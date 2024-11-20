Taylor Swift Enters Her Loud Luxury Era With Gucci Platform Loafers and a $54,000 Louis Vuitton Watch

She's still very much bejeweled.

Taylor Swift arriving at Chez Margaux in Gucci loafers and a Louis Vuitton watch
(Image credit: The Image Direct)
The short walk between Taylor Swift's car and Taylor Swift's table at an exclusive New York City restaurant always gives fashion fans something to ponder. Last night, it was a stack of luxury credits—Gucci! Louis Vuitton! Fendi!—that stretched almost as long as her Eras Tour set list.

Swift arrived at Chez Margaux, a new, members' only supper club in New York City's Meatpacking district, on Nov. 19, in her billionaire best. While the paparazzi focused on her huddle of close friends including Zoë Kravitz, my editors' eyes were trained on her megawatt accessories. From the ground up, Swift layered a pair of towering, G-logo embossed Gucci slingback loafers, a Fendi Peekaboo bag, a Louis Vuitton Tambour watch, and an Effy Jewelry necklace. Each one shimmered with hints of gold hardware. Receipt-wise, the late-night look rings up as one of Swift's most bejeweled street style moments to date. Her watch alone retails for $54,000.

Taylor Swift wears a plaid Carolina Herrera set with Gucci loafers

Taylor Swift arrived at Chez Margaux in one of her most loud luxury outfits to date.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

Gucci Horsebit Loafer Platform Slingback
Gucci Horsebit Loafer Platform Slingback

Peekaboo Iseeu Smallblack, Calf Leather Bag
Fendi Peekaboo Bag

Much like the Versace plaid skirt suit Swift wore to a recent Chiefs game—which she also paired with her LV watch—her night-out look also played on corner office styling. She matched her accessories' CEO energy with a checked coat and coordinating skirt by Carolina Herrera, with a solid black turtleneck underneath for good measure. While her outfit took a decidedly boardroom-esque swerve, her hair and makeup skewed more romantic. (Swift appeared to test coral rendition of the boyfriend blush trend, featuring her favorite NARS lipstick and a fresh blow-out.)

Check-Pattern Coat
Carolina Herrera Check-Pattern Coat

Carolina Herrera Plaid Mini Skirt
Carolina Herrera Plaid Mini Skirt

Taylor Swift enters Arrowhead Stadium wearing a versace skirt suit with a versace bag and her signature lipstick

Taylor Swift wore a Versace plaid suit to the Chiefs game last week...

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Taylor Swift wearing a plaid coat with matching pants and boots at Sundance

...and she's worn other plaid suits on and off for the past several years, like this look from the Sundance Film Festival.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Taylor Swift fashion directory has always been filled with high-low credits. She's as likely to wear Free People T-shirts and Reformation dresses as she is to layer a Gucci corset with a Vivienne Westwood dress. But the singer's latest outings, including to Chiefs games and nights out in New York, have lately taken a page from Jennifer Lopez's loud luxury styling book. As if stepping into her power as one of music's most-awarded and highest-earning performers, she's recently been unafraid to pile on noted It bags and competing designer logos. Just wait: The next time Swift pulls up to Arrowhead Stadium or the sidewalk outside The Corner Store, she'll have a Birkin bag swinging from her arm.

Shop Taylor Swift's Loud Luxury Look

Favorite Daughter Houndstooth Coat
Favorite Daughter Houndstooth Coat

Small Robinson Leather Top Handle Bag
Tory Burch Small Robinson Leather Top Handle Bag

The First Wife Houndstooth Check Miniskirt
Favorite Daughter The First Wife Houndstooth Check Miniskirt

