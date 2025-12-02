One thing about Robyn Rihanna Fenty? She’s going to serve a look. On December 2, the singer attended the 35th Gotham Film Awards with her partner, A$AP Rocky, by her side. Dressed in a custom Balenciaga gown, she was the epitome of a walking piece of art. She paired the gown with long black gloves, a feathered hat, and a gorgeous pair of strappy satin heels. The cherry on top of her look? Her choppy, layered lob.

The Fenty fouder's hair was just about shoulder length and perfectly framed her face. Choppy layers added a bit of texture to the look, and her jet-black color gave it the signature edgy flair Rihanna is known for. She completed the look with a black smokey eye and a neutral pink lip color.

Rihanna is seen arriving to the 35th Gotham Film Awards on December 1, 2025 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lob haircuts had a big moment earlier this summer, as many people who hopped on the bob bandwagon have started to grow their tresses out. That being said, Rihanna is proof that the awkward grow-out phase can still be a look so long as you commit to the bit. Adding layers to your hairstyle, as she did, is not only an easy way to add some volume to your hairstyle, but it also makes those off-duty, un-styled hair moments look next-level cool.

​The only way I recommend going about getting a layered lob is to go to a professional hairstylist who can cut the look to your exact specifications. That being said, styling is where all the fun comes in, and there are tons of ways to style a layered lob, so long as you have the right products. Keep reading to see the list of items that I recommend, especially if you want a look that’s similar to Rihanna’s.

