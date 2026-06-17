Jennifer Dolnick always travels with a nail wardrobe. The founder of Queen Custom Claws brings a small rotation of press-ons planned for the occasion and stored in a custom travel case she designed to organize multiple sets. For Dolnick, they function like any other styling piece, something she swaps mid-trip without the need for a salon visit. This is the new era of press-on nails, one in which many beauty lovers are ditching an in-salon, pricey manicure in favor of the low-cost alternative. But these are not your mother’s press-on nails.

David Lin Ze Ying, co-founder and chief operating officer of Ready, Ready Instant Nails , a press-on-focused retail and salon concept in New York City, sees this evolution as a reflection of a broader change in how people think about nails. He describes modern press-ons as “ready-to-wear pieces,” more akin to a signature lipstick or jewelry—something that is chosen for the moment rather than maintained for three to four weeks. At his salon, nails operate as both service and accessory, mirroring how consumers increasingly approach them at home, less as an experience and more as a significant part of getting dressed, the finishing touch on an outfit. Thankfully, the product quality has improved alongside this evolution.

The Reinvention of Press-On Nails

Introduced to the mass market in the 1970s, press-ons were long dismissed as shortcuts—temporary, flimsy, and faintly embarrassing, particularly when they would pop off at the worst possible moment. They weren’t…good. Early versions were thicker, offered limited styles, and rarely came with enough sizes for a seamless fit on the nail bed. For decades, manicured nails quietly functioned as a status signal. Salon sets implied upkeep, discipline, and time. Press-ons suggested the opposite. That binary has now flipped. Today, press-ons allow wearers to achieve the look of a professional manicure without the time, cost, or labor historically required to maintain one.

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According to Circana data for 2025, artificial nails are growing faster than any other nail category, and for the first time, sales have surpassed traditional polish. But growth only illustrates part of the story. Nails have never been neutral, and manicures have long carried social meaning, often tied to wealth. Press-ons complicate that equation, offering the appearance of maintenance without the same time and financial investment. They are worn across income levels, reshaping what “put together” signals.

Natasha Ellis-Green , PhD, a sociologist, whose research examines the racialized nature of beauty, explains that “nail aesthetics are subtle social signals that communicate meaning about identity, class, cultural belonging, self-expression and gender performance.” These codes are rarely explicit. They are learned through observation and reinforced through repetition.

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As Dr. Sharrona Pearl , a historian and Andrews Chair of Interdisciplinary Studies at Texas Christian University, explains, “Beauty standards have functioned as gatekeeping mechanisms, both in terms of access to styles, technologies, and techniques, and in terms of having the leisure and privilege to maintain those standards.” She sees press-ons as part of a broader move toward modular beauty, one shaped by the internet’s visual culture. “Every appearance is highly curated and filtered,” she says. “Press-on nails are kind of an analogue filter to be added or removed at will.”

That logic extends beyond everyday wear into how beauty is constructed for the camera. In the age of Instagram and TikTok, where beauty is constantly captured, shared, and scrutinized, nails are designed for “the shot” as much as for the wearer.

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Celebrity nail artist Alicia Torello sees this shift on set. “Clients and stylists are thinking about things like shape, length, finish, and how the nails interact with the rest of the look, whether that’s jewelry, fabrics, or even the lighting in a shoot,” she says. In this context, nails are designed as part of the image itself. Press-ons, once treated as backup, have become a tool that allows for consistency, control, and quick adjustments without compromising how the final look translates on camera.

In practice, that flexibility plays out most clearly in how people now wear their nails. For many of Dolnick’s clients, press-ons have become part of a regular routine, ordered monthly much like a standing salon appointment. “I have a lot of customers who just do the regular monthly set,” she says. Because each set is custom-made to fit the wearer’s nails, clients often use adhesive tabs rather than glue, allowing them to remove, store, and rewear them later. This has prompted the language around the category to shift as well. Once defined by their disposability, press-ons are increasingly referred to as reusable nails, a much more valuable accessory than in years past. (Lin Ze Ying notes that many Ready, Ready clients now purchase multiple sets at once, building a rotation of designs they can swap depending on the moment.)

That momentum isn’t limited to custom makers and reusable luxury sets. It’s also reshaping the industry itself. According to a Grandview Research report , the global press-on market was valued at $738 million in 2024 and is projected to surpass $1 billion by the end of the decade, driven largely by demand for faster, at-home alternatives to salon manicures. At the retail level, that shift in behavior is translating into rapid expansion. Ready, Ready has seen consistent year-over-year revenue growth of 120 percent and maintains a client retention rate above 55 percent.

Nail aesthetics are subtle social signals that communicate meaning about identity, class, cultural belonging, self-expression and gender performance. Natasha Ellis-Green

For legacy brands like KISS, one of the category’s dominant players, that growth has required a fundamental overhaul. Kristin Giarrusso, global marketing director at KISS Products, says earlier press-ons were often seen as overly artificial. “Consumers increasingly expect press-ons to perform like gel or acrylic nails,” she says. In response, the company has redesigned its molds and silhouettes, refining the apex and overall structure so sets better mirror the shape and movement of a natural nail. The category is also beginning to blur at the edges. Hybrid systems like Aprés Gel-X Tips and Dashing Diva’s GelXtend use pre-built extensions that apply quickly but wear like salon sets, further softening the line between professional manicures and removable nails. At this scale, the reinvestment makes clear that press-ons are no longer a workaround but a core part of how people now approach beauty. They can last for weeks or be changed in minutes, aligning with the pace of constant reinvention.

