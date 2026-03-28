You'll Be Convinced to Get a Water Drop Manicure After Looking at the Best Nail Looks of the Week
Manifesting spring, one mani at a time.
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At best, the weather Gods are being playful, teasing us with hints of spring. At worst, they enjoy tormenting us with small slivers of warm weather. Whichever one, we’re all praying for the temps to permanently rise above 65. And per the rules of manifestation, you are what you think, so therefore I choose to act and dress like the warm weather I want to manifest into my life—and that starts with some spring-inspired manicures.
This week, the best nail looks I’ve rounded up include the coolest 3D water droplet decals (they look so real, I had to do a double-take), watercolor combos of the dreamiest magentas and greens, and fun Easter egg designs. There are plenty of pastel shades in the mix and an incredible beaded nail look that is a literal work of art.
Below are the 10 best nail looks of the week. May my manifestation powers work so that I am able to report from warmer weather next week.Article continues below
Sexy Candy
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How cool are these nails? Nail artist Clémentine Natali mixes bright shades of magenta, purple, yellow, and silver shimmer for a vibrant jelly, watercolor effect that’s super juicy and delicious. And the 3D water droplets (do I spy the next spring nail trend?) are a nice added touch.
Rainy Spring
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I happen to find rain super romantic (when I’m not in commuting hell, of course), so this look just speaks to me. Nail artist Thao Huynh at Vanity Projects uses 3D floral and raindrop decals for a modern spring mani with the coolest water-drop effect.
Studded Lace
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The juxtaposition of bold metal and romantic lace makes the perfect bold mani. Celebrity nail artist Miki Higuchi mixes studs with intricate lace designs, giving ultimate cool-girl vibes.
Great Whale
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The detail on this nail is simply stunning. Nail artist San Sung Kim uses blue and white beads to replicate the depth of ocean waves and, to dress it up, places an intricately beaded grey-and-white whale right on top. A true piece of art that made me stop mid-scroll in awe.
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Magnetic Chrome
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When in doubt, pack on the jewels. Nail artist Shannon Elias dresses up this silver magnetic base with chrome jeweled decals for a perfect balance of cool and chic.
Abstract Checkers
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Give me a checkered print any day, but I love this abstract spin to it. Celebrity nail artist Queenie Nguyen mixes white and green shades and paints on curved checker prints for something super fun and playful.
Yellow Tiger
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I can never resist an animal print and this one is especially alluring. Nail artist Lizzy Trow paints on black tiger prints on a deep, creamy mustard yellow for a fun look.
Sharp Glaze
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The glazed donut nail continues its reign as a top mani look (at least for me). Celebrity nail artist Zola Ganzorigt paints a pinky-beige shade for the perfect neutral. And if you’re looking to subtly elevate it? Top it with a metallic sheen for that classic glazed look.
Easter Eggs
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Chalk it up to the fact that I’m secretly very competitive or that I love digging up hidden treasures (would I find candy? A $20? The thrill of the chase!), but my favorite part of Easter growing up was the Easter Egg hunt. Celebrity nail artist Kim Truong paints on these pastel-speckled Easter egg designs that are just so fun and playful. I now desperately wish I had enough space to host a chic Easter brunch with some adult version of egg hunting. One day.
Pastel French Mix
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I love mixing and matching different designs to elevate a classic French mani. Celebrity nail artist Yoko Sakakura uses yellow, pink, and baby blue pastels to draw on stripes and polka dots on a classic French tip. This one is so cute and simple for any nail art novice (ahem, me) to try on their own.
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Audrey Noble is a freelance beauty editor and writer with 10 years of experience in the industry. Previous to going freelance, she has held editorial positions at Vanity Fair, Allure, and Refinery29. Now, along with Marie Claire, she regularly contributes to Vogue, Harper’s BAZAAR, and more.
In her spare time, she is either catching every Lakers game on TV (time difference be damned) or binging the latest season of Love Island (both UK and US).