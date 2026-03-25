The Only Thing Neutral About Miley Cyrus's Red Carpet Premiere Look Is Her Manicure
Nude nails go with everything.
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Miley Cyrus has been hard at work promoting the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special this month. After starting the year with curtain bangs to tease the upcoming special, the singer officially stepped out at its red carpet premiere event this week, and her neutral manicure and early 2000s-style glam truly gave me the best of both worlds.
Cyrus attended the event wearing an old-school graphic Hannah Montana T-shirt underneath a plunging metallic maxi dress with a chainmail neckline from Rabanne. Being in character for the night obviously called for her to pull out the infamous Hannah Montana wig we all remember, with streaky, buttery blonde hair and curtain bangs. When it came to her manicure for the night, she toned things down a bit by wearing milky nude polish on her short, oval-shaped nails.
Once considered plain and boring, nude nails have quickly become a symbol of elegance closely associated with the "rich girl manicure," and it's the perfect neutral if you're looking for a color that goes with any outfit and fits any occasion. "[Nude nails] give a polished, understated finish that aligns with current 'quiet luxury' and minimalist beauty trends," celebrity manicurist Queenie Ngyuen previously told MC.Article continues below
Stars like Jennifer Lopez, Demi Lovato, and Dua Lipa have all rocked the nude look for red carpet events and beyond in recent months, and aside from being a celebrity favorite that's the perfect neutral, painting your nails with a nude color is also a great way to give the illusion of length if your nails are on the shorter side. "Whether it’s for a clean everyday style, a professional setting, or even the red carpet, nude nails have always been a go-to," nail artist Erica De Los Santos says. "Plus, they tend to grow out more discreetly and hide chips better than bold colors, which makes them practical as well as timeless."
Ready to get the look? Read ahead to shop some of the best nude nail polishes out there.
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Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire. She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment and was previously the senior beauty editor at Women's Health, where she thoughtfully covered topics related to skincare, haircare, aesthetics, and wellness. Before that, she spent three years as an assistant beauty editor at PS, and in the years since, her work has appeared in titles like Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, and more. Danielle graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in English, and has lived in Brooklyn for almost ten years. When she's not writing, you can find her reading romance novels and talking about sunscreen. You can find her on Instagram @danielleknecole.