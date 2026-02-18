Cynthia Erivo's Blood Red Leather Coat Sinks Her Fangs Into 'Dracula' Method Dressing

For Cynthia Erivo, the days of typical press tours are over. Wicked has changed the way she views promotional dressing for good. Now, her approach is full method mode or bust. On February 17, Erivo celebrated Dracula's opening night in an elongated leather coat, color-matched to the project's blood red playbill.

After a month of rehearsals spent transforming into Bram Stoker's vampire, Erivo looked every bit her on-stage character at the post-show party—minus the fangs, of course. Stylist Jason Bolden—the same creative behind her Wicked and Wicked: For Good press looks—dressed Erivo in a black turtleneck bodysuit as the outfit's base. Its only purpose was to spotlight the layers on top, including the main event: a shoulder-padded, ankle-grazing coat.

Every element—from the slim lapels and pocket square to the single-breasted bust—was molded from buttery-soft lambskin leather. Slightly oversize sleeves added even more visual interest to the coat's already-cinched waist, held together by one lone button. When closed, it mimicked the sealed-shut look of Dracula's cloak, right before the monster flings it back to attack a victim.

Cynthia Erivo's Dracula method dressing run began in a cloak-like leather coat. (Image credit: Getty Images)

You might assume the coat is Erivo's outfit, but the shoes beneath its cape-like closure deserve a close-up, too. The Tony Award winner stacked knee-high leather boots over her catsuit's skintight leggings. Each ribbed shaft matched the blood red hue of her coat to a T. Even the pointed platform soles—her signature stiletto silhouette since long before Wicked—continued the Dracula-centric color palette.

A moment for her blood red accessories, please. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The designer behind Erivo's coat and boots remained a mystery at pub time. But Givenchy's $2,350 Mini Pinch Bag took no time at all to ID. (The widely-available Deep Red shade couldn't have complemented her trench better.)

Carrying creative director Sarah Burton's debut handbag at Givenchy suggested her outerwear boasted matching tags. Plus, Look 23 in the Spring 2026 show features the same luscious, crimson-colored leather, except in mini dress form. If Burton claims the coat, it would signal a surprisingly opaque detour from her recent naked dress series, as seen on Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Lawrence.

Even so, there's a high chance she sourced Givenchy. The atelier dressed Erivo for 2025's Met Gala and Governors Awards. She even gained access to Givenchy's archives for the 2025 SAG Awards and Academy Awards Nominees Dinner. She pulled a metallic Fall 1997 Couture gown and a green Spring 1998 Couture skirt set, respectively.

Despite the color red's legacy in the world of Wicked (Dorothy's ruby slippers, of course), it didn't earn even a supporting role in Erivo's latest press tour. Green and black—witchy shades straight out of Elphaba's wardrobe—grounded her style streak in method dressing. Still, she did flaunt a pair of crimson Christian Louboutin pumps from time to time. Clearly, Erivo was reserving her bloodiest selects for Dracula.

