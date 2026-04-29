In the ever-famous words of Miranda Priestly: "Florals? For spring? Groundbreaking." Now that the sequel to The Devil Wears Prada movie is about to hit theaters, it feels like there's no better time than right now to quote that iconic line. While florals are in fact a staple of spring (and summer as well), that doesn't mean you can't dress them up and take them to the next level. This is especially true when it comes to floral nail designs: From 3D flowers to dainty drawings, there are so many ways to wear your floral nails that are far from boring, and are, in fact, groundbreaking.

"Floral nail designs always start to pop out once it starts to get warm and spring arrives," says Orange County nail artist Ramon "Prince" Duran. "I think the weather and all the colors that come from spring influence our mood, and it reflects on our nails." Florals can be surprisingly versatile and innovative, too. Long gone are the days of a basic flower design. "3D flowers make a manicure come alive, and then you’re able to decorate the petals with any color," he says. To make them even more versatile, floral designs "can work on most nail lengths," he notes, but if you are opting for a more intricate design, your best bet will be with medium-length nails or longer (any nail shape works).

Ready to see some seriously cool floral nail designs? Keep scrolling and get ready to add these 15 manicure to the Pinterest board ASAP.

Tropical Florals

floral nail A photo posted by on

Channel your inner Zara Larsson with these vibrant Midnight Sun-esque nails. These bright shades and 3D nail art give total vibrant tropical vibes that have me ready to book a flight somewhere warm yesterday.

Animal Print Florals

florals A photo posted by on

Take a walk on the wild side: This animal-print-meets-florals manicure is a fresh spin on other flowery manicures. Using shades of beige and tan, this is an understated, stunning neutral mani that anyone can fall in love with, even those who don't usually gravitate toward florals.

Vivid Vacation Florals

florals A photo posted by on

It's spring break season, festival season, warm-weather season. No matter where the day is taking you, these vivid florals are right on trend for the time of year. Featuring jelly gloss finishes, nail charms, and much more, you'd be doing this manicure a disservice by not taking them on a beach vacation.

Cirque Colors Lucky Jelly

Tiger Claw Florals

florals A photo posted by on

Again, here's strong proof that floral nails don't have to be super dainty or feminine. These tiger-striped nails give a whole new meaning to tiger claws. The orange animal print with the pink flowers matches nicely for a bright springtime vibe.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Sunset Florals

florals A photo posted by on

Bring the soft, ombré-like sunsets of the season to your fingertips with this coral-colored floral mani. The addition of simpler French manicures makes for a very easy-to-wear manicure.

Spring Flowers

florals A photo posted by on

Can't choose just one flower for your nails? Me neither. This manicure brings a springtime bouquet of flowers right to your fingertips using thin nail art brushes and a variety of seasonal pastel shades.

Hawaiian Frenchies

florals A photo posted by on

Dreaming of Hawaii? Same. This simple yet impactful floral French manicure doesn't rely on any 3D gel or nail charms, but rather nostalgic, Y2K-esque Hawaiian print flowers. You can easily wear this with any color combination you'd like, but the baby blue and mint green are on trend for this season.

Cherry Blossoms

florals A photo posted by on

Here's a unique take on florals: cherry blossom nails. The delicate and fleeting pink and white flowers found on ornamental cherry trees may only bloom for a few weeks per year, but you can bottle up the beauty and keep them on your nails for even more weeks to come.

Olive & June SE

Shades of Blue

florals A photo posted by on

Placing florals on just a couple of your nails draws the eyes more to the design, and using contrasting colors like blue and yellow adds even more to the visual interest. With blue nails trending all season long, you can't go wrong with this design.

Black and White Florals

florals A photo posted by on

As fun as it can be to try all the colors, sometimes there's nothing quite like a classic black and white mani. This simple floral design isn't overpowering at all and is ideal for any time of year.

Pink and Blue Florals

florals A photo posted by on

Mix and match your mani with a pink and blue color palette. Then, mix and match the florals with both dainty flowers and larger 3D designs. This is just so spring.

Blooming Butter Yellow

florals A photo posted by on

You don't need me to tell you that butter yellow is here to stay—you already know that. This blooming butter yellow manicure features an airbrushed, soft-edged flower that looks great in any color.

Groovy Florals

florals A photo posted by on

The coolest fashion and beauty trend right now is nostalgia—channel that with a groovy '70s-inspired manicure with vivd pinks, purples, and daisy nail art.

All-Over Florals

florals A photo posted by on

Is there such thing as floral overboard? I think not. And this manicure proves it. The long square nails pair nicely with plenty of 3D flowers in various colors and shapes for the ultimate floral manicure.

Beetles Gel Polish 3D Gel Nail Art $6.99 at Amazon US

Pressed Florals

florals A photo posted by on

Ultra-delicate, these floral nails look almost like pressed flowers and are so intricate they could be an illustration. The pink-on-pink delivers a monochromatic wash of color, but note that you could try other base shades if you'd like.

Why Trust Marie Claire

For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.

Meet the Expert