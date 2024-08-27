Westman Atelier’s New Concealer Completely Changed How I Cover Dark Circles
The new self-setting formula makes application as easy as can be.
I test every concealer that hits the market. Seriously. I would guesstimate that I’ve tried roughly 100 formulas during my time as a beauty editor. So, believe me when I say that Westman Atelier’s new Vital Skincare Concealer will change your approach to makeup.
The $48 concealer is the definition of a do-it-all. “This formula gives a really precise, super airy, medium to full coverage that lays down quick for a flawless canvas,” Westman Atelier founder Gucci Westman, who works with Jennifer Aniston, Anne Hathaway, and Gwyneth Paltrow, exclusively tells Marie Claire. “It’s self-setting and feels like nothing at all. A little bit goes a long way.”
She’s right. I’ve been using this concealer every day for the past week (I got my hands on a secret sample), and it shockingly doesn’t require setting powder. It’s, in my opinion, one of the best makeup launches of the year. So, I sat down with founder and celebrity makeup artist Gucci Westman to get the inside scoop.
What’s In It
Not all concealers are created equal, and rest assured, some TLC went into creating this multipurpose formula. Inside, you’ll find:
Coffee Leaf Extract
I’m always looking for coffee extract in my best eye creams for puffiness. In a concealer, you’ll reap the ingredient's antioxidant benefits. This ingredient is a big reason why little lines are as noticeable after concealer application.
Licorice Root
My dark circles are otherworldly. They’re a blueish purple and typically require a color corrector. But including licorice root really helps brighten my under eye and any pigmentation.
Mini Hyaluronic Acid and Peptides
These two hydrators make Westman Atelier’s concealer hydrating and creamy. Thanks to sustained moisturization, the formula is finger-friendly and never makes me look cakey throughout the day.
How to Use It
I personally like to apply concealer everywhere. Most of the time, I skip foundation entirely, so concealer serves as my primary form of coverage. But it really depends on your personal preference.
Gucci’s advice: “I like to dot the concealer at the very inner corners of my eyes to neutralize darkness and again at the outer corners for a little lift. To soften skin redness or pigmentation, I apply only where it’s needed, so the integrity of the real skin always shines through.”
My Review of Westman Atelier Vital Skincare Concealer
I’m a big concealer girl. I typically cocktail my concealer to get the perfect coverage, so any product that claims to do it all has me raising a bit of a side-eye. Still, if there’s a makeup artist I trust to execute, it’s Gucci.
I start off by using the pointed, doe-foot applicator to place the product precisely where I want it. I put three dots around my under-eye (of course), but I also apply concealer around my face. I do a line on my nose, one in each hollow of my cheekbones, some on my chin, and a few dots on my breakouts. I always blend in product with a brush, and sink it into my skin with a beauty blender afterwards.
My takeaways: It’s a bit blurring and blends beautifully, but the pigment payoff really sets this concealer apart. For such a lightweight product and given the serum consistency, I was shocked by the pigmented coverage. A teeny tiny dot of the product covered the blue veins in my under eye, neutralized the redness from my rosacea, and brightened the areas where I went a bit heavier on the product.
Normally, I’m a setting powder girl. I’m not baking, but I do light dusting of translucent powder. This formula really didn’t need it, though. I wore it for a whole work day, and while I did need a little touch-up around three in the afternoon, it didn’t crease or fade away.
I’m impressed to say the least and will be adding this concealer into my daily routine. Trust me, it’s that good.
