Awards season is my favorite season—and tonight is when it really kicks off. Sunday, January 11, marks the 83rd annual Golden Globes, where Hollywood honors the best in television and movies (Sinners! Wicked! Avatar: Fire and Ash!). But it’s also a massive night for fashion and beauty, as stars solidify the biggest trends in winter hairstyles, makeup, and nails.

The night has only just begun, but beauty trends are already taking shape. We're seeing no mascara looks (hi, Justine Lupe), retro throwbacks like side parts and thick headbands, and even a little grungy glam courtesy of our White Lotus girl Lisa.

But the best beauty looks of the 2026 Golden Globes don’t just happen. For weeks, the most talented glam squads in the business have been plotting and scheming how to bring these (shockingly) wearable looks together. Because I live and breathe beauty for a living, I was able to get the inside scoop on the products and techniques that brought these looks together.

To discover everything you ever wanted to know about the best Golden Globes beauty looks, scroll ahead.

Brittany Snow

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I'll be copying this loose, low pony from the Hunting Wives actress all winter long. Bonus: a ponytail is a must to avoid tangles with a scarf.

Justine Lupe

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Everybody wants these loose waves. Celebrity hairstylist Barb Thompson achieved the effortless, beachy texture using BELLAMI 22’’ Silk Seam extensions in “Golden Hour Blonde Balayage”.But what really caught my eye? The missing mascara.

Lisa

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Until White Lotus season four returns, I'll be entertaining myself with this very wearable grunge glam.

Alicia Silverstone

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Old Hollywood and a side part. Name a better combination—I'll wait. If you want to get the look, use the Maria Nila Gloss Coat, which was handy in hairstylist Marc Mena's kit.

Sheryl Lee Ralph

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Leave it to the Abbott Elementary star to make this Y2K accessory look red carpet appropriate.

Olandria Carthen

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This lip combo is iconic—and obviously we have the full breakdown.

Audrey Nuna

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dare I say this is my favorite beauty looks of the night? It's unexpected, gothic, and fun all wrapped into one.

Ginnifer Goodwin

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Any red carpet pixie is a great pixie—I don't make the rules. But this sleek style will live rent free in my head for the foreseeable future.

Selena Gomez

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bobs are proving they're here to stay for 2026—just with a twist. This '50s-inspired updo comes with a deep side part and pin curls.

Ayo Edebiri

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I'm not sure what I love more: the brown lipstick or the flippy bob.

Jenna Ortega

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Wednesday star isn't a stranger to bleached brows. As for those cheekbones? Mélanie Inglessis sculpted 'em with the Laduora Lumeo Skinlift LED Infusion.Paired with mauve shadow on the lower lash line and a brown lip and this gets a 10 from team MC.

Pamela Anderson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Fresh faced, mascara-free, and platinum once again, this is one of my favorite of Anderson's red carpet looks.

Teyana Taylor

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Beauty Writer Ariel Baker said it best: "Not only has Taylor perfected the ethereal pixie haircut of everyone's dreams, but she's also paired it with sex kitten makeup." Wondering what she smells like? Initio Parfums Privés Atomic Rose Hair Perfume.

