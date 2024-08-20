While the fashion world prepares for the new season, August's best beauty launches look to the past. This month, we saw our favorite brands give new life to old favorites with re-launches, reformulations, and refreshed classic scents.

Take, for instance, Clarins' Double Serum. The French beauty brand first released its cult-favorite face serum in 1985, but just upgraded the formula following five years of new epigenetics (lifestyle factors that contribute to aging) research. Then, fragrance brands like YSL Beauty and Henry Rose gave their best-selling scents—Libre and Jake's House, respectively—an end-of-summer twist. Of course, I'd be remiss not to mention Urban Decay's relaunch of the original Naked palette, a makeup relic of the 2010s now in a vegan formula.

Nostalgia aside, August was also a time for a few innovations—primarily in the hair space. My personal favorites: Dyson's new Chitosan styling products, which I tested, have kept my Airwrap curls intact for longer than my morning commute. Amika's volumizing hair spray has actually added body to my flat, limp hair. And Shark came out with the perfect blow dryer for all of my upcoming holiday travels.

But I'm not the only one who tested some new goodies—so did the rest of the Marie Claire team. Ahead, read every new find that made its way into our beauty cabinets.

Best August Beauty Launches

Best New Hair Mask Roz Hair Foundation Mask Visit Site "Hairstylist Mara Roszak is one of my favorite people—and it just so happens that her namesake line is also one of my favorite brands. I've been religiously using her Hair Milk for months (it's a split end savior), but her latest launch might just be my favorite. A hydrating hair mask by design, the creamy, nourishing formula replaces the need for conditioner. It doesn't weigh down my fine hair at all (a tricky feat) and leaves my hair looking incredibly shiny and feeling unbelievably strong and healthy." — Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor

Best New Serum Clarins Double Serum Anti-Aging + Anti-Wrinkle Serum $135 at Clarins "The iconic serum that's been around for nearly 30 years just got a new, even more innovative formula. After five years of studying the lifestyle factors that contribute to aging, a.k.a. epigenetics, Clarins revamped its hero product to tackle chronological, lifestyle, and environmental aging signs. With its combo of 22 plant extracts, peptides, and hyaluronic acid, skin is glowier, smoother, and tighter in a matter of days." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

Best New Lip Balm Violette_Fr Bisou Jelly $29 at Violette_Fr "I am on record as being a huge Violette FR fan already, so you already know I was first in line to try their new August launch: Bisou Jelly. Like their bestselling Bisou Balm, it's a soft kiss of color (perfect for the French 'bouche mordue' you've probably seen on TikTok). But it's deeper and shinier than Bisou Balm, thanks to their rich pigmented inner layer and jelly outer layer—think of it like a gloss/balm hybrid, not quite as sticky but with the same 'wet' look. My first purchases were Aïssa (the perfect soft fuchsia pink) and Bonbon Caramel (very '90s matte beige), but the other two are in my cart as we speak." — Katherine J. Igoe, Contributing Editor

Best New Beauty Collab Soft Services x D.S. & DURGA Debaser Buffing Bar $44 at Soft Services "At this point in time, beauty collabs are just par for the course; everyone’s dropping something with somebody. And yet! Sometimes a partnership comes along that truly delights. This is that partnership. Earlier this month, Brooklyn-based brands Soft Services and D.S. & DURGA (both of which I love so much) dropped the 'Debaser' Buffing Bar, a genius product that combines the skincare brand’s iconic physical exfoliation bar (a standby in my shower) with the perfume company’s warm and airy scent (a standby on my vanity). Each order comes with two bars, but I recommend you stock up on more from this small-batch release." — Sophia Vilensky, Freelance Beauty Writer

Best New Styling Product Dyson Chitosan Pre-Style Cream $60 at Dyson "Dyson heard the complaints about the Airwrap's lack of retention, so their pioneering engineers spent the last five years working on a solution. The answer? A set of styling products that promise all of the hold without any crunchiness. After testing them myself, I can say Dyson's Chitosan products deliver on that promise. The first of the two products is a pre-styling cream, available in four formulas for different hair types, that wraps each strand in a flexible barrier for all-day hold. Dyson's second launch, the post-style serum, not only seals your style all day long, but it also works to repair surface damage and fight humidity simultaneously. Use it in conjunction with the pre-style cream for a major hold that still has bounce and movement or use it on its own for an added boost of definition, shine, and smoothness" — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

Best New Perfume Overall Henry Rose Jake's House B.V.I. Eau De Parfum $120 at Henry Rose "Don't confuse coconut perfumes with purely sunscreen-y scents. The latest launch from Michelle Pfeiffer's fragrance brand Henry Rose proves the popular note can be vast and varied. Jake's House B.V.I. reimagines the best-selling fragrance for the British Virgin Islands with the addition of coconut water accord for added creaminess and white amber for a lasting sensuality." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

Also Recommended

Best New Hair Serum The Rootist Densifying & Thickening Serum for Thinning Hair $58 at The Rootist "I've been on a hair growth journey for about two years now. One habit that's made a huge difference is dousing my scalp with good-for-me hair growth serums once a week. This The Rootist product recently made its way into my routine, and I've already noticed that my hair feels thicker and healthier. New growth will take some time, but so far, it feels promising." — Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor.

