I’m the first to admit that my body care routine is the antithesis of simple. I use foot scrubs and body scrubs, body washes and lotions, body oils and mists—taking a shower has become quite the lengthy ordeal. While I cherish my product collection like any good beauty editor would, I’ve realized that sometimes I want to go back to basics (and, candidly, shave a good 20 minutes off my nightly routine). That’s where the best shower oils come in.

If you’ve never used one, here’s the deal: they come in an oil consistency (obviously), but as you work them into your skin, they normally turn into a creamy, slightly foamy texture. They’re often packed with good-for-your-skin oils—like jojoba, almond, and olive—and focus on keeping your skin barrier hydrated and strong. But, there’s more! I love them because they give me a smoother shave than any shaving cream I've tried, leave my skin with a soft, silky sheen, and offer some of the best fragrances in the body care space. My go-to shower oils, broken down by scent preference, ahead.

Shoer Oils for My Gourmand Girls

I’m a vanilla person to my core and like to start my fragrance wardrobe in the shower. These are both on the more powerful side, so I find that the scent lingers for hours on my skin, the same way a scented body lotion would.

Sol de Janiero Delícia Drench Moisturizing Shower Oil for Dry Skin $26 at Sephora While most shower oils will only work up into a lather, this baby is a rare exception. You’re going to get an actual foam once you start massaging it into your skin. My skin ends up feeling hydrated and silky, without the oily residue. Kopari Hydrating Vitamin C Shower Oil $32 at REVOLVE Kopari’s sunscreen oil is one of my favorite beauty products of all time, so I aim to try just about every product the brand launches. This oil-to-cream cleanser not only smells like sweet coconut milk (yum), but it also leaves a pretty glaze on my skin that has a visible firming effect.

Shower Oils to Smell Clean and Fresh

If an overwhelmingly fragrant shower experience isn’t your jam, consider a soft and subtle shower oil with more of a skin scent vibe compared to the others on this list. You’ll find a mix of woody and aquatic notes that are more fleeting on the skin than the gourmands above.

Isle of Paradise Beautifully Balanced Body Oil Cleanser $25 at Sephora My skin is all kinds of itchy and irritated this winter, which is exactly why I love the fact that this formula contains cica, a calming and anti-inflammatory ingredient. Plus, the cozy scent of woody amber, lavender, and sweet vanilla makes me feel all kinds of warm and fuzzy. L'Occitane Cleansing and Softening Refillable Shower Oil $29 at Sephora L’Occitane’s roster of body care products is strong, but this might just be my second favorite. (The shimmering body oil is my number one holy grail.) My skin soaks up the grapeseed and almond oils, leaving me so ridiculously soft.

Shower Oils for an Aromatic Oasis

One of my goals for the new year is to be more intentional with my downtime and try to be present in the moment. Stocking my shower with products packed with aromatherapy oils has been so helpful for calming my mind and breathing more deeply. These help my shower double as a mental reset.

OSEA Vagus Nerve Bath Oil $48 at Bluemercury While this is technically a bath oil as opposed to a shower oil, it does double as a shaving oil—and will give you the smoothest legs of your life. Plus, just smelling the essential oil blend relaxes my nervous system. Molton Brown Reviving Rosemary Bath & Shower Oil-In-Gel $38 at Bluemercury I hope you like the smell of rosemary. This guy definitely has a pretty strong scent, that I find more energizing than relaxing, so I save it for morning showers.

Shower Oils If You’re Into Fruity and Floral

I’m not normally a huge floral person, but with spring around the corner (thankfully), I’ve been experimenting with the fragrance family more than usual. These two are uplifting and bright—they instantly put me in a better mood.

Glossier Daily Oil Wash $28 at Glossier A few pumps of Glossier’s oil wash instantly shift my mood. It turns my shower into a sensorial experience, and that scent sticks to my skin for hours after. In fact, I normally skip perfume when I use this—and still get compliments on my “fragrance.” Natura Ekos Maracujá Triple Phase Shower Oil $30 at Natura Brasil (US) I normally douse myself in body oil before bed—I want my skin to be shiny and as hydrated as physically possible. Natura’s shower oil delivers the same level of hydration and smoothness, but since it washes off, I’m not greasy or sticky.

Fragrance-Free Shower Oils, Too

As someone with sensitive skin who is currently dealing with some eczema, a fragrance-free option is usually my go-to. The fact that these are in a shower oil formula makes applying them feel so much more luxurious than a basic body wash, and my skin stays happy.

Avène Xeracalm A.d Lipid-Replenishing Cleansing Oil $46 at Amazon US Given that Avène is a French pharmacy staple, I shouldn’t be shocked by how much product I get for such a great price point. And yet, it never ceases to amaze me. This oil is on the thicker side, which makes it feel so luxurious despite the lack of fragrance. Bioderma Atoderm Shower Oil $27.19 at Amazon US When my skin is in freak-out mode, this is the only product coming near me. It’s proven to actively reduce eczema, works on babies, and strengthens my moisture barrier better than anything. It smooths over dry spots and reduces ashiness on my legs, too—10s across the board.

