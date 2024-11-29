Sofia Richie Grainge's Sweater Skirt Set Is the Ultimate Chic and Comfy Thanksgiving Outfit

Saving this for next year.

sofia richie wears a brown sweater skirt set on thanksgiving 2024
(Image credit: Instagram/@sofiagrainge)
It's one (1) day after Thanksgiving, which means it's now socially acceptable to start playing Christmas music and start planning your outfit for next year. Do yourself a favor and click "save" on Sofia Richie Grainge's latest 'fit post, so when the last Thursday in November rolls around again, you've got a chic look already in the chamber.

The "quiet luxury" icon lived up to her name on Nov. 28, when she got all dressed up for her family's Thanksgiving meal. Sofia Richie Grainge was the picture of subtle sophistication (literally, she posted it to Instagram), dressed in a dusty gray-brown hue. She chose the coziest two-piece knit set, comprised of a floor-length maxi skirt and a mock neck sweater in the same soft shade.

"Just wanted to show you this little Thanksgiving number," she wrote in the caption.

sofia richie wears a brown sweater skirt set on thanksgiving 2024

Sofia Richie wore an oatmeal co-ord on Thanksgiving day.

(Image credit: Instagram/@sofiagrainge)

Wool Flared Skirt
MaxMara Wool Flared Skirt

The Boxy Turtleneck in Cashmere
Everlane The Boxy Turtleneck in Cashmere

She styled the co-ord elegantly, with a simple side tuck that gave her minimalist set a bit of shape. In terms of accessories, Grainge went for a trendy mixed metal moment.

Massive, shoulder-length gold statement earrings hung from her ears, while silver wedges graced her feet. The shoes featured a black cap toe detail, which added an unexpected element to her simplistic look. Grainge finished the understated, yet elevated ensemble with a pair of black wayfarer sunglasses—the original wealth signifier.

Sardinia Drop Earrings
Susan Shaw Sardinia Drop Earrings

Eden Leather Ankle-Wrap Flats
Stuart Weitzman Eden Leather Ankle-Wrap Flats

Cozy sweaters seem to be the official celeb-approved outfit for Thanksgiving celebrations. Jennifer Lopez offered her own take on the look, wearing a soft knit for the holiday. The pop star's look was a completely different vibe, as she styled her Zara cherry blossom sweater with a pair of medium-wash jeans.

My recommendation? Save both to your "Holiday 'Fits" Instagram folder for future use.

