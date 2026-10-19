There’s no right way to “do” wellness, but Marie Claire’sDoing Well offers a glimpse into the self-care mantras, therapies, and affirmations practiced by industry trailblazers.
Ayan Broomfield had quite the year. She spent 2026 expanding Ayan Aces, an organization she founded that promotes diversity and inclusion for women of color in tennis. She was a regular fixture at this year’s US Open—with some enviable tenniscore outfits, I might add. She even made time to hop on Marie Claire’s Nice Talk podcast and co-host MC’s Power Play event with Cadillac.
But big fancy events and courtside matches aside, Broomfield’s day-to-day is rooted in mindfulness, movement, and intention. She loves a Hot Girl Walk, prioritizes supplements, and, more recently, has found the power in saying no. To find out more about how Broomfield is Doing Well, keep reading.
I’m really intense about my step count. I feel like the past year, I've really been into walking. It’s not so much for cardio as it is for my mental health. I feel like I come up with all my best ideas when I'm walking. I live in Brooklyn, so I walk the Williamsburg Bridge literally every single morning. When I tell people that I make that walk, they're like, "You're nuts." But I get so much work done at that time. I get my calls done. I'm creative, and I'm able to be with myself and think—and also get in my Hot Girl Walk. I’m clocking steps these days.
I use the Calm app, but I also just like to listen to lo-fi music. It calms my nervous system down. I set a nice vibe around myself, light candles, and change up the atmosphere with different light colors. There’s this new pod, actually, that Novak Jokovich is creating. You go in it, and you can sit there for energy or relaxation. It has neuro sounds, and I'll tell you, I was the most relaxed I’ve ever been—it was crazy. Sound is so in tune with your mind and body; it’s wild.
There’s this quote from Rihanna. “She might have beaten me, but she didn’t beat my outfit.” That’s something I embody to day to day because it’s true. You might not be the best, but you know what? You’re not going to beat my outfit. I enter the world with that in mind and always throw a fit.
The most expensive product in my wellness routine is probably my Amara colostrum. It’s helped with hair growth, and I feel like my skin is better. I take it daily.
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Ice. I go to my freezer, grab a frozen ice cube, and de-puff my face. It’s free, so effective, and really changes and contours your face.
Last year, I did a Year of Yes, saying yes to literally every possible opportunity and experience. I branched out a lot, but this year I’ve pulled back and realized that “no” is a full sentence. I’ve been saying no to things that don’t necessarily align with me, and that’s helped my mental health because I’m not just putting myself into situations that I’m not comfortable with or not confident in. I’m curating my time and energy, making sure that I feel great in every room and every place I’m in.
I think snail mucin—it broke me out so badly, I don’t ever want to look at it again.
I think it’s good when you’re promoting longevity, health, and strength. But when you focus purely on aesthetics and try not to look like you’ve aged? That’s where we’ve lost the plot.
I would tell my younger self to stay consistent. When I was younger, I was full-sending it. I was working out a ton and doing all of these different things, but it wasn’t sustainable. I would crash, and then I would eat like crap. I wasn’t moving my body, and my skin was breaking out, and my hair was falling out. As I’ve grown older, I’ve been able to balance it and find a happy medium where I can keep a solid and steady balance month after month. I’m not living at the extremes of wellness anymore.
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Samantha Holender is the Senior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and shares the breakdown on the latest and greatest trends in the beauty space. She's studied up on every ingredient you'll find on INCI list and is constantly in search of the world's glowiest makeup products. She's constantly tracking the biggest nail and hair trends to pop up in the beauty space, going backstage during fashion weeks, tracking celebrity looks, and constantly talking to celebrity hair stylists, nail artists, and makeup artists. Prior to joining the team, she worked as Us Weekly’s Beauty and Style Editor, where she stayed on the pulse of pop culture and broke down celebrity beauty routines, hair transformations, and red carpet looks. Her words have also appeared on Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, Delish.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Samantha also serves as a board member for the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME). She first joined the organization in 2018, when she worked as an editorial intern at Food Network Magazine and Pioneer Woman Magazine. Samantha has a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications from The George Washington University’s School of Media and Public Affairs. While at GWU, she was a founding member of the school’s HerCampus chapter and served as its President for four years. When she’s not deep in the beauty closet or swatching eyeshadows, you can find her obsessing over Real Housewives and all things Bravo. Keep up with her on Instagram @samholender.