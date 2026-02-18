Cynthia Erivo's Blood Red Leather Coat Sinks Her Fangs Into 'Dracula' Method Dressing
She bid farewell to her 'Wicked' era for good.
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Delivered daily
Marie Claire Daily
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Sent weekly on Saturday
Marie Claire Self Checkout
Exclusive access to expert shopping and styling advice from Nikki Ogunnaike, Marie Claire's editor-in-chief.
Once a week
Maire Claire Face Forward
Insider tips and recommendations for skin, hair, makeup, nails and more from Hannah Baxter, Marie Claire's beauty director.
Once a week
Livingetc
Your shortcut to the now and the next in contemporary home decoration, from designing a fashion-forward kitchen to decoding color schemes, and the latest interiors trends.
Delivered Daily
Homes & Gardens
The ultimate interior design resource from the world's leading experts - discover inspiring decorating ideas, color scheming know-how, garden inspiration and shopping expertise.
For Cynthia Erivo, the days of typical press tours are over. Wicked has changed the way she views promotional dressing for good. Now, her approach is full method mode or bust. On February 17, Erivo celebrated Dracula's opening night in an elongated leather coat, color-matched to the project's blood red playbill.
After a month of rehearsals spent transforming into Bram Stoker's vampire, Erivo looked every bit her on-stage character at the post-show party—minus the fangs, of course. Stylist Jason Bolden—the same creative behind her Wicked and Wicked: For Good press looks—dressed Erivo in a black turtleneck bodysuit as the outfit's base. Its only purpose was to spotlight the layers on top, including the main event: a shoulder-padded, ankle-grazing coat.
Every element—from the slim lapels and pocket square to the single-breasted bust—was molded from buttery-soft lambskin leather. Slightly oversize sleeves added even more visual interest to the coat's already-cinched waist, held together by one lone button. When closed, it mimicked the sealed-shut look of Dracula's cloak, right before the monster flings it back to attack a victim.
You might assume the coat is Erivo's outfit, but the shoes beneath its cape-like closure deserve a close-up, too. The Tony Award winner stacked knee-high leather boots over her catsuit's skintight leggings. Each ribbed shaft matched the blood red hue of her coat to a T. Even the pointed platform soles—her signature stiletto silhouette since long before Wicked—continued the Dracula-centric color palette.
The designer behind Erivo's coat and boots remained a mystery at pub time. But Givenchy's $2,350 Mini Pinch Bag took no time at all to ID. (The widely-available Deep Red shade couldn't have complemented her trench better.)
Carrying creative director Sarah Burton's debut handbag at Givenchy suggested her outerwear boasted matching tags. Plus, Look 23 in the Spring 2026 show features the same luscious, crimson-colored leather, except in mini dress form. If Burton claims the coat, it would signal a surprisingly opaque detour from her recent naked dress series, as seen on Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Lawrence.
Even so, there's a high chance she sourced Givenchy. The atelier dressed Erivo for 2025's Met Gala and Governors Awards. She even gained access to Givenchy's archives for the 2025 SAG Awards and Academy Awards Nominees Dinner. She pulled a metallic Fall 1997 Couture gown and a green Spring 1998 Couture skirt set, respectively.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Despite the color red's legacy in the world of Wicked (Dorothy's ruby slippers, of course), it didn't earn even a supporting role in Erivo's latest press tour. Green and black—witchy shades straight out of Elphaba's wardrobe—grounded her style streak in method dressing. Still, she did flaunt a pair of crimson Christian Louboutin pumps from time to time. Clearly, Erivo was reserving her bloodiest selects for Dracula.
Shop Leather Coats Inspired by Cynthia Erivo
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.