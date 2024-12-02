Do yourself a solid and run directly to Ulta's Cyber Monday sale for the season's best beauty deals. While other retailers try my patience with modest discounts, strategic exclusions, and terms listed only in fine print, Ulta Beauty is clearly here to give the people what they want for a few more hours: up to 50 percent off more than 400 viral products from best-selling brands like Dyson, Urban Decay, Benefit, Sunday Riley, and Fenty Beauty.

The sale is so vast and wide-ranging, in fact, that you might even find it difficult to narrow down your options before the clock strikes midnight tonight. Luckily, I've tapped all your favorite beauty-obsessed celebrities—from Sabrina Carpenter and Sofia Richie Grainge to Lila Moss and Madelyn Cline—for guidance on exactly what to snag. Fill your cart with their most-recommended skincare and makeup products at a steep discount below. With prices and celebrity endorsements like these, your wallet won't mind a bit.

The Best Celebrity-Favorite Cyber Monday Beauty Deals at Ulta

Sabrina Carpenter's Favorite Contour Stick Fenty Beauty Match Stix Contour Skinstick $22.40 at Ulta Sabrina Carpenter proudly dubbed Fenty Beauty's contour wand one of her "favorite things" in an interview with Elle. The pint-sized pop star likes to use the matte sculpting stick to carve out her cheekbones and nose. "I think it's nice to naturally define whatever you already have," she explained to the outlet while blending the cream-to-powder formula into the hollows of her cheeks.

Brooke Shields's Favorite Eyeshadow Palette Urban Decay Cosmetics Naked Reloaded Eyeshadow Palette $25 at Ulta It's easy to see why supermodel Brooke Shields loves this one-and-done nude shadow palette from Urban Decay. As part of her everyday makeup routine, the '90s icon highlights her brow bone with the palette's lightest shade "Bribe" before dusting a mix of two pink hues—"Angel Fire" and "Retro"—on her lids.

Lila Moss's Favorite Lip Gloss Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer $14.70 at Ulta $26 at Sephora $29.99 at Amazon Before a big night out, model Lila Moss always tops her nude-pink lip liner with a coat of Fenty Beauty's luminous lip gloss. "This applicator, that's all I have to say," she gushed about the gloss in a party makeup tutorial for Vogue. "And the smell."

Sofia Richie Grainge's Drugstore Mascara Maybelline Lash Sensational Mascara $8.39 at Ulta Sofia Richie Grainge is a true connoisseur of drugstore beauty products, but there are two you'll spot in nearly every GRWM video she posts: Maybelline Lash Sensational Mascara and Physicians Formula Butter Bronzer. "I used it my entire wedding weekend," she once confessed of the mascara on TikTok. "I also use it every single day of my life."

Sofia Richie Grainge's Favorite Bronzer Physicians Formula Butter Bronzer Murumuru Butter Bronzer $11.19 at Ulta The bronzer happens to be one of the very first products Sofia Richie Grainge ever recommended to her cult following, and she continues to reach for it more than a year later. "This is one of my secret faves," she said of the bronzer in a tutorial filmed the night before the start of her wedding weekend.

Sofia Richie Grainge's Favorite Lip Balm Clinique Chubby Stick Moisturizing Lip Colour Balm in Whole Lotta Honey $17.50 at Ulta The hero product of Sofia Richie Grainge's less-is-more honeymoon makeup routine, however, was a swipe of Clinique's Chubby Stick lip balm in Whole Lotta Honey, a glossy nude beige.

Alex Cooper's Favorite Serum Cosrx Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence $12.50 at Ulta $12 at Walmart $12.99 at Amazon Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper's wedding day glam started with a layer of Cosrx Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence. "This has been the one product that keeps my skin hydrated for more than 20 minutes," she told Vogue of the Korean skincare brand's beloved serum.

Alex Cooper's Beauty Blender Beautyblender Original Beautyblender Makeup Sponge $14 at Ulta Moving on from skincare to makeup, Alex Cooper made sure to lightly wet a Beautyblender with setting spray before using the dampened makeup sponge to apply her foundation—a pro tip for preventing any sort of caking on dry patches.

Nicola Coughlan's Facial Toning Device NuFace Mini+ Petite Facial Toning Microcurrent Kit $175 at Ulta Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan loves to lift her cheekbones with NuFace's micro-current device. Looking back on certain episodes of the show, the actor told Vogue she can tell which days she "really went ham" with the tool before filming. "It does make a difference..." she added. "I was like, the cheekbones are cheekboning."

Madelyn Cline's Go-To Eyebrow Pencil Benefit Cosmetics Precisely, My Brow Detailer Microfine Waterproof Eyebrow Pencil $17.50 at Ulta Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline and singer Chlöe Bailey both gave Benefit's brow pencil a shout-out in their Vogue Beauty Secrets tutorials. Cline even called the pencil her "Holy Grail."

Madelyn Cline's Powder Blush Benefit Cosmetics Shellie Silky-Soft Powder Blush $22.40 at Ulta In the same clip, Madelyn Cline also gave Benefit's "really cute" Shellie powder blush her seal of approval. "These are incredibly tinted, so use sparingly," she warned.

Madelyn Cline's Eyeliner Urban Decay Cosmetics 24/7 Glide-On Waterproof Eyeliner Pencil in Perversion $11.50 at Ulta The key to capturing Madelyn Cline's signature siren look, though, is tight-lining your eyes with Urban Decay's cult classic black waterproof eyeliner. “It just makes my lashes look longer and fuller and darker, even before we go in with mascara," she concluded.

Myha'la's Favorite Hair Serum Olaplex No.9 Bond Protector Nourishing Hair Serum $21 at Ulta Myha'la Herrold's shower is full of Olaplex products, which she considers "the best." "I'm pretty militant with my haircare," the star previously told Marie Claire. "I use Olaplex almost exclusively—their numbers nine and six. One is a moisturizer and one is a serum, because I have color-treated hair."