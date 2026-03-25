Miley Cyrus has been hard at work promoting the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special this month. After starting the year with curtain bangs to tease the upcoming special, the singer officially stepped out at its red carpet premiere event this week, and her neutral manicure and early 2000s-style glam truly gave me the best of both worlds.

Cyrus attended the event wearing an old-school graphic Hannah Montana T-shirt underneath a plunging metallic maxi dress with a chainmail neckline from Rabanne. Being in character for the night obviously called for her to pull out the infamous Hannah Montana wig we all remember, with streaky, buttery blonde hair and curtain bangs. When it came to her manicure for the night, she toned things down a bit by wearing milky nude polish on her short, oval-shaped nails.

Miley Cyrus wears milky nude nail polish to the premiere of Disney+'s "Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special" on March 23. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Once considered plain and boring, nude nails have quickly become a symbol of elegance closely associated with the "rich girl manicure," and it's the perfect neutral if you're looking for a color that goes with any outfit and fits any occasion. "[Nude nails] give a polished, understated finish that aligns with current 'quiet luxury' and minimalist beauty trends," celebrity manicurist Queenie Ngyuen previously told MC.

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Stars like Jennifer Lopez, Demi Lovato, and Dua Lipa have all rocked the nude look for red carpet events and beyond in recent months, and aside from being a celebrity favorite that's the perfect neutral, painting your nails with a nude color is also a great way to give the illusion of length if your nails are on the shorter side. "Whether it’s for a clean everyday style, a professional setting, or even the red carpet, nude nails have always been a go-to," nail artist Erica De Los Santos says. "Plus, they tend to grow out more discreetly and hide chips better than bold colors, which makes them practical as well as timeless."

Ready to get the look? Read ahead to shop some of the best nude nail polishes out there.

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