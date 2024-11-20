Taylor Swift Enters Her Loud Luxury Era With Gucci Platform Loafers and a $54,000 Louis Vuitton Watch
She's still very much bejeweled.
The short walk between Taylor Swift's car and Taylor Swift's table at an exclusive New York City restaurant always gives fashion fans something to ponder. Last night, it was a stack of luxury credits—Gucci! Louis Vuitton! Fendi!—that stretched almost as long as her Eras Tour set list.
Swift arrived at Chez Margaux, a new, members' only supper club in New York City's Meatpacking district, on Nov. 19, in her billionaire best. While the paparazzi focused on her huddle of close friends including Zoë Kravitz, my editors' eyes were trained on her megawatt accessories. From the ground up, Swift layered a pair of towering, G-logo embossed Gucci slingback loafers, a Fendi Peekaboo bag, a Louis Vuitton Tambour watch, and an Effy Jewelry necklace. Each one shimmered with hints of gold hardware. Receipt-wise, the late-night look rings up as one of Swift's most bejeweled street style moments to date. Her watch alone retails for $54,000.
Much like the Versace plaid skirt suit Swift wore to a recent Chiefs game—which she also paired with her LV watch—her night-out look also played on corner office styling. She matched her accessories' CEO energy with a checked coat and coordinating skirt by Carolina Herrera, with a solid black turtleneck underneath for good measure. While her outfit took a decidedly boardroom-esque swerve, her hair and makeup skewed more romantic. (Swift appeared to test coral rendition of the boyfriend blush trend, featuring her favorite NARS lipstick and a fresh blow-out.)
The Taylor Swift fashion directory has always been filled with high-low credits. She's as likely to wear Free People T-shirts and Reformation dresses as she is to layer a Gucci corset with a Vivienne Westwood dress. But the singer's latest outings, including to Chiefs games and nights out in New York, have lately taken a page from Jennifer Lopez's loud luxury styling book. As if stepping into her power as one of music's most-awarded and highest-earning performers, she's recently been unafraid to pile on noted It bags and competing designer logos. Just wait: The next time Swift pulls up to Arrowhead Stadium or the sidewalk outside The Corner Store, she'll have a Birkin bag swinging from her arm.
Shop Taylor Swift's Loud Luxury Look
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
-
Taylor Swift Takes the Boyfriend Blush Trend Out to Dinner
With coral lipstick and eyeshadow to match.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Prince Harry Just Sent Out Invites to an Intimate Christmas Party He's Hosting Solo
"He appreciates that the festive season can be hard."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Cher Reveals the X-Rated Advice Lucille Ball Gave Her Regarding Her Marriage to Sonny Bono
"You're the only one I know that's ever been in this same situation."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Eva Longoria's Molten Gold Ralph Lauren Gown Shimmers Like a Trophy
She won her latest red carpet.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Styles the Birkin of Winter Puffer Vests With Sweatpants and Designer Combat Boots
Who knew winter layers could be so luxe?
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Selena Gomez's 'Emilia Pérez' Performance Comes With an Oscar-Worthy Saint Laurent Coat
The symbolic costuming choice is also my winter wardrobe inspiration.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Elsa Hosk References a "Very Cool Rich Lady" in an H&M Pinstripe Suit
She channeled Milan old money in an H&M set.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Lila Moss Saddles Up in a Suede Jacket, Cowboy Boots, and Winter's Baggy Denim Trend
Complete with a suede jacket and cowboy boots.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Sabrina Carpenter Tops Her Sequin Mini Dress With an Affordable Aritzia Winter Coat
The pop star paired her metallic gold mini dress with a surprisingly affordable coat.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Leset's Madewell Collaboration Lets Everyone Dress Like an Off-Duty Celebrity
Leset's famed loungewear and matching sets just landed at Madewell.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Kendall Jenner Skips the Sabrina Carpenter Concert Dress Code for a Bomber Jacket and Leather Boots
No rhinestones or corsets here.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated