Vanessa Hudgens's Chrome Nails Are So Shiny, She Can Probably See Her Own Reflection
Mirror mirror.
Vanessa Hudgens is slowly solidifying herself as the queen of cool manicures. More specifically, shiny manicures.
A few weeks ago, she combined two summer trends in one when she showed off a cat eye manicure that featured pink and yellow colors with a metallic top coat, and a month later, she's proving that her love for reflective nail looks lives on with a chrome manicure that's so shiny, I'm pretty sure she can see her own reflection in it.
Hudgens's go-to manicurist, Zola Ganzorigt, shared a short video of the actor's nails to Instagram over the weekend. Her new manicure features a medium-length almond shape topped with silver chrome powder that gives it a futuristic, high-shine look.
Chrome nails have been on the rise ever since Hailey Bieber popularized the "glazed donut nail" trend. The great thing about them is that you can wear chrome nails in a myriad of ways, from pastel chrome tips to chrome with 3D elements like Keke Palmer did during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show.
Chrome nails are also pretty easy to replicate at home. To get Vanessa Hudgens' manicure (or something close to it), read ahead to shop everything you'll need.
