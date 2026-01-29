Hailey Bieber clearly isn't letting the cold front that just swept the country impact her nail color choices. Mid-winter is probably the best time of year to step out wearing rich, dark shades like navy blue, black, and chocolate brown to match the moody, mellow energy of the season. Even icy blue chrome nail designs are fitting around this time of year since they're quickly becoming synonymous with frigid winter conditions. But, of course, when Bieber sat down for her most recent nail appointment, she did so with the most unconventional winter nail color in mind: pink.

On Jan. 28, Bieber's manicurist, Zola Ganzorigt, re-posted a mirror selfie taken by the model and Rhode founder. In it, she's seen wearing a light, milky pink manicure with a subtle chrome finish (it's what gives her nails the "glazed donut" look for which she's now become the unofficial spokesperson) on her signature oval-shaped nail. Per Ganzorigt's caption, she referred to the look as "soft pink glaze" nails.

A post shared by Zola Ganzorigt (@nailsbyzola) A photo posted by on

Bieber's glazed pink manicure is just further proof of the quiet rebellion that's currently happening among celebrities, as an increasing number of stars are decorating their fingertips with anti-winter nail colors and designs this season. Back in December, for example, Bieber herself was spotted out wearing a leopard print French manicure, as was Vanessa Hudgens, who wore a similar leopard print design and followed that with holographic tiger stripes shortly after. On the flip side, the Golden Globes red carpet earlier this month was also brimming with soft, muted colors often associated with spring and summer, like sheer whites and soft pinks.

Even better, experts previously predicted that sheer, milky pink is one of a handful of nail colors set to dominate the trend cycle this winter. "It’s an extension on the 'clean girl look' that's been trending for a while, and it hasn't gotten old yet," nail artist and educator, Sofiia Mazur, previously told MC. "You can also upgrade this color with French tips, or jewels and rhinestones for a more festive look."

Ready to get the glazed, barely-there pink look? Read ahead to shop some essentials.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors