Vanessa Hudgens is slowly solidifying herself as the queen of cool manicures. More specifically, shiny manicures.

A few weeks ago, she combined two summer trends in one when she showed off a cat eye manicure that featured pink and yellow colors with a metallic top coat, and a month later, she's proving that her love for reflective nail looks lives on with a chrome manicure that's so shiny, I'm pretty sure she can see her own reflection in it.

Hudgens's go-to manicurist, Zola Ganzorigt, shared a short video of the actor's nails to Instagram over the weekend. Her new manicure features a medium-length almond shape topped with silver chrome powder that gives it a futuristic, high-shine look.

A post shared by Zola Ganzorigt (@nailsbyzola) A photo posted by on

Chrome nails have been on the rise ever since Hailey Bieber popularized the "glazed donut nail" trend. The great thing about them is that you can wear chrome nails in a myriad of ways, from pastel chrome tips to chrome with 3D elements like Keke Palmer did during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show.

Chrome nails are also pretty easy to replicate at home. To get Vanessa Hudgens' manicure (or something close to it), read ahead to shop everything you'll need.

OPI Totally ​Metallic $15.99 at Ulta Beauty This press-on set is under $20, and they come in a shorter length to appear more natural. Nails Inc. Silver Served $9.79 at Target Chrome powder isn't the only way to get the reflective look. This under-$10 polish mimics the look of a chrome manicure with just a few swipes. Mini Mani Moo Magic Mirror Chrome Powder Silver $11.99 at Sally Beauty Get the chrome look with this powder by adding a base color to your nails and then rubbing some of this on top. Follow up with a top coat. Chillhouse Chill at the Disco $16 at Chillhouse If you're looking for an easier, non-messy way to DIY, press-ons with the same reflective finish are always an option. DND Gel Chrome Effect White Silk $8 at dndgel.com A white chrome powder will give your nails a softer, glazed donut effect. Choose whatever base color you like—just remember to cure it for at least a minute.