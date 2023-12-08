Keeping up with every fashion micro-trend is not only expensive but exhausting. Popular aesthetics and “-cores” have prompted editors, stylists, and even high-end designers to return to the basics. Sure, jeans and a white T-shirt outfit can feel boring, but it’s what we like to call "working smarter, not harder" styling. The combo is simple—but effective. The pairing can get you through the day with ease. Enough said: We’re entering 2024 in our boring outfits era, and our lead of inspiration comes from the queen of minimalist outfits herself, Kaia Gerber. In Los Angeles, Gerber and her boyfriend, Austin Butler, were spotted walking their dog dressed in the coveted and simplistic off-duty uniform they're known for. There was one key detail that we can't stop obsessing over: Gerber and Butler wore matching Birkenstocks—after all, couples who wear "ugly" clogs together stay together.

We’d categorize Gerber's style as straightforward, and her recent look is no exception. She opted for a white tank top and matching straight-leg sweatpants and styled it with a brown sweater worn casually over her shoulders. She accessorized with her favorite Celine sunglasses and a navy baseball cap. The star of the look was her stone-shade Birkenstock clogs—which happened to perfectly match Butler's. The Elvis star wore a similar navy trucker hat with a relaxed blue button-down shirt and dark gray pants.

(Image credit: Splash)

Perhaps that’s what we can appreciate most from her style: It’s cool, relatable, and real—especially for a celebrity of her A-list status. Plus, Gerber makes her effortless style her own. Just yesterday, she styled an "off-duty" Librarian look that consisted of a graphic T-shirt, straight-leg trousers, and Adidas Sambas. Last month in New York, she displayed her penchant for minimalist style again, this time in Sambas, trousers, and a trench coat. She's the poster girl for pared-back basics, proving that you can wear the same pieces again and again and still look polished every time.

When an “It” girl stamps their approval on an unlikely trend, it’s instantly certified cool. Birkenstocks weren't always a popular shoe. Early wearers can remember the stereotyped sandal as being perceived as "ugly." Now, everyone wants a pair, and for valid reasons. They're comfortable and subvert the expectations of what a cool-girl, trendy shoe should look like. For fall and winter, Birkenstocks are exceptionally cozy and easy to style. If you don't already own a pair, let this be your sign to finally take the plunge. They last forever and come in a myriad of colorways.

