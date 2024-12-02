Victoria Beckham Beauty’s Cyber Monday Sale Is Just as Posh as You’d Expect

There are makeup products you rely on for day-to-day wear and those you save for a special occasion. Victoria Beckham's self-titled beauty line has always been in the latter category for me: the products are next-level amazing, but they also come at a higher price tag than the average drugstore buy. Luckily, I'm using Victoria Beckham Beauty's rare Cyber Monday Sale to stock up on the products I use the most—and they've all reached cult-favorite status among editors and beauty fans.

The brand hardly ever goes on sale, so take full advantage of Cyber Monday's final hours. Victoria Beckham Beauty is offering shoppers 25 percent off site-wide and free shipping until the end of the day, which means you have a few hours left to score some of the most coveted beauty finds on the market.

I own several products from the line, but personal favorites include the editor-tested concealer that's made with Augustinus Bader's skin-renewing TFC8 formula (it's also in the Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer on this list, for reference) and the Satin Kajal Liner that was dubbed one of Marie Claire's top waterline-friendly eyeliners. I'm grabbing an extra of the perfect one-step shimmery shadow that's basically mess-up-proof and a cream contour wand that's the secret to Beckham's "Paint by Numbers" contour hack.

If you're a longtime fan or are just interested in trying a new product (or products) on for size while they're discounted, keep scrolling. Below, you can shop my personal favorite picks as well as some beauty gift sets that make the perfect luxury gift for the holidays.

Victoria Beckham Beauty Complexion Perfection Set (Was $122) $92 at Victoria Beckham Beauty If you want to try Victoria Beckham Beauty but don't know where to start, consider this three-piece. It covers your bases with the Contour Stylus, the Reflect Highlighter Stick, and the Cheeky Posh cream blush, all must-haves from the brand.

Victoria Beckham Beauty 2-Step Complexion Set (Was $124) $101 at Victoria Beckham Beauty This two-piece kit is perfect for keeping on hand when you want to refresh your makeup after a long day. The best-selling concealer is here alongside the bronzing duo for an instantly radiant look.

Victoria Beckham BeautyReflect Highlighter Stick (Was $42) $32 at Victoria Beckham Beauty One of those products that make my routine feel a little more luxe, BeautyReflect Highlight Stick has a subtle finish that gives just enough of a glow. It's also the go-to highlighter for Marie Claire Beauty Director Hannah Baxter.

Lid Lustre (Was $36) $27 at Victoria Beckham Beauty I own a few shades of Victoria Beckham Beauty's Lid Lustre, including this pale shade and the taupe-brown shade named "Mink." I would buy either one again (and again and again). They are so easy to apply with just a swipe of your finger.

Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer With Tfc8® (Was $65) $49 at Victoria Beckham Beauty This moisturizer is made with Augustinus Bader’s clinically-tested and patented TFC8® technology which helps to nourish your skin and minimize signs of premature aging, and it leaves behind the most stunning lit-from-within glow.

The Concealer Pen With Tfc8® (Was $68) $51 at Victoria Beckham Beauty I'll be brief: I simply adore this concealer. It's lightweight on the skin but packs a surprising punch in the coverage department. I carry it in my makeup bag and rely on it when I'm running out the door for an almost-makeup-free day. It's one of the best concealers I've ever tried.

Bitten Lip Tint (Was $38) $29 at Victoria Beckham Beauty I'm not a lipstick wearer, but I do reach for this Bitten Lip Tint when I want to play with color. The texture is weightless and invisible; it look pigmented on my lips without drying them out. I own the shade "Poupette," and it's the perfect warm pinky-nude.

Victoria Beckham Beauty Satin Kajal Liner (Was $34) $26 at Victoria Beckham Beauty This is one of my personal favorite eyeliners, and it's one of the most smudge-proof options on the market. Honestly, is it any surprise that Posh makes one of the best eyeliners on the market?

Eyewear Eyeshadow Stick (Was $34) $26 at Victoria Beckham Beauty I love eyeshadow sticks. They're easy to use, blend seamlessly, and feel super lightweight on the eye. This formula from the Victoria Beckham Beauty checks all those boxes and more. It comes in shimmery and matte formulas, which are easy to use and wonderfully worth it and the color options are so gorgeous.

Instant Brightening Waterline Pencil (Was $30) $23 at Victoria Beckham Beauty Winter means long nights spent at holiday parties—buy yourself this brightening waterline pencil to give your eyes new life each morning. No one will know you indulged in one too many glasses of champagne.

Contour Stylus (Was $38) $32 at Victoria Beckham Beauty If you're just getting into contouring, try this easy-as-anything tool from the brand. One swipe, and you're good to go (and perfectly snatched). The smaller size makes it nearly fool-proof to sculpt your cheekbones to perfection.