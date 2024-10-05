The Nette x Crown Affair Candle Is Giving Rich Lady's Garden
The perfect collaboration we never knew we needed.
I'm notoriously picky about candles. It's not enough to just catch a passing whiff of the scent—I need it to envelop and transport me, without becoming too overwhelming. I know it's a tall order, and, quite frankly, most candles aren't able to strike this precise balance. However, the new Take Your Time candle, a collaborative creation between Nette, an award-winning clean fragrance brand, and cult-favorite haircare line Crown Affair? Consider me delighted.
Housed in a hand-thrown ceramic vessel, this candle is the epitome of a blissful stroll through Martha Stewart's garden on a serene spring day—a blend of yuzu, apple, lemon blossom, tea, and freshwater lotus, all grounded by woody notes like cedar wood, sandalwood, and amber. Subtle enough to sit next to me while I work yet capable of cutting through the dusty aroma of my home office, Take Your Time marries Crown Affair's fresh and sexy Signature Scent with an elegant coziness that is distinctly Nette in nature. The resulting candle launches today, Oct. 5, on Sephora and Monday, Oct. 8 on the Nette and Crown Affair websites.
The collaboration stemmed from the brand founders' mutual admiration for each other's work. Nette founder Carol Han Pyle tells Marie Claire that she exclusively uses Crown Affair products on her hair. Likewise, Crown Affair founder Dianna Cohen has been burning Nette's chic, sustainable candles in her home since their debut in December 2020. Coincidentally, Cohen always hoped to someday turn Crown Affair's juicy Signature Scent—which perfumes every formula in the line, from shampoo to finishing spray—into a home fragrance.
"The process was quite involved but we had an amazing French perfumer, Laurent Le Guernec, working with us, and his mastery and understanding of what was needed made all the difference," Pyle recalls of the candle development. She adds that the team didn't want to stray too far from the Crown Affair scent as it is, in her opinion, "quite perfect." All that was left was to make a few adjustments to help it become even more appropriate for a home environment. To do this, they added cedar wood, sandalwood, and amber to the base, as well as a hint of green apple to enhance the sweetness of the top notes.
"Home scents are meant to last longer and fill the whole room, while body fragrances are more personal and designed to stay close to your skin," explains Cohen of the tweaks. "Home scents [create] a specific atmosphere, whether that’s cozy, calming, or fresh. Body fragrances, on the other hand, are about expressing your personal style or mood."
Of course, Take Your Time isn't the only Nette candle Cohen is obsessed with these days. "I love the Laide Tomate candle," she gushes. "It is in two places in my home because it's honestly one of the best executions of the tomato scent that I’ve ever experienced. I really love The Magician, too. There’s something really cozy about it." She adds that Nette Coco Fleur is her go-to from the fragrance collection.
As for Pyle's favorite Crown Affair products? She swears by The Cleansing Scrub and The Renewal Mask. "I use them all, really, but [those] two are absolutely non-negotiable," she says. "I really appreciate the deeper clean that the scrub delivers without feeling stripping, and the granular texture feels so satisfying on the scalp. And the mask is just this luscious formula that makes my hair feel and smell great."
Stay In The Know
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
Luckily, you'll no longer have to wait for wash day to indulge in the spa-like experience of the Crown Affair scent. Shop the Nette x Crown Affair Take Your Time candle, along with both founders' top recommendations, below.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy long-form feature stories.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies from the University of Tennessee, where she was mainly taught to love and revere Dolly Parton. When she’s not at work, Hanna can likely be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
-
Fans Have a Lot of Opinions About Monica and Stephen From 'Love is Blind' Season 7
The sales exec and the electrician are among the D.C.-set installment's most unlikely pairings.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
17 On-Sale Boots to Complete Your Fall Collection
From classic knee-highs to trendy animal print styles, there's an under-$350 for everyone.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
Hailey Bieber Debuts a Flashy Diamond Necklace in Honor of Son Jack Blues
It's time for more baby bling.
By Kristin Contino Published