Are we slowly re-entering the era of fun nails? After a few months of celebrities sticking to trends like bubble bath nails, French manicures, and even naked nails, Vanessa Hudgens is injecting some playfulness back into the world of celebrity manicures. On August 20, the actress’s go-to manicurist, Zola Ganzorigt, posted a picture of her latest nail look on Instagram, and it is nothing short of mesmerizing.

Hudgens’s nails were first cut and filed into a long oval shape. They were then painted a translucent tan shade, before being topped with a gorgeous silver cat eye polish. The result is a hypnotizing nail that looks different in various lighting depending on the angle of Hudgens’s hands.

Cat eye nails feel like the perfect middle ground between classic, neutral manicures and more over-the-top accessorized looks. They’re also a fantastic transitional manicure as we head into the fall, as the base color can be swapped for a deeper, more cool-toned palette as the temperatures continue to drop.

Hudgens has never been one to shy away from a good nail trend, so much so that I dare to say that she is one of the most influential nail lovers in Hollywood. She’s been spotted in everything from guava nails to chrome looks this summer alone, and if her past fall manicures have anything to say about it, we’re in for a treat when her favorite holiday (Halloween) rolls around in just a few short months.

When it comes to doing my nails at home, I’m a single color manicure lover through and through. Still, cat eye nails are objectively one of the easier nail art looks to do because they don’t require any additional charms, stickers, or hand-drawn designs. Instead, you’ll only need the specially formulated polish and a magnet. If you want to get Hudgens’s look at home, keep reading for a few of the products that can give you the look without setting foot in the salon.