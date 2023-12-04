Taylor Swift Swapped Her Signature Bangs For a Deep Side Part

It's extremely heartening to see an iconic woman supporting another iconic woman, which is exactly the relationship Beyoncé and Taylor Swift have. In October, Beyoncé cheered on Taylor Swift at her The Eras Tour movie premiere, with the singers posing arm in arm on the red carpet. Over a month later, it was Swift's turn to show up for her fellow superstar.

On Thursday, November 30, the "Karma" singer appeared at the London premiere of RENAISSANCE: A Film By Beyoncé. Wearing her signature blond curls in soft waves, the 33-year-old opted for a deep side part instead of the wavy, straight-across bangs she's been loving as of late. Having received notice of the event's "upscale opulence" dress code, Swift wore a glittering silver Balmain gown with a high leg slit that matched the old-Hollywood glamour of her waves. Could the hair be a sign of a new era?

(Image credit: Getty)

While Swift is no doubt a mastermind, it's likely that her missing bangs are just a stylist's trick, with the deep side part allowing the signature style to tuck under. Honestly, the Grammy winner is known for sneaky styling. At her own movie premiere, she concealed her blonde waves in a faux bob.

While Swift went vintage chic, Beyoncé (this was her night, after all!) continued to take cues from the future when it came to her glam. At the first premiere of RENAISSANCE in Los Angeles last week, the "ALIEN SUPERSTAR" singer showed off an all-new hair color: platinum blonde.

(Image credit: Beyonce.com)

Yes, there are two blondie icons out there now.