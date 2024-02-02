If it seems like just yesterday that Zendaya's micro bangs kicked up a stir in the beauty world, that's because it essentially was just yesterday. Last week, the Dune star premiered a brand-new, fringed hairstyle at Paris Fashion Week. But as we know, styles come and go—and those bangs are now nowhere to be seen.

Back in the states for an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday, February 1, the 27-year-old seemed to have swapped her fringe for a single sweet tendril pulled out of her low bun. Pairing the style with a full leather outfit from Attico's Spring 2024 collection and matte lipstick, she looked extremely cool, though (rightfully) more suited for LA street style than Paris haute couture shows.

Zendaya arrives at the Jimmy Kimmel Live! studio on February 1, 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After seeing the simple new updo, I have to guess that the bangs were a wig or hairpiece—and admit I was fooled into thinking they were real. The fact that the Euphoria actress, a known hair chameleon, wore the look for multiple events (with multiple fashion houses!) made me believe they were here to stick around. Let this be a lesson to never underestimate Zendaya...or her amazing glam team.

Let it also be a lesson that—even if your favorite celebrity gets bangs—you should think hard before grabbing the scissors. Their grow-out process might be a lot easier.

Zendaya showed off brand-new bangs at Fendi's Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Disney alum's appearance on the talk show marked the beginning of her press tour for Dune: Part Two, which means there are plenty of looks (and hairstyles) to come. This time, she was joined by her costars Florence Pugh , Austin Butler, and Timothée Chalamet, who also pulled off hit-movie-worthy looks.

Pugh, for her part, went with a sweet white dress and tousled locks, yet another step in the hair grow-out journey she's been on since buzzing her head for the 2023 Met Gala.

Whether you're team bangs, buzz cut, or bun, it's a great time to be a Dune fan.