Best New Eyeshadow Palette Urban Decay The ORIGINAL Naked Eyeshadow Palette - Limited Edition​ $59 at Ulta "As a beauty-obsessed tween, I saved up every penny I got my hands on to buy the original Naked eyeshadow palette. I used it nearly every day to the point where I hit pan on a few favorite shades, so when Urban Decay relaunched the palette in a new and improved formula, I had to see how it measured up to the OG. I can happily say the colors are just as iconic as the original, but they're easier to blend, silkier, and have little to no fallout—even the metallic shades. I wouldn't be surprised if this limited-edition palette reached star status like its predecessor." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

Best New Vanilla Perfume Burberry Goddess Eau De Parfum Intense $139 at Ulta "I'm a vanilla fragrance lover through and through and this updated version of Burberry's iconic Goddess perfume is a new favorite in my collection. This version takes the vanilla up a notch with an additional fourth note, vanilla woods, adding an earthiness to balance out the sweetness. It's a richer, more sophisticated take on vanilla, which is why I love it so much." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

Best New Blow Dryer Shark SpeedStyle Pro FLEX Hair Dryer System $230 at Shark "Shark's latest launch is the solution to those shoddy, unreliable blow dryers you're forced to use in hotels. It has the same high-powered airflow you'd expect at the salon in a foldable, compact design for easy packing. Its new Scalp Shield feature automatically adjusts the heat to safely dry your roots without damage, plus it comes with four attachments including a diffuser and smoothing finisher tool for a variety of styles. It's a do-it-all blow dryer you'll want to make sure you leave room for in your suitcase." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

Best New Volumizing Spray Amika Rising Star Volumizing Finishing Spray $29 at Sephora "It was a daily struggle trying to achieve some semblance of volume in my fine, flat hair. That is until I came across this spray. After straightening my hair, I sprayed my roots with a few spritzes, and I was blown away at the added height. It doesn't frizz out my hair or leave any stickiness like some texture sprays tend to do. Instead, it gives me long-lasting, touchable oomph." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

Best New Floral Perfume YSL Beauty Libre Flower and Flames Eau de Parfum Florale $95 at Ulta "Libre has long been an iconic floral perfume, but it's getting a hot new twist for summer, hence the name. Flower and Flames is a warmer, sunnier take with the addition of creamy coconut, coco palm tree flower accord, and lily flower. It's the kind of perfume I see myself wearing while on a swanky beach vacation or just on a hot night out. It's rich, sexy, feminine—everything I want a summer perfume to be." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

Best New Lip Treatment Olehenriksen Pout Preserve Hydrating Peptide Lip Treatment $22 at Sephora "It seems like there's been a million and one lip product launches in the last year or so, but Olehenriksen's Pout Preserve is one that deserves all of the hype and more. The latest flavor in their lineup, Crème Brûlée, is downright delicious with a sugary vanilla scent. The texture receives top marks from me too as it's ultra-hydrating, never sticky, and long-wearing, plus I love the subtle nude tint." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

Best New Shampoo NatureLab Tokyo Saisei Stress Defense Amino Acid Shampoo $22 at Nature Lab "It's not every day you see as impressive before-and-after photos as the ones achieved with NatureLab. Tokyo's new shampoo. After 90 days, one tester's hair became noticeably thicker, longer, and less grey. It's all thanks to a formula full of amino acids and botanicals, which work to gently cleanse, hydrate, protect, and promote hair growth. For best results, grab the accompanying conditioner, too, which smooths hair and provides moisture without weighing it down." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

Best New Beauty Tool PMD Silksteam Pro $159 at Nordstrom "No matter how good a certain mask is or how satisfying it is to peek at the goop-y aftermath of a Hydrafacial, the steaming step will forever and always be my favorite part of a skincare treatment. Now, it’s my favorite part of my every day (!) skincare routine. PMD’s new SilkStream Pro couldn’t be easier to use (it heats up so fast!) or better feeling—use it after cleansing to open up your pores and help enhance absorption for your other products. What’s my favorite spa, you ask? My own bathroom, obviously." — Sophia Vilensky, Beauty Freelancer

Best New Cream Dr. Loretta Barrier Repair Gel Cream $65 at Dermstore "Dr. Loretta has always been special to me, but learning that—when growing up in Florida—she’d bring her daughters to the beach when everyone else had gone home and the UV index was at its lowest sealed the deal. I’ll listen to anything she says, and likely adore anything she puts out. The newest product to join the derm’s excellent line? Barrier Repair Gel Cream, a soothing, fragrance-free wonder that’s great morning and night and has been clinically proven to improve the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and redness. Silky smooth and hydrating to the max, the only reason I don’t apply this all over my body is because it feels so luxurious on my face—I don’t want to waste a drop." — Sophia Vilensky, Freelance Beauty Writer

Best New Designer Perfume Tory Burch Sublime Eau De Parfum $125 at Tory Burch "Tory Burch has been on a fashion resurgence over the last few seasons, and it seems the brand is looking to do the same in beauty with the launch of their latest fragrance Sublime. It's a leather perfume, but the addition of sophisticated florals, zesty mandarin, and earthy vetiver give it a softer edge than what you're probably used to with the bold note. Tory Burch tapped Kendall Jenner to serve as the face of the campaign, cementing Sublime as an It Girl perfume through and through." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

Best New Bronzing Drops SheGlam Glo Hero Bronzing Drops $7.49 at SheGlam "I do my absolute best to stay out of the sun. I'm constantly in the shade and slathered in about a pound of sunscreen. Still, I like to look a little sunkissed in the summer. That's where these bronzing drops come in. They give my skin a just-left-the-beach tan and a soft glow, all while keeping me out of the sun's rays." — Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor