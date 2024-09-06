Taylor Swift's Chiefs Game Beauty Gives Her Signature Red Lipstick a Subtle Twist
Blink and you'll miss what looks like a new shade.
It doesn't matter if Taylor Swift is powering through her three-and-a-half hour Eras Tour setlist or taking in a nail-biter Chiefs game. Wherever she goes, she wears her signature red lipstick and blonde bangs brushed slightly to the side, and they always stay perfectly in place. But for the first Chiefs game of the 2024-2025 season, Swift decided her hotly anticipated return to the bleachers would come with the subtlest switch-up in her game day beauty routine.
Entering Arrowhead Stadium on September 5, Swift first got fans' attention online with her denim-on-denim set (courtesy of a Versace denim corset and shorts) and thigh-high, oxblood boots (via Giuseppe Zanotti). Then came her beauty beat. Her hair, gently curled and side-parted, was consistent with the loose curls she often wears to red carpets and the Chiefs box. Her red lipstick, however, looked more like a matte brick or a faded burgundy than her usual bright shade.
It isn't clear which red lipstick, exactly, Swift decided to wear for an evening cheering on her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Her longtime makeup artist, Lorrie Turk, has been tight-lipped about the singer's game day beauty routine. On looks alone, it seems like Swift partook in a little color-coordination: Her lips perfectly match the shade of her sky-high boots.
While matching with the Chiefs' team jerseys, Swift also appeared to tip her hat to a rising fall color trend in the fashion and beauty worlds. Shades of burgundy and matte red have appeared on runways from Gucci to Khaite—and coating the nails of trend-setters like Zendaya and Kendall Jenner.
Fans know Swift's usual red lipstick comes courtesy of Pat McGrath, who's provided Swift's makeup for several music videos. The "Bejeweled" singer has worn McGrath's Liquilust matte liquid lipstick for every stop on her Eras Tour over the past year and a half, in the cool-toned red shade "Elson." Swift also wore Pat McGrath lipstick to the Super Bowl—and the makeup artist herself joked that the formulas are "kiss-proof" after Swift and Kelce shared some PDA on the field. Alas, Swift's exact shade is sold out, and the brand hasn't shared if and when a restock will arrive in stores.
For now, Taylor Swift's tour hiatus appears to line up with a break from the "red lip, classic thing" she's been singing about for the last decade. Ahead, find options for making a similar lip switch-up in time for Swift's next Chiefs appearance.
Shop Lipsticks Inspired by Taylor Swift
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
-
Actually, Taylor Swift's Corset Is a Sweet Travis Kelce Tribute
I think I've seen this film before....
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Taylor Swift Is Back in Her WAG Style Era
She attended the first game of the season in a rising denim trend.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Travis Kelce Says He’s Happy to Be Taylor Swift’s Arm Candy
“It’s the life I chose, I guess.”
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Kendall Jenner Is Bringing Back the Shaggy Pixie Cut—in a Calvin Klein Ad
The latest '90s revival is here..
By Gabrielle Ulubay Published
-
Hailey Bieber’s Fall Leaf Manicure Is Poised to Be the Next Huge Nail Trend
It’s an elegant seasonal shade.
By Samantha Holender Published
-
Is Taylor Swift Really Brunette Now?
Swifties have questions after photos of an apparent hair change surfaced.
By Sophia Vilensky Published
-
Pat McGrath and Taylor Swift Have Some 'Kiss Proof' Red Lipsticks for You
"Choose your A team."
By Sophia Vilensky Published
-
Taylor Swift Hid Two Tiny Braids in Her Super Bowl Ponytail
Knowing Swift, the hairstyle has a hidden meaning.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Taylor Swift Returned to the Eras Tour With a 'Tortured Poets Department' Manicure
The understated nail color has a lot to say.
By Sophia Vilensky Published
-
Taylor Swift Is Bringing Back the French Braid
She wore the sweet, classic look on the red carpet tonight.
By Gabrielle Ulubay Published
-
Taylor Swift's Latest Manicure Is Valentine's Day-Coded
She showed off her polish at the Chiefs game.
By Sophia Vilensky Published