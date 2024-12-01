Kate and Lila Moss Mother-Daughter Match Past Midnight in All-Black Zara Outfits and Birkin Bags

We're seeing double!

While celebrating her Zara collection during a party at the private members' club Oswalds in London, host Kate Moss was spotted twinning with her 22-year-old daughter, Lila Moss.

The pair (rather appropriately) wore matching all-black Zara outfits—hardly a surprise, as the mother-daughter duo were simply following the supermodel's go-to partywear advice: "Black. Always black."

In addition to their matching all-black shimmery outfits, Kate and Lila also showed off similar Birkin bags for the celebratory occasion, which according to Vogue featured a slew of fashion world A-listers, including Phoebe Philo and Max Wigram, Rose Ferguson and Jake Chapman, Edward Enninful and Alec Maxwell, Courtney Love, Sadie Frost, Chioma Nnadi, Bella Freud and Tim Walker.

“I’m not a designer,” Kate told the publication, regarding her Zara collection. “These are things that I would have worn when I was 18 and that I would still wear now at 50.”

Kate Moss wearing an all-black Zara outfit during a party at the private members' club Oswalds in London, (Image credit: Backgrid)

Lila Moss wearing an all-black Zara dress during a party at the private members' club Oswalds in London in honor of her mom's line. (Image credit: Backgrid)

To create her Zara collection, Kate joined forces with her longtime collaborator, stylist Katy England. Together, the pair brought the supermodel's nighttime signatures to Zara’s shelves.

As Marie Claire previously reported, the collection spans more than 30 pieces, from a snakeskin ultra-mini skirt to bohemian chiffon blouses and lacy bra tops. Each one looks like it came directly from an early ’90s paparazzi photo of Moss strutting through London or Paris.

Kate Phelan, a longtime friend of Kate, told Vogue that the model was able to put a spin on the iconic little black dress via the collection because she “puts clothes together differently and in an original way.”

While the collection is meant to mirror Kate's actual closet, there is one glaring (and consumer-friendly) difference—the cost of the model-like outfits are significantly less than what hangs in Kate's closet. Prices begin at an affordable $35.90, though it should be noted that some of the more elaborate items can cost you upwards of $999.

Kate Moss wearing a sequin mini skirt with a black chiffon cape (Image credit: Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott)

In a 2023 interview with British Vogue, Kate opened up about her relationship with Lila and what it has been like for the mom to watch her daughter flourish in the fashion industry.

"In a lot of ways, though, Lila is so much more grown-up than I was in my 20s. Watching her establishing her career as a model takes me right back to the ’90s when I was just starting out, but I know that things will be different for her," she told the publication at the time. "She understands she can say no, for one thing, which I never did, and she has the right people around her—I’ve made sure of that. And let’s face it, she’s a lot more sensible than I was back then. I mean… thank God. Ha!"

Lila be "more grown-up" than her mom was at her age, but the pair are certainly similar when it comes to late-night partywear.