That growth is also tied to a broader recalibration of value. As costs rise, press-ons offer a version of luxury that feels both accessible and efficient. A $120 salon manicure can now be achieved for a fraction of the price, with nails that don’t grow out in a matter of weeks. They are reusable, an obvious economic benefit, but press-ons also maximize another invaluable asset: time. The traditional salon experience no longer carries the same weight. What once signaled luxury—hours spent in a chair, intricate, time-intensive sets—can now be achieved in minutes at home. Increasingly, luxury looks less like time spent and more like time reclaimed.

This evolution is clearest in how people actually approach their manicures now. Brands like Olive & June have helped normalize DIY manicures for a new generation of consumers, reframing the practice as intentional rather than an afterthought or even “affordable.” Fit has been central to that change. According to an Olive & June consumer insights survey, nearly half of respondents struggled to find press-ons that fit properly, a gap the brand addressed by offering nearly double the sizes of most competitors. “In order to get the realest-looking fake nails, your nails have to fit perfectly,” says Sarah Leech Aucutt, chief operating officer of Olive & June. The company tested more than 1,000 people and went through over 50 iterations to refine curvature, thickness, and structure so sets better mimic natural nails. In November 2024, the brand was acquired by Helen of Troy for $240 million.

Like custom nails, mass-market press-ons are now offering the luxury of fit, moving with the wearer and adapting to mood, schedule, and occasion. In that sense, modern luxury is control over how time is used—choosing when to invest it, and when not to. Press-ons don’t just save time. They give it back.

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Meet the Experts

Kristin Giarrusso Global Marketing Director at Kiss Beauty Group Kristin Giarrusso is the Global Marketing Director at Kiss Beauty Group, where she has spent nearly two decades helping define and elevate the nail industry, one of beauty’s most dynamic categories. Leading marketing and PR for Kiss Nails and Impress Nails, she has spearheaded standout launch campaigns and culturally relevant brand initiatives that keep the brands at the forefront of beauty conversations. Through a blend of consumer insights, creativity, and strategic vision, her leadership continues to influence the future of nail marketing at Kiss Beauty Group

Dr. Natasha Ellis Teaching Assistant Professor, Department of Sociology, University of Tennessee, Knoxville Natasha Ellis, PhD is a professor and graduate of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville where she earned a PhD in Sociology with concentrations in both Critical Race and Ethnic Studies and Environmental Sociology. Her research seeks to understand the racialized nature of beauty, its connection to colorism, economic and social capital, identity negotiation, educational attainment, access, and life chance. Ellis is an SEC Emerging Scholar a GenAI Faculty Fellow and has studied and facilitated research in India and West Africa exploring social stratification, the transnational circuits of colorism, skin bleaching, and how digitization of imagery poses a sociological, psychological, and emotional detriment to one’s understanding of self, and racial identity.

Alicia Torello Editorial Nail Artist Alicia Torello is a New York–based manicurist whose background in photography informs her distinct approach to nails as small-scale works of art. Known for her precision and attention to detail, she’s a go-to for leading photographers and top editorial publications. VIP clients include Jennifer Lawrence, Kendall Jenner, Anne Hathaway

Dr. Sharrona Pearl Andrews Endowed Chair of Interdisciplinary Studies at TCU Sharrona Pearl is the Andrews Sharrona Pearl is the Andrews Endowed Chair of Interdisciplinary Studies at TCU. A historian and theorist of the face and body, Pearl has published widely on health humanities, history of science and medicine, media and religion, and critical race, gender, and disability studies. Her recently released book Do I Know You? From Face Blindness to Superrecognition with Johns Hopkins University Press is the third in her face trilogy, following Face/On: Face Transplants and the Ethics of the Other (University of Chicago Press, 2017) and About Faces: Physiognomy in Nineteenth-Century Britain (Harvard UP, 2010). She also just published a trade book entitled Mask with Bloomsbury Academic. Pearl maintains an active freelance profile, with bylines in a variety of newspapers and magazines including The Washington Post, Aeon, The Conversation, Tablet, Lilith, Bon Appetit, Real Life Magazine, and numerous other places.

Sarah Leech Aucutt Chief Operating Officer and Chief Revenue Officer of Olive & June Sarah Leech Aucutt is the Chief Operating Officer and Chief Revenue Officer of Olive & June, where she has helped transform the brand from a fast-growing startup into a category-defining leader in beauty. Since joining in 2019, she has built and scaled the company’s operational and commercial engine, helping drive approximately $125 million in revenue in 2025 and 35% year-over-year growth. Under her leadership, Olive & June has expanded into major retail partners including Amazon and Ulta Beauty, while maintaining its position as the #1 nail brand at Target and the #2 brand in the artificial nail category. Aucutt also played a key role in navigating Olive & June through its $240 million acquisition by Helen of Troy in 2024, ensuring the brand continued to scale while maintaining its consumer-first approach.

Jennifer Dolnick Artist, Stylist and Owner at Queen Custom Claws Jennifer Dolnick is the artist, stylist and owner behind Queen Custom Claws, a luxury press-on nail brand, recognized for its refined, craftsmanship, elevated aesthetic, and highly personalized approach to client service. Having started doing nails at just 13 years old, Dolnick’s work reflects her years, spent evolving alongside the nail industry, from acrylic to modern gel artistry, and editorial press on nail designs. Inspired by her background in anthropology, and a creatively resourceful upbringing she approaches nails as an extension of culture, identity, and self-expression. Known for fine detail, and elevated aesthetics, Jennifer creates handcrafted sets that blend fine detail with wearable art – from sophisticated every day luxury to bold editorial designs, her nail sets are tailored individually for each client using professional salon products. Jennifer’s work has been featured in Teen Vogue, People, Forbes, and other publications. Her work includes collaborations with celebrities, major brands, and television productions, including the Emmy award winning HBO series We’re Here and RuPauls Drag Race.