The snow in New York City is just plain aggressive at this point, and the only way to escape the endless winter sans an expensive plane ticket to somewhere tropical is through some daydreaming—and some stellar nail art.

This week, the best nail looks are all about entertainment. I found myself drawn to bright orange manis with cool abstract designs, fruit decals, and '70s-inspired florals that make me want to break out of my winter hibernation and party. My love for animal prints is still going strong, and some of my favorite nail artists found really cool ways to give it a more unique look for your manicure. I also found a cute retro doll design, even though I'm admittedly terrified of them (my parents let me watch one of the Chucky movies as a child, and they had to donate all my Barbies immediately after), but the look is undeniably chic.

Below, find the 10 best nail looks of the week. Be sure to bookmark them before your next manicure appointment.

Groovy Florals

I often wish I could time travel back and party during the height of the disco era. But until then, I can enjoy this 70s-inspired manicure. Created by nail artist Haley Lemus , this is a fun mix of psychedelic designs and bright orange, pink, yellow, and brown that makes me want to pull out all my Donna Summer vinyls and dance all night.

Hermès Les Mains Hermès Nail Enamel in Orange Boite $66 at nordstrom.com

Abstract Citrus

I know I’m not alone in counting down the days until the temps rise past 75 degrees, and this mani just makes me feel all the summer feels. Created by nail artist Camila Acevedo , this abstract orange and white nail design is so cool, it’s my ideal look for when I’ll finally be outside for all my summer adventures.

Juicy Fruit

A look that made me stop mid-scroll, this manicure from nail artist Gurleen Sidhu is a marvel to look at. Sidhu mixes different fruits (kiwi, papaya, peach!) for designs that are so intricate and realistic, I can taste how juicy they are through a screen—perfect for my summer time mood.

Aprés Gel-X® Natural Almond Medium Box of Tips $29.99 at apresnail.com

Summer Bouquet

Bright with an abstract floral design, these nails created by nail artist Chi for N’DAO Shoreditch are just really freaking cool. It’s the perfect mix of green, pink, yellow, and white for when summer hits.

Dolls & Martinis

This nail look from nail artist Amber Hernandez is so bizarre and adorable. Hernandez mixes olives, cheetah print, and cherry designs, but my favorite is the doll face. It’s so chic and a tad bit mischievous (I know a side-eye when I see it) for something really unexpected.

Chanel Le Vernis in 155 Rouge Noir $34 at chanel.com

Cool-Girl Animal

I love that 2026 is the year of animal print nails and these designs from nail artist Laura Jane might be the coolest set yet. The rich copper metallic base with black tiger stripes adorned with a gold stud offers that elusive cool-girl vibe I’m constantly chasing.

Dreamy Pastel Mix

Soft and romantic, these pastel nails from nail artist Madi Jardine really calm me down. It’s a lovely mix of creamy white, muted mauve, and light periwinkle with droplet decals and geometric designs that make me want to live the softest life possible.

Neon Leopard

There’s not much you need to add to an animal print to make it cool, but I love this unexpected twist. Celebrity nail artist Queenie Nguyen dresses up a metallic leopard print with a single streak of neon green. It’s a striking contrast that works and looks really fab.

Beachy Sea Glass

Queen of the minimally chic mani, celebrity nail artist and Chanel ambassador Betina Goldstein created this really pretty matte, multi-colored sea glass mani. Made with translucent earth tone shades, it’s just so calming and peaceful to look at.

Studded French

You can’t go wrong with a classic French manicure. Celebrity nail artist Eri Ishizu dresses up a black French tip with silver studs and a subtle ombré nude base for an incredibly striking look.

