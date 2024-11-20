For a late night at New York City's Chez Margaux members' club on Nov. 19, Taylor Swift embodied her "Enchanted" lyrics with a rosy pink blush on her cheeks and the tip of her nose. It's a sign that she's one of the reported 84.8 million TikTok users who saw the "boyfriend blush" trend take hold earlier this year.

The look, as its online inventors go, isn't defined by a single shade or product; instead, it's the overall effect that mimics the natural flush people get when they play sports, lay eyes on their crush, or both. (Like during a football game at Arrowhead Stadium, perhaps?) Given how much time Swift spends plotting Easter eggs and posting on TikTok, it's not a stretch to imagine her scrolling past the boyfriend blush trend on her feed and deciding to partake. And considering the whimsy and romance of her most famous lyrics, a crush-induced hint of pink is perfect for the singer—even on nights when her boyfriend, Chiefs player Travis Kelce, is nowhere in sight.

Swift complemented her coral-pink blush for her girls' night out with matching eyeshadow flecked with hints of gold glitter—perfectly refracting the gold in her Gucci platforms and Louis Vuitton watch. A bright coral lipstick completed the new-for-her beauty beat.

Taylor Swift went to Chez Margaux on Nov. 19 with coral-pink lips and boyfriend blush in tow. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

In her songs and in her street style, Taylor Swift's makeup used to follow a regimented routine: classic red lipstick, black winged eyeliner, neutral-toned eyeshadow. Her red lips even get a nightly shout-out on the Eras Tour, during her performances of the 1989 smash hit "Style." Blush, if it was ever brought up in song, was treated as a verb instead of a NARS-produced noun.

But Swift is clearly branching out, as evidenced by the new-to-her shade of lipstick, eyeshadow, and blush last night. Given her makeup artist Lorrie Turk's tight-lipped approach to discussing Swift's beauty, I can only assume her palette is a variation of her longtime favorite NARS cream lipstick (perhaps in the coral shade "Casablanca" or the more orange-toned "Heatwave"). Her eyeshadow and cheeks, meanwhile, align with the coral and pink swatches in NARS's Pure Light Reflecting Cheek and Eye Palette.

NARS Pure Light Reflecting Cheek and Eye Palette $60 at NARS

Taylor Swift's outfit was a little easier to parse than the label behind her glowy makeup. She decked her Carolina Herrera coat and matching skirt in an array of loud luxury accessories, including a Fendi Peekaboo bag and a $54,000 Louis Vuitton timepiece. Between the fresh blush, the new designer tags, and the soft smile she wore to show them all off, it looked like the start of a new chapter in her fashion and beauty love story.

