcut Your Cuticles

Crusty fingers are a no-go. While dry cuticles don’t actually contribute to wrinkles or fine lines, they certainly don’t exude a youthful energy. Every night before bed, I take a dropper-full of cuticle oil and rub it into my nail beds. Bonus: my manicures last so much longer when I do this.

Be a Little Extra

Perhaps the most extra part of my hand care routine is a treatment. I try and do one a week—either a collagen-boosting mask that promises to plump up fine lines or use a laser device (because yes, they make those).

Hand Sunscreens

The best possible thing you can do for your hands? Apply SPF to ‘em. Hands see more sun than almost anywhere on the body and are, therefore, going to be the unlucky recipients of UVA rays that contribute to signs of aging. After I use my daily sunscreen on my face, I like to rub the excess onto my hands.

