Victoria Beckham Beauty’s Cyber Monday Sale Is Just as Posh as You’d Expect
Shop 11 cult-favorite essentials.
There are makeup products you rely on for day-to-day wear and those you save for a special occasion. Victoria Beckham's self-titled beauty line has always been in the latter category for me: the products are next-level amazing, but they also come at a higher price tag than the average drugstore buy. Luckily, I'm using Victoria Beckham Beauty's rare Cyber Monday Sale to stock up on the products I use the most—and they've all reached cult-favorite status among editors and beauty fans.
The brand hardly ever goes on sale, so take full advantage of Cyber Monday's final hours. Victoria Beckham Beauty is offering shoppers 25 percent off site-wide and free shipping until the end of the day, which means you have a few hours left to score some of the most coveted beauty finds on the market.
I own several products from the line, but personal favorites include the editor-tested concealer that's made with Augustinus Bader's skin-renewing TFC8 formula (it's also in the Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer on this list, for reference) and the Satin Kajal Liner that was dubbed one of Marie Claire's top waterline-friendly eyeliners. I'm grabbing an extra of the perfect one-step shimmery shadow that's basically mess-up-proof and a cream contour wand that's the secret to Beckham's "Paint by Numbers" contour hack.
If you're a longtime fan or are just interested in trying a new product (or products) on for size while they're discounted, keep scrolling. Below, you can shop my personal favorite picks as well as some beauty gift sets that make the perfect luxury gift for the holidays.
If you want to try Victoria Beckham Beauty but don't know where to start, consider this three-piece. It covers your bases with the Contour Stylus, the Reflect Highlighter Stick, and the Cheeky Posh cream blush, all must-haves from the brand.
This two-piece kit is perfect for keeping on hand when you want to refresh your makeup after a long day. The best-selling concealer is here alongside the bronzing duo for an instantly radiant look.
One of those products that make my routine feel a little more luxe, BeautyReflect Highlight Stick has a subtle finish that gives just enough of a glow. It's also the go-to highlighter for Marie Claire Beauty Director Hannah Baxter.
I own a few shades of Victoria Beckham Beauty's Lid Lustre, including this pale shade and the taupe-brown shade named "Mink." I would buy either one again (and again and again). They are so easy to apply with just a swipe of your finger.
This moisturizer is made with Augustinus Bader’s clinically-tested and patented TFC8® technology which helps to nourish your skin and minimize signs of premature aging, and it leaves behind the most stunning lit-from-within glow.
I'll be brief: I simply adore this concealer. It's lightweight on the skin but packs a surprising punch in the coverage department. I carry it in my makeup bag and rely on it when I'm running out the door for an almost-makeup-free day. It's one of the best concealers I've ever tried.
I'm not a lipstick wearer, but I do reach for this Bitten Lip Tint when I want to play with color. The texture is weightless and invisible; it look pigmented on my lips without drying them out. I own the shade "Poupette," and it's the perfect warm pinky-nude.
This is one of my personal favorite eyeliners, and it's one of the most smudge-proof options on the market. Honestly, is it any surprise that Posh makes one of the best eyeliners on the market?
I love eyeshadow sticks. They're easy to use, blend seamlessly, and feel super lightweight on the eye. This formula from the Victoria Beckham Beauty checks all those boxes and more. It comes in shimmery and matte formulas, which are easy to use and wonderfully worth it and the color options are so gorgeous.
Winter means long nights spent at holiday parties—buy yourself this brightening waterline pencil to give your eyes new life each morning. No one will know you indulged in one too many glasses of champagne.
If you're just getting into contouring, try this easy-as-anything tool from the brand. One swipe, and you're good to go (and perfectly snatched). The smaller size makes it nearly fool-proof to sculpt your cheekbones to perfection.
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.
